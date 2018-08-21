Asian Games 2018: Meet Saurabh Chaudhary, the 16-year-old prodigy who struck gold

The future looks bright for Indian shooters. With teenagers like Manu Bhaker and Anish Bhanwala winning gold medals at the Commonwealth Games held at Gold Coast in early 2018, there's another teenager who has added a feather to India's cap.

Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, clinched Gold in the Men’s 10 meter Air Pistol event at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. His road to the medal is impressive as he topped the qualification round and his final score read 240.7 which is an Asian Games record.

Like Bhaker and Bhanwala, Chaudhary won gold on his debut appearance. Finishing at the top of the podium at an event as big as Asiad is a commendable feat considering the fact that he picked up the sport just three years back.

Chaudhary has been creating a buzz in the junior circuit for some time now. The teenager has already confirmed his place in the upcoming Youth Olympics with a gold medal at the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Championship beating seasoned Jitu Rai in the 10m Air Pistol event.

His performance at the championship was a junior record. At the ISSF Junior World Cup, which was held earlier this year, he not only won gold, but created yet another junior world record. He also bagged a gold medal in the Mixed Team event. He made India proud at the 10th Asia Youth Olympics Games qualification event in December 2017, where he struck gold.

The boy who has conquered Asia with his heroic performance hails from Kalina village in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.