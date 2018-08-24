Asian Games - Name given by Indonesian couple to new-born baby

An Indonesian couple has taken their love for sports to another level by naming their new baby 'Asian Games'. The name has been bestowed upon her, as the country starts hosting the world's second-biggest multi-sport event.

The full name of the girl is Abidah Asian Games, and she was born a month back in the co-host city of Palembang, few hours before the opening ceremony. "We already had a first name for her but didn't have a last name," said father Yordania Denny.

The parents now have three children, including 'Asian Games'. "Such an event is rare. It only happens every few years. And not to mention that it's in Palembang - it's rare for Palembang to host such an...event," said Denny, about deciding to give this historic name to his daughter.