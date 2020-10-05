Barcelona post 97 million euros loss for 2019-20 due to COVID-19

Barcelona have announced a loss of 97 million euros ($114.28 million) after tax for the 2019/20 financial year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, while a projected estimate of breaking the one billion euro mark in revenues was also scuppered.

The Catalan club also said in a statement on October 5 that they had made revenue of 855 million euros, 14 percent down on the 990 million they posted in 2018/19, while their overall net debt has more than doubled to 488 million euros.

The club said 47 million euros of losses was due to lost matchday revenue, 35 million to reduced club shop sales and 18 million on stadium tours, with further losses expected until fans can return to stadiums in Spain.

Predicted revenue for 2020-21 is 791 million euros.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The players took a wage cut in order to help combat the deficit while football was suspended due to the coronavirus.

The club have also sold players who were on lucrative contracts, such as Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal, in the close season in a bid to get salary expenditure within La Liga guidelines, which directly relate to projected income.

This has also meant a fairly quiet transfer window for new coach Ronald Koeman, with local media saying Olympique Lyonnais' Dutch forward Memphis Depay could only join if they sold forward Ousmane Dembele, who has been linked to Manchester United.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.