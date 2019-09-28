Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga preview: Where to watch, team news, possible XI

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid prepare for La Liga's first Madrid derby to be played at Atletico's home turf of Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on September 29.

Real are at the top of the La Liga table with four wins and two draws from first six matches in the league. Real's city rivals, Atletico are third in the league standing with with 13 points from six matches.

Both teams have each averted a mini-crisis already this season and one of the rewards for the winner of the derby would be to dent their city rival's recovery. In a press conference last week, Zinedine Zidane was asked six questions about his future as coach of Real Madrid, one of them whether he was irritated by Jose Mourinho's very public hankering for the job.

"I know how it works," Zidane said. "It's not about whether it bothers me or doesn't bother me. If you lose, things have to change."

A few hours later, Atletico were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Celta Vigo, a blunt display that raised familiar concerns about the threat of their attack and made it two draws and a defeat in a week.

"Atleti fans are demanding so I am not surprised by the criticism at all," said Diego Simeone. "Coaches are always to blame when you lose."

A thriller is expected at the Wanda Metropolitano this weekend.

Real were slow at the start of the season but their progress has picked up pace. While Zidane discounts the fact, their turnaround has been impressive.

It began against Sevilla, who could have gone top themselves, and at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, where Madrid had previously won just once in seven years.

"The satisfaction is tremendous," said Zidane. "We have been questioned a lot." "The team has responded," said Sergio Ramos.

It began on the back of losing 3-0 to Paris Saint-Germain too in the Champions League and, even further back, a turbulent summer that saw Zidane frustrated by key targets, like Paul Pogba, missed and wanted departures, like Gareth Bale, failing to materialise.

Many though questioned his relationship with the club's president Florentino Perez and in that context off the pitch, there was a readiness for disappointment on it.

When results dipped and performances failed to improve, the sense was it had been coming.

Beating Sevilla and then promoted Osasuna has helped Real gain confidence, not least because there was a resilience and purpose so previously lacking.

In each game, Madrid managed not to concede a single shot on target. "What has changed is that we believe in what we do," Zidane said.

"Now we are at our beginning."

For Atletico the derby comes as an opportunity to maintain momentum and it might be that a draw, at this early stage in the season, is acceptable to both, particularly ahead of the second round of Champions League group games next week.

Certainly, Atleti needed their win away at Mallorca, even if Alvaro Morata's mindless sending off, eight minutes after coming on as a substitute, means the Spaniard will be suspended for the derby this weekend.

Morata's absence makes it all the more likely Diego Costa will keep his place up front alongside Joao Felix, particularly after it was their goals that sealed the Mallorca win.

Simeone said Atletico had been working individually to solve Costa's drought, which had seen him go without a goal since March. "Strikers live off goals," said Simeone.

"His goal is good for him and good for the team." After starting the season with three consecutive victories, Atletico were being circled as genuine contenders for the title but defeat to Real Sociedad and the stalemate against Celta had tempered expectations.

One win has restored belief but this game will be taken as an early litmus test for the threat that these teams pose. Neither will want to fail it.

Barcelona's stuttering start has arguably been the most worrying of all but they too enjoyed a rejuvenating win over Villarreal in midweek, ahead of their visit to Getafe.

Scepticism around coach Ernesto Valverde is never far from the surface at Camp Nou and it remains to be seen whether Barca can now leave behind their own sticky patch, and without Lionel Messi, who is nursing a thigh injury.

Valverde might take encouragement from last season when his side won only once in five games through the end of September and early October. They went on to win the title by 11 points.

Where to watch:

The match kicks-off at 12.30 PM IST. It will be shown live on the official Facebook page and on official twitter handle of La Liga.

Team News

Atletico will miss the services of striker Alvaro Morata after the Spaniard picked up two yellow cards against Real Mallorca. Morata's absence could make way for summer signing Joao Felix, who will be asked to pair with Diego Costa up front for the home side as a result. Thomas Lemar is expected to be given a start on the left-hand side of midfield as a result, with Koke on the opposite flank.

Real Madrid will be without Ferland Mendy and Marcelo as the two players are sidelined due to injury. Nacho could feature at left-back position. Toni Kroos and Casemiro will man the midfield, with Luka Modric still not fully fit. In attack Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale should rotate back into the front three after a midweek rest.

Possible XI

Atlético Madrid (4-4-2): Oblak, Lodi, Giménez, Savic, Trippier, Koke, Ñíguez, Partey, Lemar, Costa, Felix

Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Nacho, Casemiro, Kroos, Bale, Rodriguez, Hazard, Benzema

Players to watch out for

Diego Costa (Atlético Madrid)

Diego Costa could spoil Real Madrid's party. The 30-year-old striker is clinical in front of goals.

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

If Eden Hazard features in the match, this would be his first Madrid derby. Hazard would want to on the winning side at final whistle.

Form:

Real Madrid: W-W-W-D-D-W

Atlético Madrid: W-D-L-W-W-W

