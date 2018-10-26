Barcelona vs Real Madrid LaLiga 2018: Preview, team news and betting odds

Barcelona play host to Real Madrid on October 28 with the form of Los Bloncos' going into this match being a big concern for its fans. Barcelona sit pretty at the top of LaLiga table while Real are struggling at seven.

Barcelona had a slow start to the season but the Blaugrana have picked up pace by registering a string of victories. Real's under-fire coach, Julen Lopetegui's job now hangs in the balance. A loss against their fiercest rivals could see Lopetegui depart. For all the struggles that Madrid are going through this season, the team from the Spanish capital is just four points behind Barcelona (Real Madrid: 14 pts Barcelona: 18pts ) in La Liga standings. A win will catapult Madrid back in title race and ease pressure on Lopetegui.

However, this El Clasico will be devoid of two superstars who have come to define this age-old rivalry for around a decade.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus in summer and Lionel Messi fractured his arm in Barcelona's 4-2 home win against Sevilla on October 20. This means that Sunday's match between the two giants of Spain will be the first since December 2007 which won't feature either Ronaldo or Messi.

Absence of Ronaldo and Messi has surely taken some sheen out of this legendary encounter.

Team News

Messi is unavailable for the next five games for Barcelona after fracturing his arm against Sevilla in recent LaLiga game. Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet are the only available senior centre-backs at Barcelona's disposal and will continue, while Arthur is over a minor calf complaint. There could be a tussle between Rafinha and Ousmane Dembele for a spot in front three.

For Madrid, Marcelo should be fit in time to start at left-back after suffering an injury scare against Viktoria Plzen in the midweek Champions League fixture. Nacho could feature at right-back in the absence of Dani Carvajal, as the former provides a more solid defensive skill set than Alvaro Odrizola. Vinícius Júnior is suspended for the away side after getting sent off in a recent Real Madrid Castilla match.

Possible XI

Barcelona XI (formation 4-3-3): Marc-André ter Stegen (gk), Jordi Alba, Clément Lenglet, Gerard Piqué (c), Sergi Roberto, Philippe Coutinho, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele

Real Madrid XI (formation 4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois (gk), Marcelo, Sergio Ramos (c), Raphaël Varane, Nacho, Toni Kross, Casemerio, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Isco

Players to watch out for

Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele was subbed in place of injured Messi against Sevilla. He was also an unused substitute in Barca's Champions League win over Inter Milan. Although his future at Nou camp might be in doubt, but it looks very likely that Dembele would start against Madrid and could have a say in the outcome of the match. The Frenchmen has in his arsenal ability to dribble across players and put in deceive crosses for players to covert. Dembele has found the back of the net five times this season.

Gareth Bale

Since the departure of Ronaldo, Gareth Bale has acted as the main man in Madrid. Come this Sunday, Bale along with Karim Benzema and Isco will be expected to bisect Barcelona's defence and score goals. The Welsh winger has scored 4 goals and assisted 3 others for Madrid across competition this season. More importantly, the injuries that have hampered Bale's progress in previous seasons are now looking more and more things of past. A fit Bale is a worthy asset to any team and on his day he can unleash wonder strikes like the ones he did against Liverpool in the final of Champions League last season.

Form Guide

Barcelona: D-W-D-W-W

Real Madrid: D-L-L-L-W

TV Guide

The match will also be shown on the Sony Ten channels. The match starts at 8.45 PM IST. The matches are also streamed live on La Liga's official Facebook page.

Predictions

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last five games, meaning that Ernesto Valverde's side have the momentum heading into this weekend's El Clasico. However, absence of Messi can affect the team's game-play and morale. Madrid got back to winning ways against Viktoria Plzen after a run of defeats. Barcelona, thus, enter the contest as firm favourites.

Betting odds (bets 365)

Barcelona: 19/20

Draw: 14/5

Real Madrid: 13/5