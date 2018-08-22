Asian Games 2018 highlights: India's medal tally rises to 15, Men's hockey team thrash Hong Kong

Live now
Here's India's latest medal tally:
WUSHU | Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh settles for Bronze medal in Men's Sanda 60kg
WUSHU | Kumar Santosh Kumar settles for Bronze in Men's 56kg Sanda
WUSHU | Naorem Roshibina Devi settles for Bronze in Women's 60kg Sanda
SEPAKTAKRAW | Men's Team win Bronze medal
SHOOTING | Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold medal in women's 25m pistol
Hockey team wins match against Hong Kong
WUSHU | Medal Update
WUSHU | Santosh Kumar in Semi-Finals
WRESTLING | Divya Kakran wins bronze in Women’s 68kg Freestyle
TENNIS | Bopanna / Raina reach Round of 16
India's women's kabaddi team qualify for Semifinals
Bronze for India in Sepaktakraw
Asiad Swimming: Khade betters own national record, qualifies for final
Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th
Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals
Sanjeev Rajput wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
India's women's kabaddi team beats Indonesia in Women's Team event
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol
India's men's rowing team qualifies for the Men's Quadruple Sculls Finals
Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh qualify for Men's Pair Finals
Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh qualify for Men's Double Sculls Finals
Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma qualify for 10m Air Pistol Men Finals
I have become stronger after Rio injury: Vinesh Phogat
Asiad Tennis: Ramanathan, Raina enter prequarterfinals; Rohan-Divij also win
Phogat's performance will inspire others: PM Modi
Asiad 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team
Here is India's Day 3 schedule:
WRESTLING | Sumit Malik misses out on bronze
SEPAK TAKRAW | India assured of maiden bronze in Sepak Takraw
WRESTLING | Sakshi Malik misses out on Bronze
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal
Seema Tomar qualifies for Trap Women Finals
Vinesh Phogat enters women's freestyle 50kg quarters
Apurvi Chandela gets eliminated in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
Gold — 4
Silver — 3
Bronze — 8
Total: 15
No further action today. Thank you so much for being with us. We will brig you all the updates from Day 5. Till then Good-night!
This is India's medal distribution in the games so far.
India's Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh loses 2-0 to Iran's Ahangarian Erfan in Men's Sanda 60kg semifinals. But, he assured of a Bronze medal.
WUSHU | Narender Grewal settles for Bronze medal in Men's 65kg Sanda
India's Narender Grewal loses 2-0 to Iran's Zafari Foroud in Men's Sanda 65kg semifinals. But, he is assured of a Bronze medal.
India's Kumar Santosh Kumar loses 2-0 to Vietnam's Bui Truong Giang in Men's Sanda 56kg semifinal. But, he is assured of a Bronze medal.
India's Naorem Roshibina Devi goes down to China's Cai Yingying 0-1 in Women's Sanda 60kg semifinals. But, she is assured of a Bronze medal
SEPAKTAKRAW | Men's Team win Bronze medal
Gold medallist India's Rahi Sarnobat with Silver medallist Thailand's N Yangpaiboon (L) and Bronze medal winner Korea's Kim Minjung after the women's 25m pistol event during the 18th Asian Games at Palembang, in Indonesia. (Photo: PTI)
SHOOTING | Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold medal in women's 25m pistol
Hockey team wins match against Hong Kong
Indian hockey team wins hockey pool A prelims against Hong Kong by 26-0.
India's Harpreet Singh loses in the Greco-Roman 87 kg men's semifinal. (ANI)
Hockey: India has dominated in Pool A Men’s Hockey Tournament match against Hong Kong as the team leads 14-0. Here's a list of the goal scorers: