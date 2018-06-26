App
Jun 26, 2018 09:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AUS vs PER FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Peru beat Australia 2-0 as both teams go out of World Cup

Catch all the highlights from the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group C game between Australia and Peru from the Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi.

highlights

  • Jun 26, 09:27 PM (IST)

    That's it for our coverage of this game. See you folks in a while for the next round of fixtures. 

  • Jun 26, 09:25 PM (IST)
  • Jun 26, 09:24 PM (IST)
  • Jun 26, 09:24 PM (IST)

    FULL-TIME: And the referee finally blows the whistle. It ends at the Fisht Olympic Stadium with both the teams knocked out of the tournament. 

  • Jun 26, 09:23 PM (IST)

    90+4' Seriously, the Australians are just for this to be over. The Peruvians are just having some fun - passing the ball around. 

  • Jun 26, 09:22 PM (IST)

    90+2' The Australians look exhausted. Meanwhile. word is coming in that Denmark and France have finished their tie 0-0. So, nothing Australia could have done here would have helped them go on to the next round. 

  • Jun 26, 09:20 PM (IST)
  • Jun 26, 09:19 PM (IST)

    90'  Guerrero and Hurtado break forward. Hurtado's shot on goal is blocked by Mooy. And Peru get a corner. 

    4 minutes added on. 

  • Jun 26, 09:18 PM (IST)

    89' The game has gotten pretty slow in the last few minutes. As things stand, Peru are now going to finish above Australia in the group. The Socceroos will end up bottom of the group. 

  • Jun 26, 09:16 PM (IST)

    88' Yellow Card for Milligan (AUS)

  • Jun 26, 09:14 PM (IST)

    85' Irvine pulls the ball back, but there is no yellow shirt running into the box to get onto the end of that. 

  • Jun 26, 09:13 PM (IST)

    84' Advincula blocks off Leckie's attempt at the Peru goal. And Gallese comes out to pick up the ball. 

  • Jun 26, 09:12 PM (IST)

    83' Jedinak's free-kick goes too high. Goal-kick for Peru. 

  • Jun 26, 09:11 PM (IST)

    82' Free kick for Australia right outside the Peru box, as Arzani was fouled after refusing to concede possession.

  • Jun 26, 09:10 PM (IST)

    81' Guerrero was sent on a run in acres of space after a defence splitting pass from the wing. The striker set up Flores, whose shot hit the far post. But the linesman ruled Guerrero to be offside. 

  • Jun 26, 09:08 PM (IST)

    79' Yellow Card for Hurtado (PER)

  • Jun 26, 09:08 PM (IST)

    78' Peru's Currillo goes off to a roaring reception. 

  • Jun 26, 09:07 PM (IST)

    78' Substitution for Peru - Cartagena: In ; Currillo: Out

  • Jun 26, 09:06 PM (IST)

    76' Irvine tries to create something for Behich, who was on the run. But the ball is blocked by a Peruvian defender. Australia cannot seem to get past the Peru defence without long balls straight into the box. And even then, Peru are holding on. 

  • Jun 26, 09:04 PM (IST)

    76' Gallese is back up and takes the goal kick. 

  • Jun 26, 09:03 PM (IST)

    75' Another long ball sent in towards Cahill. But goal-keeper Gallese comes out quickly to catch it. Gallese is down though. 

  • Jun 26, 09:02 PM (IST)

    73' Risdon holds off a Peru attack in the box, but kicks the ball out for a corner, even though keeper Ryan was in a good position to catch that. 

  • Jun 26, 09:01 PM (IST)

    72' Substitution for Australia - Irvine: In ; Rogic: Out

  • Jun 26, 09:01 PM (IST)

    71' Cahill is angry at Behich! Rogic sent in a good cross to Behich, who was on the run. But Behich's pass in the box, goes too far out and misses Cahill who was completely free. 

  • Jun 26, 08:57 PM (IST)

    69' ALMOST! Cahill gets a lovely cushioned header inside the Peru penalty area. But his own header goes wide of the goal. 

  • Jun 26, 08:56 PM (IST)

    67' Azani's shot at the Peru goal goes just high and out for a goal-kick.  

  • Jun 26, 08:56 PM (IST)

    66' The Australian has been booked for bringing down Cueva after the Peruvian tried to start a counter from that Australian free kick. 

  • Jun 26, 08:55 PM (IST)

    66' Yellow Card for Rogic (AUS)

  • Jun 26, 08:54 PM (IST)

    65' Leckie is brought down by the Peru box. free kick for Australia in a good position. 

  • Jun 26, 08:52 PM (IST)

    64' Hurtado is an attacking option. It looks like Peru are going for more goals here. 

