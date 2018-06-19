App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Australia hits 34-year low in ODI rankings: Report

For the first time, the five-time World Cup winners have faced 13 defeats in 15 ODIs at a stretch

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Australia has sunk to a 34-year low in its One Day International (ODI) ranking, as per the recent grades declared by International Cricket Council (ICC).

The team has tumbled down to the sixth position after losing the opening two fixtures of the ongoing five-match series against England. The team needs to win at least one of its three remaining games in the series to improve their ranking.

Australia was ranked No.1 less than two years ago. The team has fallen 102 rankings points to sit on a fraction of a point below 2017 Champions Trophy winners Pakistan.

The five-time World Cup winners have faced 13 defeats in 15 ODIs at a stretch.

Australian skipper Tim Paine, however, said he was confident his team would hit back against England in the third ODI at Nottingham on Tuesday.

"I think we can (win), I really do," he said, adding that Australia hasn't "put the complete package together".

Paine conceded that the team did not bat or bowl well during their first game.

"We know we need to improve a fair bit to get that win," said Shaun Marsh, who scored a century in the second ODI at Cardiff. Marsh also mentioned that the team would require lots of improvement irrespective of them heading in the right direction."Hopefully we can see that in a few days' time and try and get back into this series," he said.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 10:30 am

