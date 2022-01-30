MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Register Now!Join us for the second Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility' panel discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India on January 31, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    'This big boy’s going to be out tonight, ladies': Nick Kyrgios tries to set Thanasi Kokkinakis up after doubles win at Australian Open

    Australian Open 2022: Turning onto his team-mate Thanasi Kokkinakis, Nick Kyrgios said, “I know this big boy’s going to be out tonight, so ladies… let’s go!" After an applause from the crowd, Kyrgios quickly added: "I’ve got to stop now, I’ve crossed the line."

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST
    Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis (L) and compatriot Nick Kyrgios pose after winning against Australia's Matthew Ebden and compatriot Max Purcell during their men's doubles final match on day thirteen of the Australian Open 2022 tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 29.

    Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis (L) and compatriot Nick Kyrgios pose after winning against Australia's Matthew Ebden and compatriot Max Purcell during their men's doubles final match on day thirteen of the Australian Open 2022 tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 29.


    Australia's Nick Kyrgios could not resist poking fun at fellow tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis after the pair’s sensational run in the Australian Open men’s doubles ended with a trophy.


    Kyrgios and Kokkinakis won the title at Melbourne Park by defeating compatriots Mathew Ebden and Max Purcells in straight sets.



    “This week has been a dream come true for me. I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else,” said Kyrgios after the match. “I’m super happy. I don’t even know how we’re doing this or what’s going on right now to be brutally honest.”


    Turning onto his team-mate Kokkinakis, he said, “I know this big boy’s going to be out tonight, so ladies… let’s go!" After an applause from the crowd, Kyrgios quickly added: "I’ve got to stop now, I’ve crossed the line." Watch the video here.



    (L to R) Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis and Australia's Nick Kyrgios pose with the winner's trophy next to Australia's Max Purcell and Australia's Matthew Ebden during their men's doubles final match on day thirteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 29. (L to R) Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis and Australia's Nick Kyrgios pose with the winner's trophy next to Australia's Max Purcell and Australia's Matthew Ebden during their men's doubles final match on day thirteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 29.


     The temperamental Aussie is a lesser-spotted figure in the second week at a Grand Slam but has discovered a new lease of life on the doubles court alongside his friend, reports Eurosport.


    The duo, dubbed the Special Ks, saw off Mathew Ebden and Max Purcells in straight sets in an all-Australian final on Saturday.


    Read more: Ash Barty wins Australian Open singles tennis title, ending 44-year title drought for Australian women


    Although the Australian Open doubles final ended on a good note for Kokkinakis and Kyrgios, it did have its fair share of drama especially when a fan yelled out, just as Kyrgios was in his serving motion.


    Initially, it was opponents Purcell and Ebden who were most upset as they complained to the umpire about being distracted while trying to make a return. Then Kyrgios decided to take act. The fiery Canberra star walked over and pointed out the fan before demanding that security escort him out of the stadium.



    "Get him out! Get him out!" yelled Kyrgios, appearing to be joined by the other three players on the court.


    While the fan, sporting a mullet, attempted to plead his case and remain in his seat for the conclusion of a historic day's tennis, he was promptly hauled out, along with his two companions.



    Read more: Rafael Nadal beats Matteo Berrettini to reach Australian Open final
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Australian Open #Nick Kyrgios #Thanasi Kokkinakis
    first published: Jan 30, 2022 11:53 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.