'This big boy’s going to be out tonight, ladies': Nick Kyrgios tries to set Thanasi Kokkinakis up after doubles win at Australian Open

Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis (L) and compatriot Nick Kyrgios pose after winning against Australia's Matthew Ebden and compatriot Max Purcell during their men's doubles final match on day thirteen of the Australian Open 2022 tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 29.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios could not resist poking fun at fellow tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis after the pair’s sensational run in the Australian Open men’s doubles ended with a trophy.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis won the title at Melbourne Park by defeating compatriots Mathew Ebden and Max Purcells in straight sets.



“This week has been a dream come true for me. I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else,” said Kyrgios after the match. “I’m super happy. I don’t even know how we’re doing this or what’s going on right now to be brutally honest.”



Turning onto his team-mate Kokkinakis, he said, “I know this big boy’s going to be out tonight, so ladies… let’s go!" After an applause from the crowd, Kyrgios quickly added: "I’ve got to stop now, I’ve crossed the line." Watch the video here



(L to R) Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis and Australia's Nick Kyrgios pose with the winner's trophy next to Australia's Max Purcell and Australia's Matthew Ebden during their men's doubles final match on day thirteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 29.

The temperamental Aussie is a lesser-spotted figure in the second week at a Grand Slam but has discovered a new lease of life on the doubles court alongside his friend, reports Eurosport

The duo, dubbed the Special Ks, saw off Mathew Ebden and Max Purcells in straight sets in an all-Australian final on Saturday.

Although the Australian Open doubles final ended on a good note for Kokkinakis and Kyrgios, it did have its fair share of drama especially when a fan yelled out, just as Kyrgios was in his serving motion.

Initially, it was opponents Purcell and Ebden who were most upset as they complained to the umpire about being distracted while trying to make a return. Then Kyrgios decided to take act. The fiery Canberra star walked over and pointed out the fan before demanding that security escort him out of the stadium.