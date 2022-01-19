MARKET NEWS

Emma Raducanu, 19-year-old Australian Open star and her 5 milestone moments

Emma Raducanu had made history by becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title at the US Open last year.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST
Australian Open 2022: Britain's Emma Raducanu played against Sloane Stephens of the US during their women's singles match.

Australian Open 2022: Britain's Emma Raducanu played against Sloane Stephens of the US during their women's singles match.


Emma Raducanu, the British teenage Tennis champion, on Tuesday beat 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens in her maiden main draw appearance at Australian Open. The victory comes despite her testing positive for coronavirus a few weeks ago. The 19-year-old had made history by becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title at the US Open last year. Born in Canada’s Toronto to a Chinese-origin mother and a Romanian-origin father, she and her family moved to England when she was two. She started playing tennis when she was five.

Here are 5 of her milestones in her career:

Historic Grand Slam Win

With her Grand Slam title at the US Open in September 2021, Emma Raducanu became the first British woman in 44 years to win a major, since Virginia Wade in 1977, thus pushing her to instant stardom in her country.

World Ranking

She is ranked world number 18, two months after breaking into the top 20 of the world rankings.

Queen's Honour

She was honoured by Queen Elizabeth II in the British monarch's annual New Year's list following the teenager's breakthrough performance at the US Open in New York. She was made an MBE or Member of the Order of the British Empire by the queen.

Transylvania Open Win

In October 2020, she beat Polona Hercog at the Transylvania Open in Romania, her first victory since her shock triumph in New York in September that year.

Sports Personality of the YearShe was also named the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year for 2021 after becoming the first British woman to win a Grand Slam tournament since Virginia Wade in 1977.
Tags: #Australian Open #Emma Raducanu #US Open
first published: Jan 19, 2022 11:23 am

