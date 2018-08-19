Asian Games 2018 Live: Apurvi Chandela, Ravi Kumar win bronze for India

Live now
Aug 19, 2018 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
HOCKEY | Women's Pool Match
Later today, Women's hockey team will face team from Indonesia in Pool B encounter. Stay tuned for that one.
KABADDI | Win for Women's team
Earlier, India's women kabaddi team thrashed Japan 43-12 in Group A- Game 1. The team will next face Thailand tomorrow.
BADMINTON:
In Men's Team Round of 16, India has won its match against Maldives comfortably. Final score 3-0.
News from Wrestling:
In Men's 65kg Freestyle, India's Bajrang Punia defeated Uzbekistan's Sirojiddin Khasanovon on technical superiority (13-3), He will now face Tajikastan's Abdulqosim Fayziev in the Quarterfinals.
Meanwhile some news from Badminton :
India's Men's Team is leading 2-0 against Maldives in the Round of 16.
On current standings India is fourth, behind China, Chiniese Taipei and Indonesia
Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar in action during his opening bout against Baharin's Adam Batirov
Meanwhile, in wrestling itself, India's Sushil Kumar loses 3-5 in his opener to Bahrain's Adam Batirov. He could still win bronze via the repechage rounds.
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
After some brilliant defending and counter-attacking, Sandeep moves to the next round, quarters.
Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar with their bronze medals in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. (Image Courtesy: Screengrab)
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar won a bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. After assuring a medal for themselves, India squandered their chance to bag the silver medal by hitting 9.7, 10.6, 9.7, 9.7, which was not enough. China won silver, while Chinese Taipei won gold.
All eyes are set on the Indian team as the team had equalled their best performance in terms of medals won in the 2014 Asiad with a total of 57, including 11 gold, and the contingent of 572 athletes this time would be hoping to better that.
The Asian Games is taking place simultaneously in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, and Palembang, capital of the province of South Sumatra. The opening ceremony began in Jakarta yesterday at 5:30 pm Indian time.
Good afternoon readers, this blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.