Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bayern, Liverpool fans protest against high ticket prices

The banners unfurled by Bayern Munich fans drew cheers even from the Liverpool supporters at Anfield.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bayern Munich fans protested against the cost of Champions League tickets by unfurling banners during the first leg of their last-16 tie at Liverpool on Tuesday with the supporters of the Premier League club also backing them at Anfield.

Earlier this month, Premier League clubs had unanimously agreed to keep the 30 pounds ($39.17) cap on away ticket prices for the next three seasons but that does not apply to Champions League games.

The three banners at the away end read"Away ticket LFC 48£ FCB 55€". "Th€ gr€€d knows no £imits!" and "Twenty is plenty", with Liverpool fans also showing support with a round of applause.

The third banner refers to a Football Supporters' Federation (FSF) initiative that urged authorities to cap ticket prices at 20 pounds.

related news

In 2015, Bayern fans had protested against Arsenal with a banner that read: "64 pounds a ticket but without fans football is not worth a penny", which also received applause from the home and visiting supporters at Emirates Stadium.

The first leg at Anfield ended 0-0. The second leg at Munich's Allianz Arena is on March 13.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 11:20 am

tags #Football #Liverpool #Sports

