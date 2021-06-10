Asian Games gold-winning former boxer Dingko Singh dies at 42; Kiren Rijiju, Vijender Singh pay tribute

In 2013, Dingko Singh was honoured with the Padma Shri for his contribution to the sport. (Image: Ians)

Asian Games gold medal-winning former boxer Dingko Singh died on June 10 after a long battle with liver cancer. The 42-year-old was fighting the disease since 2017.

Singh won the Asian Games gold in 1998 and was bestowed the Arjuna award the same year. In 2013, the boxer received the Padma Shri for his contribution to the sport.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju extended condonceles to the family. "I'm deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Dingko Singh. One of the finest boxers India has ever produced, Dinko's gold medal at 1998 Bangkok Asian Games sparked the Boxing chain reaction in India," he tweeted.

The Manipur-based former boxer endured a long battle with cancer and even fought COVID-19 last year. The gold medal winner was hospitalised for over a month in Imphal after testing positive for COVID-19.

Singh had tested positive for coronavirus the first time in May and had been admitted to the Regional Institute for Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal for the entirety of June.



"My sincerest condolences on this loss May his life's journey & struggle forever remain a source inspiration for the upcoming generations. I pray that the bereaved family finds the strength to overcome this period of grief & mourning #dinkosingh," tweeted India's first Olympic-medallist in boxing Vijender Singh.

Dingko, who was employed with Navy, had taken to coaching after hanging up his gloves.

(With PTI inputs)