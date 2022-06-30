English
    Barcelona sells part of its TV rights for $215 million

    Investment firm Sixth Street to invest in exchange for 10 percent of Barcelona's TV rights

    Associated Press
    June 30, 2022 / 07:07 PM IST
    Representational image. Source: AP

    Barcelona sold some of its television rights for more than 200 million euros to help its finances, the club said on June 29.

    The Catalan club said investment firm Sixth Street will invest 207.5 million euros ($215 million) in exchange for 10 percent of the clubs Spanish league TV rights for the next 25 years.

    Barcelona called the agreement a major step forward in the improvement of the clubs financial resources and competitive positioning.

    The club said the transaction allows Barcelona to generate total capital gains of 267 million euros ($277 million) for the current season.

    We are activating economic levers and executing on our patient, sustainable and efficient strategy to strengthen the clubs financial footing, club president Joan Laporta said. Sixth Street is a proven supporter of football, an experienced investor across global sports and media, and a partner that will contribute significant knowledge and resources while allowing us to independently manage our operations.

    Barcelona has been slowly recovering financially after struggles that led to the departure of star Lionel Messi last year.
    Associated Press
    first published: Jun 30, 2022 06:49 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.