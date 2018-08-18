Asian Games 2018: These athletes are all set to make India proud

Sushil Kumar | Sushil became the only Indian to win two Individual Olympic medals but that was six years ago, when he picked up silver at the 2012 London Olympics to add to the bronze he won at the 2008 Beijing games. The 35-year-old wrestler won his third CWG gold at the 2018 games, but went on to lose his first bout in more than four years while competing at Tbilisi Grand Prix in Georgia. While it may not be the ideal preparation for the celebrated Indian wrestler, he will still enter the 74 kg category as a favourite to win gold. (Image – Reuters)