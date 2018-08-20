Asian Games gold medallist Bajrang Punia has technology to thank for his success

Bajrang Punia, Asiad gold medal winner in the 65 kg category in wrestling, spent a lot his time before the Asian Games looking at footage of other players to scout their weaknesses and keep an eye on trends in wrestling.

Punia was earlier focused just on his own training but when he lost in the first round at the 2017 World Championships, his attitude changed, Indian Express quoted him as saying.

"I felt ashamed. Wrestlers from other countries were coming and telling me that I should have wrestled this way and that way. I was shocked. It was my job to find out not theirs. I felt bad that day," he told the daily.

"It's like a new-found love. I never cared about all this until last year," the Asiad champ said referring to his attention to video footage. Punia reportedly sacrificed training sessions to watch videos to improve his game.

Along with technology, another factor that played a key role in the wrestler's success was his new coach Shako Bentinidis.

When Punia lost in the final of the U-23 World Championship, Bentinidis came up to him and gave him advice on improving his wrestling. Later in February, he hired the former European Champion as coach.

"Pehle darr tha. When you hear things like the world champ or the Olympic champ is coming, I would think it's already over. You are not at your natural self while wrestling them. But in the last eight months, that perception has changed. I have changed and so has my thinking towards wresting. All thanks to Shako," Punia was quoted as saying.