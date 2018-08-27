Asian Games 2018 Day 9 Live: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal among top stars in action today

Here is India's Day 9 schedule:

ATHLETICS (Medal event)

Women's Long Jump | Final | 5-10 PM | Neena Varakil, James Nayana

Men's Javelin Throw | Final Start List | 5-15 PM | Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh

Women's 400m Hurdles | Final | 5-15 PM | Jauna Murmu, Anu Raghavan

Men's 400m Hurdles | Final | 5-30 PM | Dharun Ayyasamy, Santhosh Kumar

Men's High Jump | Final | 5-30 PM | Chethan Balasubramanya

Women's 3000m Steeplechase | Final Start List | Sudha Singh, Chinta | 5-45 PM

Men's 3000m Steeplechase | Final Start List | Shankar Lal Swami | 6 PM

Men's 800m | Qualification | 6-35 PM | Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh

BADMINTON

Women's Singles Semi-finals | 10-30 AM | Tai Tzuying vs Saina Nehwal

PV Sindhu vs Yamaguchi Akane | 10-30 AM

BOXING

Men's Light Fly (49 KG) Round of 16 | 5-15 PM | Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh (Mongolia) vs Amit (India)

Men's Bantam (56 KG) Round of 16 | 6-15 PM | Kharkhhu Enkh-Amar (Mongolia) vs Mohammed Hussam Uddin (India)

Men's Light Welter (64 KG) Round of 16 | 7 PM | Dheeraj (India) vs Kobashev Nurlan (Kyrgystan)

Men's Middle (75 KG) Round of 16 | 3 PM | Ahmed Tanveer (Pakistan) vs Vikas Krishnan

CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT (Medal event)

Canoe TBR 1000m Men | Heat 2 Start List | India | 8-30 AM

EQUESTRIAN

Jumping Individual | 6-30 AM | 1st Qualification | Kevic Kaevaan Setalvad, Chetan Reddy, Kevic Zahan Setalvad

Jumping Team | 6-30 AM | 1st Qualification | India

HOCKEY

Women's Pool B | 12-30 PM | India vs Thailand

KARATE

Men's 75KG 1/16 Finals | 8-15 AM | Kim Muil vs India's Jayendran Sharath Kumar

Men's 84 KG Quarterfinals | 12-42 PM | To be defined vs India's Vishal

SAILING

Mixed RS One | Race 9 | India | 10-40 AM

Mixed RS One | Race 10 | India | 10-40 AM

SEPAKTAKRAW

Men's Regu Group B | 9-30 AM | India vs Nepal

SQUASH

Men's team | Pool B Round | 10 AM | India vs Indonesia

Men's team Pool B | 5 PM | India vs Singapore

TABLE TENNIS

Men's Preliminary Round | 10-30 AM | India vs Macau

Men's group D | 2-30 PM | India vs Vietnam

VOLLEYBALL

Women's Preliminary Pool B | 11 AM | China vs India