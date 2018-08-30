Asian Games 2018: Sports disciplines that made their debut at the event

ROLLERSPORTS | Rollersports which include skateboarding and rollerblading is very popular among millennials and is also scheduled to make its debut in the 2020 Olympics. The two events in the Asian Games are the men’s and women’s park and street events. In street skateboarding, elements like staircases and handrails are included while steep inclines and curves are the main features of a park skateboarding course. (Image – AP)