BAN vs WI, Cricket World Cup 2019 | Lewis, Hope and Hetmyer help West Indies plunder 321/8

Catch all the top moments from match 23 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between West Indies and Bangladesh played at The Cooper Associates County Ground,Taunton Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 Bangladesh faced West Indies for match 23 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Bangladesh skipper Mushrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to bowl. Bangladesh made one change, bringing in Liton Das in place of Mohammad Mithun. For West Indies, Carlos Brthwaite made way for Darren Bravo in the playing XI. (Image: Reuters) 2/12 Bangladesh were off to a great start as Mohammad Saifuddin dismissed Chris Gayle in just the 4th over of the match. The Universe Boss scored 0 off 13 balls. (Image: Reuters) 3/12 West Indies opener Ewin Lewis then put up a 116-run partnership along with Shai Hope. During the course of partnership, Lewis completed his fifty in the 23rd over. The batsman was dismissed by Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the 25th over. Lewis made 70 as West Indies were 122/2. (Image: Reuters) 4/12 Shakib then accounted for the wicket of Nicholas Pooran in the 33rd over. Pooran made 25 off 30 as West Indies were 159/3. (Image: Reuters) 5/12 Shimron Hetmyer played a blistering knock of 50 from 26 deliveries hitting 4 boundaries and 3 sixes before Mustafizur Rahman got the batsman out on the fourth delivery of the 40th over. West Indies were 242/4 when Hetmyer walked back to the dressing room. (Image: Reuters) 6/12 West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell failed to deliver with the bat as Mustafizur dismissed him on the sixth ball of the 40th over. Russell was out on a duck. (Image: Reuters) 7/12 West Indies skipper played a cameo of 33 off 15 before Mohammad Saifuddin dismissed the all-rounder in the 44th over. (Image: Reuters) 8/12 Shai Hope played an industrious knock of 96 off 121 balls before he fell in the 47th over attempting a big shot against Mustafizur. West Indies were 297/7. Darren Bravo hit 19 off 15 lower down the order as West Indies finished with a total of 321/8.(Image: Reuters) 9/12 Bangladeshi opening pair of Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal hit 52 runs before Sarkar was dismissed in the 9th over by Andre Russell. (Image: Reuters) 10/12 Tamim played a blistering knock of 48 and helped rebuild Bangladesh's chase along with with Shakib Al Hasan. (Image: Reuters) 11/12 Sheldon Cottrell produced a moment of genius as he saved a straight drive from Tamim off his bowling and got a direct hit to catch the batsman short of his crease. Tamim was out in the 18th over as Bangladesh were 121/2. (Image: Reuters) 12/12 Bangladesh got another jolt soon as Oshane Thomas got Mushfiqur Rahim caught by Hope behind the wickets in the 19th over. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 17, 2019 08:07 pm