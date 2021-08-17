MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Athletics: London Marathon scheduled for October again in 2022

Organisers added that up to 50,000 participants have the choice of completing the distance of 26.2 miles on a course of their choice anywhere in the world.

August 17, 2021 / 09:55 PM IST
Reuters

Reuters

The London Marathon will take place in early October in 2022 instead of its traditional date in April for the third straight year, organisers said on Tuesday.

The 2021 edition is scheduled for Oct. 3, while the 2022 race will be held on Oct. 2.

"We believe that by moving the 2022 event to October we give ourselves the best chances of welcoming the world to the streets of London, enabling tens of millions to be raised for good causes," said Hugh Brasher, event director, London Marathon Events.

This year's race will have competitors return to the old street route from Greenwich to The Mall, a departure from last year that had athletes run laps of St James's Park.

Organisers added that up to 50,000 participants have the choice of completing the distance of 26.2 miles on a course of their choice anywhere in the world.

Close

Ethiopian Shura Kitata won the men's title last year, while Kenya's Brigid Kosgei defended her women's title.

 
Tags: #athletics #London Marathon #Sports #World News
first published: Aug 17, 2021 09:55 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.