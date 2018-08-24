App
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 08:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games - Name given by Indonesian couple to new-born baby

The full name of the girl is Abidah Asian Games, and she was born a month back in the co-host city of Palembang, few hours before the opening ceremony.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An Indonesian couple has taken their love for sports to another level by naming their new baby 'Asian Games'. The name has been bestowed upon her, as the country starts hosting the world's second-biggest multi-sport event.

The full name of the girl is Abidah Asian Games, and she was born a month back in the co-host city of Palembang, few hours before the opening ceremony. "We already had a first name for her but didn't have a last name," said father Yordania Denny.

The parents now have three children, including 'Asian Games'. "Such an event is rare. It only happens every few years. And not to mention that it's in Palembang - it's rare for Palembang to host such an...event," said Denny, about deciding to give this historic name to his daughter.

In Indonesia, most citizens have only one name and many children carry their father's surname as their first name. "If she has the talent and motivation we will support and motivate her. Indonesia is good at badminton," said mother Vera, about the new name helping the child turn into a future sporting star.

About the possibility of the daughter wanting to change her name in the future, the parents have no issues with it, and are fine with he choice if she decides to do so.

First Published on Aug 24, 2018 08:24 pm

tags #Asian Games #Indinesia #Trending News

