App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 27, 2018 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 9 Live: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal among top stars in action today

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 27, 07:30 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 7
    Silver — 10
    Bronze — 19
    Total: 36

  • Aug 27, 08:51 AM (IST)

    EQUESTRIAN | India's Kevic Kaevaan Setalvad and Chetan Reddy Nukala are in the 20th and 37th spot as of now in the Jumping Individual 1st Qualification at the Jakarta International Equestrian Park.

  • Aug 27, 08:49 AM (IST)
  • Aug 27, 08:47 AM (IST)

    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT | Indian men canoe TBR 1000m team finish at the fifth spot in the Canoe TBR 100m Men Heats at the JSC lake. The team will now compete in the Repechage Round. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT | Indian men canoe TBR 1000m team finish at the fifth spot in the Canoe TBR 100m Men Heats at the JSC lake. The team will now compete in the Repechage Round. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 27, 08:38 AM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | Indian women's volleyball team will shortly compete against China in the Women's Pool B in the Women's Tournament Preliminary: Pool B - Match 13. 

  • Aug 27, 08:34 AM (IST)
  • Aug 27, 08:33 AM (IST)

    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT | Indian men canoe TBR 1000m team will shortly take part in the Canoe TBR 100m Men Heats at the JSC lake. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT | Indian men canoe TBR 1000m team will shortly take part in the Canoe TBR 100m Men Heats at the JSC lake. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 27, 08:31 AM (IST)

    KARATE | India's Sharath Kumar Jayendran loses 0-1 to Korea's Kim Muil in the Men's 75 kg 1/16 Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    KARATE | India's Sharath Kumar Jayendran loses 0-1 to Korea's Kim Muil in the Men's 75 kg 1/16 Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 27, 08:27 AM (IST)

    KARATE | India's Sharath Kumar Jayendran is trailing Korea's Kim Muil 0-1 in the Men's 75 kg 1/16 Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    KARATE | India's Sharath Kumar Jayendran is trailing Korea's Kim Muil 0-1 in the Men's 75 kg 1/16 Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 27, 08:25 AM (IST)

    KARATE | India's Sharath Kumar Jayendran is up against Korea's Kim Muil in the Men's 75 kg 1/16 Finals. 

  • Aug 27, 08:24 AM (IST)

    Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Muhammed Anas clinch a silver each in track events

     Hima Das shattered the 400m national record for a second time in two days for a silver while Dutee Chand grabbed the second place in 100m dash on another good day for India's track and field athletes in the Asian Games here today. Muhammed Anas clinched a silver in men's 400m, as well as Indian track and field athletes, followed up the gold won by shot putter Tejinderpal Singh Toor yesterday. 

  • Aug 27, 08:11 AM (IST)


    Indian women enter quarterfinals of team event in Asiad table tennis

    The Indian women table tennis players made a positive start to their campaign at the 18th Asian Games by reaching the quarterfinals of the team event on Day 8. The Indian team comprising Mouma Das, Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutritha Mukherjee defeated Qatar 3-0 in the first match but lost to China 0-3 in the second tie.
     

  • Aug 27, 08:10 AM (IST)
  • Aug 27, 08:08 AM (IST)

    EQUESTRIAN | India's Kevic Kaevaan Setalvad and Chetan Reddy Nukala are in action in the Jumping Individual 1st Qualification at the Jakarta International Equestrian Park. 

  • Aug 27, 08:05 AM (IST)
  • Aug 27, 08:05 AM (IST)

    KARATE | India's Sharath Kumar Jayendran will be up against Korea's Kim Muil in the Men's 75 kg 1/16 Finals. 

  • Aug 27, 07:52 AM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | India's ace javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh will also aim to bag a gold medal in the Men's Javelin Throw Finals.  

  • Aug 27, 07:50 AM (IST)
  • Aug 27, 07:50 AM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | India's Neena Varakil and Nayana James will compete in the Women's Long Jump Finals in a while. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    ATHLETICS | India's Neena Varakil and Nayana James will compete in the Women's Long Jump Finals in a while. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 27, 07:48 AM (IST)
  • Aug 27, 07:42 AM (IST)

    EQUESTRIAN | India's jumping team is in action in the 1st Qualification round at the Jakarta International Equestrian Park. 

