Aug 22, 2018 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 highlights: India's medal tally rises to 15, Men's hockey team thrash Hong Kong

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 21, 07:20 AM (IST)

    Here's India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 4

    Silver — 3

    Bronze — 8

    Total: 15

  • Aug 22, 07:30 PM (IST)

    No further action today. Thank you so much for being with us. We will brig you all the updates from Day 5. Till then Good-night!

  • Aug 22, 07:25 PM (IST)
  • Aug 22, 07:24 PM (IST)
  • Aug 22, 07:24 PM (IST)
  • Aug 22, 07:20 PM (IST)

    This is India's medal distribution in the games so far. 

  • Aug 22, 07:03 PM (IST)

    WUSHU | Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh settles for Bronze medal in Men's Sanda 60kg

  • Aug 22, 07:00 PM (IST)

    India's Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh loses 2-0 to Iran's Ahangarian Erfan in Men's Sanda 60kg semifinals. But, he assured of a Bronze medal. 

  • Aug 22, 06:54 PM (IST)

    WUSHU | Narender Grewal settles for Bronze medal in Men's 65kg Sanda

  • Aug 22, 06:51 PM (IST)

    India's Narender Grewal loses 2-0 to Iran's Zafari Foroud in Men's Sanda 65kg semifinals. But, he is assured of a Bronze medal. 

  • Aug 22, 06:37 PM (IST)

    WUSHU | Kumar Santosh Kumar settles for Bronze in Men's 56kg Sanda 

  • Aug 22, 06:36 PM (IST)

    WUSHU | Naorem Roshibina Devi settles for Bronze in Women's 60kg Sanda

  • Aug 22, 06:33 PM (IST)

    India's Kumar Santosh Kumar loses 2-0 to Vietnam's Bui Truong Giang in Men's Sanda 56kg semifinal. But, he is assured of a Bronze medal. 

  • Aug 22, 06:20 PM (IST)

    India's Naorem Roshibina Devi goes down to China's Cai Yingying 0-1 in Women's Sanda 60kg semifinals. But, she is assured of a Bronze medal

  • Aug 22, 05:52 PM (IST)

    SEPAKTAKRAW | Men's Team win Bronze medal 

  • Aug 22, 05:28 PM (IST)

  • Aug 22, 04:12 PM (IST)

    Gold medallist India's Rahi Sarnobat with Silver medallist Thailand's N Yangpaiboon (L) and Bronze medal winner Korea's Kim Minjung after the women's 25m pistol event during the 18th Asian Games at Palembang, in Indonesia. (Photo: PTI)

  • Aug 22, 03:46 PM (IST)
  • Aug 22, 03:41 PM (IST)
  • Aug 22, 03:26 PM (IST)
  • Aug 22, 02:29 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold medal in women's 25m pistol

  • Aug 22, 02:27 PM (IST)
  • Aug 22, 02:25 PM (IST)

    Hockey team wins match against Hong Kong

    Indian hockey team wins hockey pool A prelims against Hong Kong by 26-0.

  • Aug 22, 02:12 PM (IST)
  • Aug 22, 02:09 PM (IST)

    India's Harpreet Singh loses in the Greco-Roman 87 kg men's semifinal. (ANI)

  • Aug 22, 01:27 PM (IST)
  • Aug 22, 01:24 PM (IST)
  • Aug 22, 01:20 PM (IST)

    Hockey: India has dominated in Pool A Men’s Hockey Tournament match against Hong Kong as the team leads 14-0. Here's a list of the goal scorers: 

    1. Akashdeep Singh
    2. Manpreet Singh
    3. Rupinder Pal Singh
    4. Rupinder Pal Singh
    5. SV Sunil
    6. Vivek Sagar
    7. Lalit Upadhyay
    8. Manpreet Singh
    9. Lalit Upadhyay
    10. Mandeep Singh
    11. Mandeep Singh
    12. Amit Rohidas
    13. Harmanpreet Singh
    14. Varun Kumar

  • Aug 22, 01:16 PM (IST)

  • Aug 22, 01:00 PM (IST)
