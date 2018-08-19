Asian Games 2018 Live: Bajrang Punia clinches India's First Gold

Live now
Aug 19, 2018 07:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bajrang opens India's gold account in Asian Games
Wrestler Bajrang Punia today clinched India's first gold medal in the 18th Asian Games after defeating Takatani Daichi of Japan in the men's 65 kg freestyle title bout here today. Bajrang, who came into the Asian Games as favourite to win the gold in this category, beat his Japanese opponent 11-8 in the final bout. The 24-year-old Indian had won three consecutive gold medals -- CWG (Gold Coast), Tbilisi Grand Prix (Georgia) and Yasar Dogu International (Istanbul) -- ahead of the Asian Games. En route to his gold medal bout, Bajrang defeated Khasanov Sirojiddin (Uzbekistan), Fayziev Abdulqosim (Tajikistan) and Batchuluun Batmagnai (Mongolia). (PTI)
Wrestling | Men's Freestyle 65kg
Bajrang Punia has won the men’s freestyle 65kg final. He beat Japan’s Daichi Takatani 11-8. He brings home India’s first gold medal at the Asian Games 2018 in the process.
Kabaddi | Men's event
India thrash Sri Lanka to win second group game in men's Kabbadi.
Swimming | Sajan and Srihari finish 5th and 7th
Indian swimmers Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj finished a creditable fifth and seventh in the men's 200m butterfly and 100m backstroke event respectively at the 18th Asian Games here today. Starting in lane 3, Prakash clocked 1:57.75 seconds in 200m butterfly final with Japan's Seto Daiya winning it comfortably with a timing of 1:54.53 seconds. Prakash had qualified as third fastest swimmer in the heats. In the 100m backstroke event, Nataraj clocked 56.19 seconds. His qualification time of 55.86 was the slowest among the eight finalists.Earlier today, Saurabh Sangvekar had crashed out of the 200m freestyle event, clocking 1:54.87 seconds. (PTI)
Meanwhile, the congratulatory messages keep pouring in for Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar who won India's first medals today.
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestler Pawan Kumar has beaten Indonesia's Fahriansyah in the Repechage Round 2. He will now compete for the bronze medal.
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestler Bajrang Punia has marched into the finals of the 65 kg men's category. Facing Mongolian Batchuluun Batmagnai in the semis, the Indian raced to a 8-0 lead just two and a half minutes into the game. A short time out had to be taken then as Batmagnai received medical assistance for a cut above his eye. When the game resumed, Bajrang locked his opponent in a firm leg-hold and didn't let go until he claimed the two points, taking his tally to 10 and winning by technical superiority.
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
After losing his opening bout against Adam Batirov of Bahrain, Sushil's only hopes of competing again for a medal was if his victor reached the finals of the 74 kg category. However, the wrestler from Bahrain was beaten 2-8 by Yuhi Fujinami from Japan, thus ending Sushil's hopes of competing again in the repechage round.
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
Indian freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia has won his Men's 65 kg Quarterfinals match against Tajikastan's Abdulqosim Fayziev. The score read 12-2 in Punia's favour when the referee stopped the bout on grounds of technical superiority. The wrestler has confirmed his spot in semifinal round.
HOCKEY | Women's Pool Match
Later today, Women's hockey team will face team from Indonesia in Pool B encounter. Stay tuned for that one.
KABADDI | Win for Women's team
Earlier, India's women kabaddi team thrashed Japan 43-12 in Group A- Game 1. The team will next face Thailand tomorrow.
BADMINTON:
In Men's Team Round of 16, India has won its match against Maldives comfortably. Final score 3-0.
News from Wrestling:
In Men's 65kg Freestyle, India's Bajrang Punia defeated Uzbekistan's Sirojiddin Khasanovon on technical superiority (13-3), He will now face Tajikastan's Abdulqosim Fayziev in the Quarterfinals.
Meanwhile some news from Badminton :
India's Men's Team is leading 2-0 against Maldives in the Round of 16.
On current standings India is fourth, behind China, Chiniese Taipei and Indonesia
Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar in action during his opening bout against Baharin's Adam Batirov
Meanwhile, in wrestling itself, India's Sushil Kumar loses 3-5 in his opener to Bahrain's Adam Batirov. He could still win bronze via the repechage rounds.
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
After some brilliant defending and counter-attacking, Sandeep moves to the next round, quarters.
Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar with their bronze medals in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. (Image Courtesy: Screengrab)
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar won a bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. After assuring a medal for themselves, India squandered their chance to bag the silver medal by hitting 9.7, 10.6, 9.7, 9.7, which was not enough. China won silver, while Chinese Taipei won gold.
All eyes are set on the Indian team as the team had equalled their best performance in terms of medals won in the 2014 Asiad with a total of 57, including 11 gold, and the contingent of 572 athletes this time would be hoping to better that.
The Asian Games is taking place simultaneously in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, and Palembang, capital of the province of South Sumatra. The opening ceremony began in Jakarta yesterday at 5:30 pm Indian time.
Good afternoon readers, this blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.