  • Aug 27, 07:30 AM (IST)

    Here is India's Day 9 schedule: 

    ATHLETICS (Medal event)

    Women's Long Jump | Final | 5-10 PM | Neena Varakil, James Nayana
    Men's Javelin Throw | Final Start List | 5-15 PM | Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh
    Women's 400m Hurdles | Final | 5-15 PM | Jauna Murmu, Anu Raghavan
    Men's 400m Hurdles | Final | 5-30 PM | Dharun Ayyasamy, Santhosh Kumar
    Men's High Jump | Final | 5-30 PM | Chethan Balasubramanya
    Women's 3000m Steeplechase | Final Start List | Sudha Singh, Chinta | 5-45 PM
    Men's 3000m Steeplechase | Final Start List | Shankar Lal Swami | 6 PM
    Men's 800m | Qualification | 6-35 PM | Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh

    BADMINTON
    Women's Singles Semi-finals | 10-30 AM | Tai Tzuying vs Saina Nehwal
    PV Sindhu vs Yamaguchi Akane | 10-30 AM

    BOXING
    Men's Light Fly (49 KG) Round of 16 | 5-15 PM | Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh (Mongolia) vs Amit (India)
    Men's Bantam (56 KG) Round of 16 | 6-15 PM | Kharkhhu Enkh-Amar (Mongolia) vs Mohammed Hussam Uddin (India)
    Men's Light Welter (64 KG) Round of 16 | 7 PM | Dheeraj (India) vs Kobashev Nurlan (Kyrgystan)
    Men's Middle (75 KG) Round of 16 | 3 PM | Ahmed Tanveer (Pakistan) vs Vikas Krishnan

    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT (Medal event)
    Canoe TBR 1000m Men | Heat 2 Start List | India | 8-30 AM

    EQUESTRIAN

    Jumping Individual | 6-30 AM | 1st Qualification | Kevic Kaevaan Setalvad, Chetan Reddy, Kevic Zahan Setalvad
    Jumping Team | 6-30 AM | 1st Qualification | India

    HOCKEY
    Women's Pool B | 12-30 PM | India vs Thailand

    KARATE
    Men's 75KG 1/16 Finals | 8-15 AM | Kim Muil vs India's Jayendran Sharath Kumar
    Men's 84 KG Quarterfinals | 12-42 PM | To be defined vs India's Vishal

    SAILING

    Mixed RS One | Race 9 | India | 10-40 AM
    Mixed RS One | Race 10 | India | 10-40 AM

    SEPAKTAKRAW

    Men's Regu Group B | 9-30 AM | India vs Nepal

    SQUASH
    Men's team | Pool B Round | 10 AM | India vs Indonesia
    Men's team Pool B | 5 PM | India vs Singapore

    TABLE TENNIS
    Men's Preliminary Round | 10-30 AM | India vs Macau
    Men's group D | 2-30 PM | India vs Vietnam

    VOLLEYBALL
    Women's Preliminary Pool B | 11 AM | China vs India

  • Aug 27, 07:26 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep you posted on India's performance on Day 9 at the Jakarta Asian Games 2018. 

  • Aug 26, 08:55 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Aug 26, 08:17 PM (IST)
  • Aug 26, 07:34 PM (IST)

    Shocker! In unexpected news, India's Lakshmanan Govindan lost out on the bronze medal for stepping out of the track.

  • Aug 26, 06:48 PM (IST)

    Medal | Lakshmanan Govindan grabs the bronze medal for the men's 10, 000m athletics event

  • Aug 26, 06:46 PM (IST)

    Men's Hockey | India make it to the semifinals after beating South Korea 5-3

  • Aug 26, 06:46 PM (IST)
  • Aug 26, 06:07 PM (IST)

    Men's Hockey | IND 5-3 KOR

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.