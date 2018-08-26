Aug 26, 2018 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Asian Games 2018 Day 8 LIVE: Saina-Sindhu through to Badminton Semis, historic silver in Equestrian
This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.
India's latest medal tally
EQUESTRIAN | Fouaad Mirza wins Silver Medal in Eventing Individual Jumping Final
SQUASH | Chinappa wins Bronze
Dipika Pallikal wins bronze in squash
Anas, Arokiarajiv move to 400m sems, Chetan qualifies for high jump final
India inch closer to semis with convincing win over Japan in Asiad hockey
Muhammed Anas Yahiya qualifies for Men's 400m Semifinals
Here's India Day 7 schedule of the competitions at the 2018 Asian Games:
India's women's kabaddi team settles for silver
Anish Bhanwala, Shivam Shukla qualify for 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Finals
Heena Sidhu bags bronze in 10m Air Pistol Women
Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan win gold in tennis
Deepika, Atanu exit from recurve mixed event after loss to Mongolia
Surprise silver won but assured gold lost on heartbreak day for India at Asiad
Indian women's basketball team suffers 4th loss, crashes out
Men's Quadruple Sculls team claim gold in rowing
Dushyant wins bronze in rowing
Advait Page qualifies for Men's 1500m Freestyle Finals
Dushyant Chauhan wins bronze in rowing
Sandeep Sejwal qualifies for Men's 50m Breaststroke Finals
Here is India's Day 6 schedule:
Kabaddi | Men’s Semi-Final: Iran beat India
SHOOTING | Shardul Vihan wins Silver Medal in Men's Double Trap
TENNIS | Ankita Raina claims Bronze in Women's Singles
WUSHU | Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh settles for Bronze medal in Men's Sanda 60kg
WUSHU | Kumar Santosh Kumar settles for Bronze in Men's 56kg Sanda
WUSHU | Naorem Roshibina Devi settles for Bronze in Women's 60kg Sanda
SEPAKTAKRAW | Men's Team win Bronze medal
SHOOTING | Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold medal in women's 25m pistol
Hockey team wins match against Hong Kong
WUSHU | Medal Update
WUSHU | Santosh Kumar in Semi-Finals
WRESTLING | Divya Kakran wins bronze in Women’s 68kg Freestyle
TENNIS | Bopanna / Raina reach Round of 16
India's women's kabaddi team qualify for Semifinals
Bronze for India in Sepaktakraw
Asiad Swimming: Khade betters own national record, qualifies for final
Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th
Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals
Sanjeev Rajput wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
India's women's kabaddi team beats Indonesia in Women's Team event
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol
India's men's rowing team qualifies for the Men's Quadruple Sculls Finals
Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh qualify for Men's Pair Finals
Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh qualify for Men's Double Sculls Finals
Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma qualify for 10m Air Pistol Men Finals
I have become stronger after Rio injury: Vinesh Phogat
Asiad Tennis: Ramanathan, Raina enter prequarterfinals; Rohan-Divij also win
Phogat's performance will inspire others: PM Modi
Asiad 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team
Here is India's Day 3 schedule:
WRESTLING | Sumit Malik misses out on bronze
SEPAK TAKRAW | India assured of maiden bronze in Sepak Takraw
WRESTLING | Sakshi Malik misses out on Bronze
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal
Seema Tomar qualifies for Trap Women Finals
Vinesh Phogat enters women's freestyle 50kg quarters
Apurvi Chandela gets eliminated in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
India's latest medal tally:
Gold — 7
Silver — 7
Bronze — 17
Total: 31
Table Tennis | India is also competing Iran at the Women's Table Tennis singles. India's Mankia Batra clinched the first two sets against Mahshid Ashtari.
Goal! Rupinder Pal Singh scores another goal on a free hit! The score now stands at 2-0 in favour of India.
JUST IN | Rupinder Pal Singh scores a goal against South Korea at the fourth Men's hockey match played by India.
HOCKEY | Indian men's hockey team will face South Korea in a short while.
ARCHERY | India's Compound Men's Team wins the 4th set 59-58 against Chinese Taipei. They win the match 230-227. The team has confirmed its sport in the Finals.
ARCHERY | India's Compound Men's Team wins the 3rd set 55-58 against Chinese Taipei. They lead the match 172-168.
ARCHERY | India's Compound Men's Team win the 2nd set against Chinese Taipei 57-56. They lead the match 114-113.
ARCHERY | India's Compound Men's Team ties the 1st set against Chinese Taipei. Score 57-57.
ARCHERY | India's Compound Men's Team Semifinal against Chinese Taipei is about to begin.
Fouaad Mirza gives India individual equestrian silver in Asiad after 36 years
Fouaad Mirza today became the first Indian to win an Asian Games individual medal in the equestrian event since 1982 besides guiding the country to a second-place finish in the team competition.
Mirza won the silver medal in individual jumping with a score of 26.40, while Japan's Oiwa Yoshiaki clinched the gold with a score of 22.70.
China's Hua Tian Alex finished in third position to win the bronze medal, with a score of 27.10.
The Indian team, comprising Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik and Jitender Singh apart from Mirza, also claimed the silver with a score of 121.30, the feats coming days after their last-minute arrival owing to infighting in the Equestrian Federation of India.
Japan finished on top with a score of 82.40, while Thailand bagged the bronze with a score of 126.70.
Fouaad topped the dressage and cross-country qualifiers with a score of 22.40 and went into the jumping finals as a favourite. In the medal round, he notched up 26.40 to bag silver in the three-day competition.
Fouaad, who has been training under German Olympian Bettina Hoy, is the first Indian to win in Europe.
The 26-year-old made the Indian team after racing his way to victory in the first two trials at the Asian Games CCI equestrian event held in Montelibretti, Italy last year. He emerged as the spearhead for the Asian Games on the basis of his performance then. (PTI)
Saina, Sindhu assure India historic Asian Games medals
Olympic medalist P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal assured India of two historic Asian Games medals after reaching the women's singles semifinals of badminton competition here today.
Olympic and world championship silver medalist Sindhu eked out a 21-11 16-21 21-14 win over world no 11 Thai Nitchaon Jindapol to join 2012 London bronze winner Saina in the semifinals to assure India of another medal here.
Earlier, two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist Saina broke India's 36-year wait for an individual medal when she assured herself of at least a bronze after beating world no. 4 Ratchanok Inthanon of Thailand 21-18 21-16 in the quarterfinals.
The last Indian to return with an individual medal from the Continental event was legendary Syed Modi, way back in 1982.
India has won eight badminton medals at the Asian Games and six of them are in team events and one on men's doubles.
Sindhu will lock horns with either world no 2 Japanese Akane Yamaguchi or China's Chen Yufei in the semifinals, while Saina face world no 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei. (PTI)
ARCHERY | India has won its Compound Men's Team Quarterfinal against Philippines. The final score read 227-226.
BADMINTON | Saina Nehwal and P V Sindhu have won their respective Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches. They are through to the Semifinals and in process have assured at least a Bronze Medal for themselves.
BADMINTON | P V Sindhu wins her Women's Singles Quarterfinals match against Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol 21-11 16-21 21-14. She is through to the Semifinals. At least a Bronze medal is assured for her.
BADMINTON | P V Sindhu wins the 3rd game of the Women's Singles Quarterfinals 21-14 against Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol. She wins the match 2-1. Final score 21-11 16-21 21-14. Sindhu is through to the Semifinals and has assured yet another medal for India.
