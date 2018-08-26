Asian Games 2018 Day 8 LIVE: Saina-Sindhu through to Badminton Semis, historic silver in Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza gives India individual equestrian silver in Asiad after 36 years

Fouaad Mirza today became the first Indian to win an Asian Games individual medal in the equestrian event since 1982 besides guiding the country to a second-place finish in the team competition.

Mirza won the silver medal in individual jumping with a score of 26.40, while Japan's Oiwa Yoshiaki clinched the gold with a score of 22.70.

China's Hua Tian Alex finished in third position to win the bronze medal, with a score of 27.10.

The Indian team, comprising Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik and Jitender Singh apart from Mirza, also claimed the silver with a score of 121.30, the feats coming days after their last-minute arrival owing to infighting in the Equestrian Federation of India.

Japan finished on top with a score of 82.40, while Thailand bagged the bronze with a score of 126.70.

Fouaad topped the dressage and cross-country qualifiers with a score of 22.40 and went into the jumping finals as a favourite. In the medal round, he notched up 26.40 to bag silver in the three-day competition.

Fouaad, who has been training under German Olympian Bettina Hoy, is the first Indian to win in Europe.

The 26-year-old made the Indian team after racing his way to victory in the first two trials at the Asian Games CCI equestrian event held in Montelibretti, Italy last year. He emerged as the spearhead for the Asian Games on the basis of his performance then. (PTI)