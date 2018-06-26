AUS vs PER FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Australia send Cahill on as Peru lead 2-0

Live now
Jun 26, 2018 09:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
FULL-TIME: And the referee finally blows the whistle. It ends at the Fisht Olympic Stadium with both the teams knocked out of the tournament.
90+4' Seriously, the Australians are just for this to be over. The Peruvians are just having some fun - passing the ball around.
90+2' The Australians look exhausted. Meanwhile. word is coming in that Denmark and France have finished their tie 0-0. So, nothing Australia could have done here would have helped them go on to the next round.
90' Guerrero and Hurtado break forward. Hurtado's shot on goal is blocked by Mooy. And Peru get a corner.
4 minutes added on.
89' The game has gotten pretty slow in the last few minutes. As things stand, Peru are now going to finish above Australia in the group. The Socceroos will end up bottom of the group.
88' Yellow Card for Milligan (AUS)
85' Irvine pulls the ball back, but there is no yellow shirt running into the box to get onto the end of that.
84' Advincula blocks off Leckie's attempt at the Peru goal. And Gallese comes out to pick up the ball.
83' Jedinak's free-kick goes too high. Goal-kick for Peru.
82' Free kick for Australia right outside the Peru box, as Arzani was fouled after refusing to concede possession.
81' Guerrero was sent on a run in acres of space after a defence splitting pass from the wing. The striker set up Flores, whose shot hit the far post. But the linesman ruled Guerrero to be offside.
79' Yellow Card for Hurtado (PER)
78' Peru's Currillo goes off to a roaring reception.
78' Substitution for Peru - Cartagena: In ; Currillo: Out
76' Irvine tries to create something for Behich, who was on the run. But the ball is blocked by a Peruvian defender. Australia cannot seem to get past the Peru defence without long balls straight into the box. And even then, Peru are holding on.
76' Gallese is back up and takes the goal kick.
75' Another long ball sent in towards Cahill. But goal-keeper Gallese comes out quickly to catch it. Gallese is down though.
73' Risdon holds off a Peru attack in the box, but kicks the ball out for a corner, even though keeper Ryan was in a good position to catch that.
72' Substitution for Australia - Irvine: In ; Rogic: Out
71' Cahill is angry at Behich! Rogic sent in a good cross to Behich, who was on the run. But Behich's pass in the box, goes too far out and misses Cahill who was completely free.
69' ALMOST! Cahill gets a lovely cushioned header inside the Peru penalty area. But his own header goes wide of the goal.
67' Azani's shot at the Peru goal goes just high and out for a goal-kick.
66' The Australian has been booked for bringing down Cueva after the Peruvian tried to start a counter from that Australian free kick.
66' Yellow Card for Rogic (AUS)
65' Leckie is brought down by the Peru box. free kick for Australia in a good position.
64' Hurtado is an attacking option. It looks like Peru are going for more goals here.
63' Substitution for Peru - Hurtado: In ; Tapia: Out