Asian Games 2018: These athletes are all set to make India proud

Here is a look at some of India's most exciting prospects who will be participating at the Asian Games. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/15 PV Sindhu | The Olympic silver medalist will be India’s best bet in badminton to come away with a gold medal. Earlier this month she missed out on gold at the World Championship, losing to Spaniard Carolina Marin in the final. After falling short in four major finals so far, Sindhu will be eager to cross the final hurdle and get her hands on a gold medal. (Image – Reuters) 2/15 Saina Nehwal | Saina proved her match winning prowess was intact when she made a brilliant comeback to beat Sindhu at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG) finals. Despite struggling with inconsistency following her CWG victory, the ace shuttler will be among medal contenders at Indonesia. (Image – Reuters) 3/15 K Srikanth | The CWG silver medalist will carry the nation’s hopes in the badminton men’s singles category. Srikanth has had a fantastic 2018 run so far and briefly held the number one rank this year. He didn’t have a good start at the World Championships losing to Malaysia’s Daren Liew in the pre-quarterfinals. However, he will be eager to put that performance behind him and come out all guns blazing in Indonesia. (Image – Reuters) 4/15 Hima Das | The 18-year-old followed up her sixth place finish at the Gold Coast CWG by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in track and field at a global athletics event by clinching gold in the 400m sprint of the World U-20 Championship 2018 in Finland. She will be competing in the 200m and 400m sprint. (Image – Reuters) 5/15 Neeraj Chopra | Neeraj will without doubt start as the favourite to win gold in the men’s javelin throw event. The 20-year-old is the Junior World Record holder and also won gold at the 2018 CWG with a throw of 86.47 metres, which would’ve been enough to earn him a bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Acclaimed as one of the best javelin thrower in Asia, Neeraj will be the flag bearer for India in Jakarta. (Image – Reuters) 6/15 Seema Punia | The 35-year-old discus thrower, Seema, is the reigning Asian Games champion and recently won a silver at the Gold Coast CWG. Now into the last leg of her career, she will be looking to defend her title especially with the Chinese, her main opponents, looking to prise it away. (Image – Reuters) 7/15 Dipa Karmakar | The 25-year-old gymnast made a stunning comeback this year following a career-threatening injury sustained in 2017. Competing at the Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in July, she not only returned to action but also won gold, becoming the first Indian gymnast to win gold in a world level event. The Tripura girl will be hungry to add to her medal tally as she makes up for the time lost due to injury. (Image – Reuters) 8/15 Sushil Kumar | Sushil became the only Indian to win two Individual Olympic medals but that was six years ago, when he picked up silver at the 2012 London Olympics to add to the bronze he won at the 2008 Beijing games. The 35-year-old wrestler won his third CWG gold at the 2018 games, but went on to lose his first bout in more than four years while competing at Tbilisi Grand Prix in Georgia. While it may not be the ideal preparation for the celebrated Indian wrestler, he will still enter the 74 kg category as a favourite to win gold. (Image – Reuters) 9/15 Vinesh Phogat | Phogat was the only women wrestler to win gold at the 2018 CWG. Competing in the 50 kg category, she followed her CWG victory with another gold at the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid. Making a comeback from a horrifying leg injury she sustained during the Rio Olympics, Phogat will be hoping to do much better than the bronze she won at the 2014 Asian games. (Image – PTI) 10/15 Bajrang Punia | After winning three consecutive gold medals in international events this year, the 24-year-old wrestler enters the 65 kg category as one of the pre-tournament favourites. A silver medalist at the previous Asian games, Bajrang will be looking to go one better this time around, under the able mentorship of his mentor, Olympic bronze medalist Yogeshwar Dutt. (Image – PTI) 11/15 Gaurav Solanki | Solanki won gold in the 52 kg category during the 2018 CWG and followed it up with another gold at the Chemistry Cup. He has been in impressive form this year, earning himself the nickname "Iron Chin" during the CWG. The 21-year-old also beat the experienced Alejandro Merencio of Cuba in the Chemistry Cup which will boost his confidence coming into the Asian games. (Image – Reuters) 12/15 Vikas Krishnan | The 26-year-old boxer from Haryana, won gold at the 2018 CWG and will be one of India’s strongest contenders in the 75 kg category. He has previously won gold at the 2010 Asian games and bronze in 2014. This year he will be aiming to become the first Indian boxer to win three back-to-back Asian games medal when he enters the ring in Indonesia. (Image – Reuters) 13/15 Manika Batra | The 23-year-old paddler from Delhi had a dream run at the 2018 CWG, winning four medals including two golds in Australia. However, she’s well aware of the high level of competition that awaits her in the form of the Chinese contingent at the Asian games. She lost in the first elimination round at the Australian open but will be looking to get back to winnings ways at the Asian games. (Image – Reuters) 14/15 Manu Bhaker | The 16-year-old shooting sensation has an incredible 10 gold medals to her name already. She won gold in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2018 CWG and followed it up with a gold at the Shooting World Cup in Guadalajara. After winning a medal in every competition she has participated this year, she will be a strong contender in the 10m pistol event while also competing in the 25m event. (Image – Reuters) 15/15 Henna Sidhu | Sidhu has been among the medals this year, winning gold in the 25m air pistol event and silver in the 10m air pistol event during the 2018 CWG. She managed to break the CWG record of 38 en route to her gold in the 25m event. Alongside young prodigy Manu Bhaker she will be tipped to bring home some medals from the tournament in Indonesia. (Image – Reuters) First Published on Aug 18, 2018 04:10 pm