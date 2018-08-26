App
Aug 26, 2018 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 8 LIVE: Saina-Sindhu through to Badminton Semis, historic silver in Equestrian

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 26, 02:00 PM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 7
    Silver — 7
    Bronze — 17
    Total: 31

  • Aug 26, 04:53 PM (IST)
  • Aug 26, 04:46 PM (IST)

    Table Tennis | India is also competing Iran at the Women's Table Tennis singles. India's Mankia Batra clinched the first two sets against Mahshid Ashtari.

  • Aug 26, 04:39 PM (IST)

    Goal! Rupinder Pal Singh scores another goal on a free hit! The score now stands at 2-0 in favour of India.

  • Aug 26, 04:35 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Rupinder Pal Singh scores a goal against South Korea at the fourth Men's hockey match played by India. 
     

  • Aug 26, 04:09 PM (IST)
  • Aug 26, 04:08 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | Indian men's hockey team will face South Korea in a short while.

  • Aug 26, 04:00 PM (IST)

  • Aug 26, 03:59 PM (IST)

    ARCHERY | India's Compound Men's Team wins the 4th set 59-58  against Chinese Taipei. They win the match 230-227. The team has confirmed its sport in the Finals. 

  • Aug 26, 03:53 PM (IST)

  • Aug 26, 03:53 PM (IST)

    ARCHERY | India's Compound Men's Team wins the 3rd set 55-58 against Chinese Taipei. They lead the match 172-168.  

  • Aug 26, 03:48 PM (IST)

  • Aug 26, 03:48 PM (IST)

    ARCHERY | India's Compound Men's Team win the 2nd set against Chinese Taipei 57-56. They lead the match 114-113. 

  • Aug 26, 03:43 PM (IST)

  • Aug 26, 03:43 PM (IST)

    ARCHERY | India's Compound Men's Team ties the 1st set against Chinese Taipei. Score 57-57.  

  • Aug 26, 03:40 PM (IST)

  • Aug 26, 03:36 PM (IST)

    ARCHERY | India's Compound Men's Team Semifinal against Chinese Taipei is about to begin. 

  • Aug 26, 03:31 PM (IST)

    Fouaad Mirza gives India individual equestrian silver in Asiad after 36 years

       Fouaad Mirza today became the first Indian to win an Asian Games individual medal in the equestrian event since 1982 besides guiding the country to a second-place finish in the team competition.

                 Mirza won the silver medal in individual jumping with a score of 26.40, while Japan's Oiwa Yoshiaki clinched the gold with a score of 22.70.

                 China's Hua Tian Alex finished in third position to win the bronze medal, with a score of 27.10.

                 The Indian team, comprising Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik and Jitender Singh apart from Mirza, also claimed the silver with a score of 121.30, the feats coming days after their last-minute arrival owing to infighting in the Equestrian Federation of India.

                 Japan finished on top with a score of 82.40, while Thailand bagged the bronze with a score of 126.70.

                 Fouaad topped the dressage and cross-country qualifiers with a score of 22.40 and went into the jumping finals as a favourite. In the medal round, he notched up 26.40 to bag silver in the three-day competition.

                 Fouaad, who has been training under German Olympian Bettina Hoy, is the first Indian to win in Europe.

                 The 26-year-old made the Indian team after racing his way to victory in the first two trials at the Asian Games CCI equestrian event held in Montelibretti, Italy last year. He emerged as the spearhead for the Asian Games on the basis of his performance then. (PTI)

  • Aug 26, 03:29 PM (IST)

    Saina, Sindhu assure India historic Asian Games medals

    Olympic medalist P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal assured India of two historic Asian Games medals after reaching the women's singles semifinals of badminton competition here today.

                 Olympic and world championship silver medalist Sindhu eked out a 21-11 16-21 21-14 win over world no 11 Thai Nitchaon Jindapol to join 2012 London bronze winner Saina in the semifinals to assure India of another medal here.

                 Earlier, two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist Saina broke India's 36-year wait for an individual medal when she assured herself of at least a bronze after beating world no. 4 Ratchanok Inthanon of Thailand 21-18 21-16 in the quarterfinals.

                 The last Indian to return with an individual medal from the Continental event was legendary Syed Modi, way back in 1982.

                 India has won eight badminton medals at the Asian Games and six of them are in team events and one on men's doubles.

                 Sindhu will lock horns with either world no 2 Japanese Akane Yamaguchi or China's Chen Yufei in the semifinals, while Saina face world no 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei. (PTI)

  • Aug 26, 03:19 PM (IST)

  • Aug 26, 03:19 PM (IST)

    ARCHERY | India has won its Compound Men's Team Quarterfinal against Philippines. The final score read 227-226. 

  • Aug 26, 03:16 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | Saina Nehwal and P V Sindhu have won their respective Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches. They are through to the Semifinals and in process have assured at least a Bronze Medal for themselves.  

  • Aug 26, 03:14 PM (IST)
  • Aug 26, 03:08 PM (IST)
  • Aug 26, 03:07 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | P V Sindhu wins her Women's Singles Quarterfinals match against Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol 21-11 16-21 21-14. She is through to the Semifinals. At least a Bronze medal is assured for her.

  • Aug 26, 02:59 PM (IST)
  • Aug 26, 02:58 PM (IST)
  • Aug 26, 02:57 PM (IST)

  • Aug 26, 02:56 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | P V Sindhu wins the 3rd game of the Women's Singles Quarterfinals 21-14 against Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol. She wins the match 2-1. Final score 21-11 16-21 21-14.  Sindhu is through to the Semifinals and has assured yet another medal for India.  

  • Aug 26, 02:32 PM (IST)

