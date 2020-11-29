AUS v IND 2nd ODI Preview: India hopes to equal series against in-form Aussies

After a drubbing at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the first ODI, India look to settle scores as Men in Blue take on a confident Australian side once again at the SCG in the second of the three One Day International (ODIs) series on November 29.

The second contest at the same ground may throw up some similarities in terms of the conditions but the fault lines in the Indian side have now been exposed after the 66-run defeat - the lack of a sixth bowling option in an unfit Hardik Pandya.

Kohli admitted to this in the post-match presentation saying, "We'll have to find out ways of getting a few overs from a few part-timers in the side. Unfortunately Hardik is not ready to bowl yet so we have to accept that and work around it. That is an area we have looked at, which is a very big part of any team balance."

Additionally, a dismal fielding performance contributed a lot to India's defeat in the first match.

What are the options?

Pandya can't be asked to sit out. He is in form and looks formidable against the disciplined Australian bowling attack. His 90 runs in the first game that brought India closer to victory made the defeat a little less hurtful if we look at it in terms of defeat margins.

At present, India doesn't have a batting all-rounder like Hardik Pandya and finding one could be difficult. Shardul Thakur is someone Kohli can look at but then Kohli would have to find someone to drop instead of Pandya.

On the Australian side, the team looks balanced. Especially if you see Glen Maxwell going full guns blazing and the pace trio of Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood in rhythm.

Zampa's crucial wickets in the first match turned the game upside down whenever India looked like achieving the target in the last match.

All this added to their destructive and in form batsmen in Smith, Warner and Finch look like a complete side.

Injuries and replacements

Team India doesn't look like replacing anyone because of injury. Kuldeep Yadav may come in the squad in place of Chahal. On the other hand Stoinis is likely to be replaced as he walked off the field after a "low grade side strain".

Pitch conditions

It looks like another hot day in office for the teams with an expected 40 degree centigrade temperature.

Probable XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (Captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

When and where to watch

The match on November 29 is scheduled to begin at 9.10 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

All the matches in the series will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. As for watching the series online, all the matches are available for live streaming on SonyLiv.