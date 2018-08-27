App
Aug 27, 2018 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 9 Live: Saina Nehwal bags bronze in women's singles, PV Sindhu qualifies for summit clash

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 27, 07:30 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 7
    Silver — 10
    Bronze — 20
    Total: 37

  • Aug 27, 12:50 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | Second quarter begins! 

  • Aug 27, 12:46 PM (IST)
  • Aug 27, 12:46 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | 11' Multiple forays by the Indians into the Thai circle keep the opponents in tenterhooks. 

  • Aug 27, 12:45 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | PV Sindhu qualifies for Finals after beating Japan's Yamaguchi Akane 2-1 in the Women's Singles Semifinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 27, 12:43 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu qualifies for the Women's Singles Finals. 

  • Aug 27, 12:41 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | In the third set, India's PV Sindhu widens her lead against Japan's Yamaguchi Akane 21-10 in the Women's Singles Semifinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 27, 12:39 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | 4' Deep Grace's drag-flick blocked by Thailand's GK.

  • Aug 27, 12:39 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | PC to India! 

  • Aug 27, 12:38 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | PV Sindhu widens her lead to 16-9 in the third set of the Women's Singles Semifinals. 

  • Aug 27, 12:38 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | 4' Captain Rani Rampal fires a shot, but it goes wide.

  • Aug 27, 12:36 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | After 15 minutes in the third set, there are the scores in the Women's Singles Semifinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 27, 12:35 PM (IST)


    BADMINTON | PV Sindhu widens her lead to 12-8!

  • Aug 27, 12:34 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India building their attack from the midfield in search of an early lead. 

  • Aug 27, 12:34 PM (IST)

  • Aug 27, 12:33 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | In the third set, India's PV Sindhu widens her lead against Japan's Yamaguchi Akane 11-7 in the Women's Singles Semifinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 27, 12:31 PM (IST)


    HOCKEY | India's women's hockey team is in action against Thailand in the Women's Tournament Pool B Match. 

  • Aug 27, 12:30 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | India's men's team beats Indonesia 3-0 in the Men's Team Pool B. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 27, 12:28 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | In the third set, India's PV Sindhu takes a lead 8-4 against Japan's Yamaguchi Akane in the Women's Singles Semifinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 27, 12:27 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | PV Sindhu widens her lead to 7-3!

  • Aug 27, 12:25 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | In the third set, India's PV Sindhu takes a lead 6-3 against Japan's Yamaguchi Akane in the Women's Singles Semifinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 27, 12:25 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | A close game is on between PV Sindhu and  Yamaguchi Akane. Akane catches up with Sindhu at 3-3 in the third set of the Women's Singles Semifinals.

  • Aug 27, 12:24 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | In the third set, India's PV Sindhu takes a lead 3-2 against Japan's Yamaguchi Akane in the Women's Singles Semifinals.

  • Aug 27, 12:23 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | In the third set, India's PV Sindhu is neck-to-neck 2-2 with Japan's Yamaguchi Akane 13-16 as of now in the Women's Singles Semifinals.

  • Aug 27, 12:22 PM (IST)

  • Aug 27, 12:21 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | The third set of the Women's Singles Semifinals begins.

  • Aug 27, 12:20 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | India's men's team is leading 2-0 against Indonesia in the Men's Team Pool B.

