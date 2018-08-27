Asian Games 2018 Day 9 Live: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal among top stars in action today

Live now
Aug 27, 2018 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
India's latest medal tally
Here is India's Day 9 schedule:
JUST IN | Muhammed Anas Yahiya bags silver in 400m men's athletics.
JUST IN | Rupinder Pal Singh scores a goal against South Korea at the fourth Men's hockey match played by India.
EQUESTRIAN | Fouaad Mirza wins Silver Medal in Eventing Individual Jumping Final
SQUASH | Chinappa wins Bronze
Dipika Pallikal wins bronze in squash
Anas, Arokiarajiv move to 400m sems, Chetan qualifies for high jump final
India inch closer to semis with convincing win over Japan in Asiad hockey
Muhammed Anas Yahiya qualifies for Men's 400m Semifinals
Here's India Day 7 schedule of the competitions at the 2018 Asian Games:
India's women's kabaddi team settles for silver
Anish Bhanwala, Shivam Shukla qualify for 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Finals
Heena Sidhu bags bronze in 10m Air Pistol Women
Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan win gold in tennis
Deepika, Atanu exit from recurve mixed event after loss to Mongolia
Surprise silver won but assured gold lost on heartbreak day for India at Asiad
Indian women's basketball team suffers 4th loss, crashes out
Men's Quadruple Sculls team claim gold in rowing
Advait Page qualifies for Men's 1500m Freestyle Finals
Dushyant Chauhan wins bronze in rowing
Sandeep Sejwal qualifies for Men's 50m Breaststroke Finals
Here is India's Day 6 schedule:
Kabaddi | Men’s Semi-Final: Iran beat India
SHOOTING | Shardul Vihan wins Silver Medal in Men's Double Trap
TENNIS | Ankita Raina claims Bronze in Women's Singles
WUSHU | Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh settles for Bronze medal in Men's Sanda 60kg
WUSHU | Kumar Santosh Kumar settles for Bronze in Men's 56kg Sanda
WUSHU | Naorem Roshibina Devi settles for Bronze in Women's 60kg Sanda
SEPAKTAKRAW | Men's Team win Bronze medal
SHOOTING | Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold medal in women's 25m pistol
Hockey team wins match against Hong Kong
WUSHU | Medal Update
WUSHU | Santosh Kumar in Semi-Finals
WRESTLING | Divya Kakran wins bronze in Women’s 68kg Freestyle
TENNIS | Bopanna / Raina reach Round of 16
India's women's kabaddi team qualify for Semifinals
Bronze for India in Sepaktakraw
Asiad Swimming: Khade betters own national record, qualifies for final
Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th
Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals
Sanjeev Rajput wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
India's women's kabaddi team beats Indonesia in Women's Team event
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol
India's men's rowing team qualifies for the Men's Quadruple Sculls Finals
Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh qualify for Men's Pair Finals
Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh qualify for Men's Double Sculls Finals
Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma qualify for 10m Air Pistol Men Finals
I have become stronger after Rio injury: Vinesh Phogat
Asiad Tennis: Ramanathan, Raina enter prequarterfinals; Rohan-Divij also win
Phogat's performance will inspire others: PM Modi
Asiad 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team
Here is India's Day 3 schedule:
WRESTLING | Sumit Malik misses out on bronze
SEPAK TAKRAW | India assured of maiden bronze in Sepak Takraw
WRESTLING | Sakshi Malik misses out on Bronze
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
India's latest medal tally
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal
Seema Tomar qualifies for Trap Women Finals
Vinesh Phogat enters women's freestyle 50kg quarters
Apurvi Chandela gets eliminated in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
India's latest medal tally:
Gold — 7
Silver — 10
Bronze — 19
Total: 36
EQUESTRIAN | India's Kevic Kaevaan Setalvad and Chetan Reddy Nukala are in the 20th and 37th spot as of now in the Jumping Individual 1st Qualification at the Jakarta International Equestrian Park.
CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT | Indian men canoe TBR 1000m team finish at the fifth spot in the Canoe TBR 100m Men Heats at the JSC lake. The team will now compete in the Repechage Round. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
VOLLEYBALL | Indian women's volleyball team will shortly compete against China in the Women's Pool B in the Women's Tournament Preliminary: Pool B - Match 13.
CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT | Indian men canoe TBR 1000m team will shortly take part in the Canoe TBR 100m Men Heats at the JSC lake. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
KARATE | India's Sharath Kumar Jayendran loses 0-1 to Korea's Kim Muil in the Men's 75 kg 1/16 Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
KARATE | India's Sharath Kumar Jayendran is trailing Korea's Kim Muil 0-1 in the Men's 75 kg 1/16 Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
KARATE | India's Sharath Kumar Jayendran is up against Korea's Kim Muil in the Men's 75 kg 1/16 Finals.
Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Muhammed Anas clinch a silver each in track events
Hima Das shattered the 400m national record for a second time in two days for a silver while Dutee Chand grabbed the second place in 100m dash on another good day for India's track and field athletes in the Asian Games here today. Muhammed Anas clinched a silver in men's 400m, as well as Indian track and field athletes, followed up the gold won by shot putter Tejinderpal Singh Toor yesterday.
Indian women enter quarterfinals of team event in Asiad table tennis
The Indian women table tennis players made a positive start to their campaign at the 18th Asian Games by reaching the quarterfinals of the team event on Day 8. The Indian team comprising Mouma Das, Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutritha Mukherjee defeated Qatar 3-0 in the first match but lost to China 0-3 in the second tie.
EQUESTRIAN | India's Kevic Kaevaan Setalvad and Chetan Reddy Nukala are in action in the Jumping Individual 1st Qualification at the Jakarta International Equestrian Park.
KARATE | India's Sharath Kumar Jayendran will be up against Korea's Kim Muil in the Men's 75 kg 1/16 Finals.
ATHLETICS | India's ace javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh will also aim to bag a gold medal in the Men's Javelin Throw Finals.
ATHLETICS | India's Neena Varakil and Nayana James will compete in the Women's Long Jump Finals in a while. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
EQUESTRIAN | India's jumping team is in action in the 1st Qualification round at the Jakarta International Equestrian Park.
ATHLETICS (Medal event)
Women's Long Jump | Final | 5-10 PM | Neena Varakil, James Nayana
Men's Javelin Throw | Final Start List | 5-15 PM | Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh
Women's 400m Hurdles | Final | 5-15 PM | Jauna Murmu, Anu Raghavan
Men's 400m Hurdles | Final | 5-30 PM | Dharun Ayyasamy, Santhosh Kumar
Men's High Jump | Final | 5-30 PM | Chethan Balasubramanya
Women's 3000m Steeplechase | Final Start List | Sudha Singh, Chinta | 5-45 PM
Men's 3000m Steeplechase | Final Start List | Shankar Lal Swami | 6 PM
Men's 800m | Qualification | 6-35 PM | Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh
BADMINTON
Women's Singles Semi-finals | 10-30 AM | Tai Tzuying vs Saina Nehwal
PV Sindhu vs Yamaguchi Akane | 10-30 AM
BOXING
Men's Light Fly (49 KG) Round of 16 | 5-15 PM | Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh (Mongolia) vs Amit (India)
Men's Bantam (56 KG) Round of 16 | 6-15 PM | Kharkhhu Enkh-Amar (Mongolia) vs Mohammed Hussam Uddin (India)
Men's Light Welter (64 KG) Round of 16 | 7 PM | Dheeraj (India) vs Kobashev Nurlan (Kyrgystan)
Men's Middle (75 KG) Round of 16 | 3 PM | Ahmed Tanveer (Pakistan) vs Vikas Krishnan
CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT (Medal event)
Canoe TBR 1000m Men | Heat 2 Start List | India | 8-30 AM
EQUESTRIAN
Jumping Individual | 6-30 AM | 1st Qualification | Kevic Kaevaan Setalvad, Chetan Reddy, Kevic Zahan Setalvad
Jumping Team | 6-30 AM | 1st Qualification | India
HOCKEY
Women's Pool B | 12-30 PM | India vs Thailand
KARATE
Men's 75KG 1/16 Finals | 8-15 AM | Kim Muil vs India's Jayendran Sharath Kumar
Men's 84 KG Quarterfinals | 12-42 PM | To be defined vs India's Vishal
SAILING
Mixed RS One | Race 9 | India | 10-40 AM
Mixed RS One | Race 10 | India | 10-40 AM
SEPAKTAKRAW
Men's Regu Group B | 9-30 AM | India vs Nepal
SQUASH
Men's team | Pool B Round | 10 AM | India vs Indonesia
Men's team Pool B | 5 PM | India vs Singapore
TABLE TENNIS
Men's Preliminary Round | 10-30 AM | India vs Macau
Men's group D | 2-30 PM | India vs Vietnam
VOLLEYBALL
Women's Preliminary Pool B | 11 AM | China vs India
Good morning readers, this blog will keep you posted on India's performance on Day 9 at the Jakarta Asian Games 2018.
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.
Shocker! In unexpected news, India's Lakshmanan Govindan lost out on the bronze medal for stepping out of the track.
Medal | Lakshmanan Govindan grabs the bronze medal for the men's 10, 000m athletics event
Men's Hockey | India make it to the semifinals after beating South Korea 5-3
