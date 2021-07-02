MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Athletics: Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for one month after testing positive for cannabis

The positive test came at the US Olympic trials last month where Richardson established herself as a gold medal contender by winning the 100m in 10.86 seconds.

Reuters
July 02, 2021 / 06:58 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters


American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for cannabis, the United States Anti-Doping Agency said on Friday, ruling her out of the 100 metres in Tokyo although she may yet be able to run in later relay events.


The positive test came at the US Olympic trials last month where Richardson established herself as a gold medal contender by winning the 100m in 10.86 seconds.


“The rules are clear, but this is heartbreaking on many levels; hopefully, her acceptance of responsibility and apology will be an important example to us all that we can successfully overcome our regrettable decisions, despite the costly consequences of this one to her,” USADA CEO Travis Tygart said.


Richardson said in an NBC Interview on the Today Show on Friday that her action came during the trials while she was dealing with the news of the death of her mother.


“Like I tweeted yesterday, I’m human. We are human, I want to be as transparent as possible with you guys whether it’s good, whether it’s bad,” the American sprinter said.


“But when it comes to Sha’Carri Richardson there will never be a steroid attached to the name Sha’Carri Richardson. The charge and what the situation was marijuana.”

A 30-day ban backdated to the time of the adverse result could leave Richardson clear to race in the 4x100m relay at the Olympics in the first week of August, if she is selected by USATF.

Reuters
TAGS: #Sha'Carri Richardson #Sports #World News
first published: Jul 2, 2021 06:45 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Time to move over from H R I T H I K stocks to A K S H A Y stock to tap into emerging opportunities: Kshitiz Mahajan of Complete Circle Consultants

D-Street Talk: Time to move over from H R I T H I K stocks to A K S H A Y stock to tap into emerging opportunities: Kshitiz Mahajan of Complete Circle Consultants

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.