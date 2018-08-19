App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 19, 2018 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Live: Apurvi Chandela, Ravi Kumar win bronze for India

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 19, 02:28 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | Women's Pool Match 

    Later today, Women's hockey team will face team from Indonesia in Pool B encounter. Stay tuned for that one. 

  • Aug 19, 02:09 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | Win for Women's team 

    Earlier, India's women kabaddi team thrashed Japan 43-12 in Group A- Game 1. The team will next face Thailand tomorrow.  

    KABADDI | Win for Women's team  Earlier, India's women kabaddi team thrashed Japan 43-12 in Group A- Game 1. The team will next face Thailand tomorrow.  
  • Aug 19, 01:59 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON:

    In Men's Team Round of 16, India has won its match against Maldives comfortably. Final score 3-0.  

    BADMINTON: In Men's Team Round of 16, India has won its match against Maldives comfortably. Final score 3-0.  
  • Aug 19, 01:53 PM (IST)

    News from Wrestling: 

    In Men's 65kg Freestyle, India's Bajrang Punia defeated Uzbekistan's Sirojiddin Khasanovon on technical superiority (13-3), He will now face Tajikastan's Abdulqosim Fayziev in the Quarterfinals.  

    News from Wrestling:  In Men's 65kg Freestyle, India's Bajrang Punia defeated Uzbekistan's Sirojiddin Khasanovon on technical superiority (13-3), He will now face Tajikastan's Abdulqosim Fayziev in the Quarterfinals.  
  • Aug 19, 01:40 PM (IST)

    Meanwhile some news from Badminton : 

    India's Men's Team is leading 2-0 against Maldives in the Round of 16. 

  • Aug 19, 01:35 PM (IST)

    On current standings India is fourth, behind China, Chiniese Taipei and Indonesia 

    On current standings India is fourth, behind China, Chiniese Taipei and Indonesia 
  • Aug 19, 01:29 PM (IST)

    Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar in action during his opening bout against Baharin's Adam Batirov

  • Aug 19, 01:28 PM (IST)

  • Aug 19, 01:10 PM (IST)

    Meanwhile, in wrestling itself, India's Sushil Kumar loses 3-5 in his opener to Bahrain's Adam Batirov. He could still win bronze via the repechage rounds. 

  • Aug 19, 01:06 PM (IST)

    WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters

    After some brilliant defending and counter-attacking, Sandeep moves to the next round, quarters. 

  • Aug 19, 01:04 PM (IST)

    Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar with their bronze medals in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. (Image Courtesy: Screengrab)

    Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar with their bronze medals in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. (Image Courtesy: Screengrab)
  • Aug 19, 01:02 PM (IST)

    Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event

    Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar won a bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. After assuring a medal for themselves, India squandered their chance to bag the silver medal by hitting 9.7, 10.6, 9.7, 9.7, which was not enough. China won silver, while Chinese Taipei won gold.

  • Aug 19, 12:59 PM (IST)

    All eyes are set on the Indian team as the team had equalled their best performance in terms of medals won in the 2014 Asiad with a total of 57, including 11 gold, and the contingent of 572 athletes this time would be hoping to better that.

  • Aug 19, 12:57 PM (IST)


    The Asian Games is taking place simultaneously in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, and Palembang, capital of the province of South Sumatra. The opening ceremony began in Jakarta yesterday at 5:30 pm Indian time.

  • Aug 19, 12:54 PM (IST)

    Good afternoon readers, this blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games. 

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.