ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC: ISL has given this decades-old rivalry a new coat

There is, according to Maidan regulars, more than the normal buzz at the Mohun Bagan club ahead of the Kolkata Derby, the match between traditional football rivals, ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC. At the Bagan club on Friday, as dusk settles in early, and the team practices under the floodlights, club regulars gather around their tent and at the canteen, peppering their daily conversations about family and politics with predictions for Saturday’s match.

Outside, a small group of youngsters perform for television cameras, singing rumbunctious songs with made-up lyrics, all of them pointing to how wonderful Mohun Bagan is and how even East Bengal would predict a Bagan win in the Derby.

The Hero Indian Super League (ISL) early-stage match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata will be in front of an expected 60,000-plus people, though numbers are always difficult to predict, given that many sneak in unaccounted. While for the rest of the country this tie may be merely of academic interest, in Bengal, history, culture and social identity wrap around an event that “transcends football”, according to a young Bagan fan, Satrajeet Sen.

Besides the hubbub at the Bagan club, the rest of the city does not show any obvious signs of the big bash, which may yet come to life closer to the event. The ISL has given this decades-old rivalry a new coat, in which one team is prefixed with ATK, an addition that does not sit comfortably with all fans. Additionally, both teams have foreign coaches, foreign players and domestic ones who aren’t local.

The coaches, especially Bagan’s Juan Ferrando, one of the youngest in the league, may not fully grasp the emotional intensity of the contest though East Bengal’s Stephen Constantine, having coached the Indian national team in the past, is more aware of how bitter it can get. That’s perhaps to the teams’ advantage, to have managers less emotional about the match but more set on how to win it.

“We both need the three points—it is a league match,” Constantine said at the pre-match conference on Friday afternoon. “Also, there is the question of bragging rights and pride that goes with the Kolkata Derby. I am conscious we have not won the Derby for 8-9 games. They are a good side, and we don’t fear them or anyone else.”

“I remember the first time (I saw one), there were not enough seats for people. It was unbelievable. It’s one of the biggest Derbies in the world, up there with AC-Inter Milan, Arsenal-Tottenham (Hotspurs). It’s our Derby, the biggest in Asia for sure. I would have loved to have played in it but now I can as a manager. It’s my second Derby and I am looking forward to my first win tomorrow,” Constantine added.

Both teams are currently in the bottom half of the points table, ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in seventh and East Bengal in eighth position with one win each. But both are coming into this contest on the back of big wins, Bagan with a 5-2 victory over Kerala Blasters and EB with a 3-1 triumph over NorthEast United FC. ATKMB have won all four previous meetings in the ISL, making them favourites for this match, though many football regulars here tend to favour a 50-50 prediction.

“It is just another game,” said Ferrando, underplaying the magnitude of the event. “Three points for the winner, one point if it is a draw. Of course, it is special because I know the city is excited about this Derby. Everybody wants to enjoy the match.”

Fan following for either team is passed along the family through generations, much like English football clubs. While EB started as a club of immigrants and Bagan believes itself to be more pedigreed, loyalties are also split geographically (Howrah and north Kolkata being Bagan; south Kolkata including Jadavpur and Gariahat being more EB). The unofficial team mascots—or informal symbols—for the teams are predictably food-related, prawns for the Ghotis (ATKMB) and hilsa for the Bangals (EB).

Pradip Mukherjee, a lifetime member of the Mohun Bagan club, who has cousins who are ardent supporters of EB, says when Bagan wins, he marches over to his cousins’ place to taunt them but they quickly disappear. The reverse happens when East Bengal win and he has to hide. Having followed the club for decades, after being initiated to it by his father, Mukherjee has a ready memory of stories, of the time Pele visited Kolkata, the exploits of Kolkata greats P.K. Banerjee and Chuni Goswami, who has the gate at the Bagan club named after him.

The intensity of the rivalry is such—or rather the fear of losing—that on one occasion, Mukherjee recounts, as thousands of fans waited for play to start, neither team made it out of the dressing rooms. Some statistic—or superstition—had made the rounds that the team that stepped on to the ground first loses. So, both sets of players refused to be the first ones out.

“It’s not pressure, it’s pleasure,” said Constantine. “Pressure is when your baby is sick. This is not pressure—we get paid to play and I would say, it’s a privilege to be involved in the Derby. It does not get better than this.” His message to fans is to “make noise. Come support. There are not too many places where you get this atmosphere. I want them to make noise and be safe.”

While both coaches eye the three points at stake, for fans and followers, Saturday will be another story. One more tale to be added to a rich repository of clashes that are, yes, much more than just football.