Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa, denies entry to play Australian Open

Tennis star Novak Djokovic was transported to a quarantine hotel in Melbourne after being held at the city's airport overnight

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST
(File image of Novak Djokovic: AP)


World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia on January 6 to play in the Australian Open after authorities said he did not meet COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

The tennis star was transported to a quarantine hotel in Melbourne after being held at the city's airport overnight and was told he would be removed from the country later in the day, a source told news agency Reuters.

"There are no special cases, rules are rules," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a televised media briefing.

"We will continue to make the right decisions when it comes to securing Australian borders in relation to this pandemic," the prime minister said. "Our government has strong form when it comes to securing our borders," he added.

Earlier, it was reported that the 20-times grand-slam champion has been denied entry to Australia after an extraordinary mix-up with his visa application.

Djokovic, who has consistently refused to disclose his vaccination status while publicly criticising mandatory vaccines, kicked off a furore when he said on Instagram that he had received a medical exemption to pursue a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam win at the Open starting January 17.

“Happy New Year, everybody! Wishing you all health, love, and happiness in every present moment and may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet. I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022 !!” the tennis player wrote on Instagram.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)

Under Australia's federal system, states and territories can issue exemptions from vaccination requirements to enter their jurisdictions. However, the federal government controls international borders and can challenge any exemptions granted by states.

Amid the Djokovic fallout, Australia saw another day of rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations. The country reported 72,000 cases, up from 64,000 a day earlier, while hospitalisations jumped to 3,267 from 2,990 and patients in intensive care rose to 208 from 196.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Australia #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #Novak Djokovic #Sports
first published: Jan 6, 2022 11:30 am

