Asian Games 2018 Highlights: Bajrang Punia clinches India's First Gold

Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals

Wrestler Bajrang Punia has marched into the finals of the 65 kg men's category. Facing Mongolian Batchuluun Batmagnai in the semis, the Indian raced to a 8-0 lead just two and a half minutes into the game. A short time out had to be taken then as Batmagnai received medical assistance for a cut above his eye. When the game resumed, Bajrang locked his opponent in a firm leg-hold and didn't let go until he claimed the two points, taking his tally to 10 and winning by technical superiority.