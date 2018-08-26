App
Aug 26, 2018 08:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 8 highlights: Hima Das, Muhammed Anas Yahiya bag silver in respective 400m athletics, Dutee Chand bags silver in 100m athletics

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 26, 02:00 PM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 7
    Silver — 10
    Bronze — 19
    Total: 36

  • Aug 26, 08:55 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Aug 26, 08:17 PM (IST)
  • Aug 26, 07:34 PM (IST)

    Shocker! In unexpected news, India's Lakshmanan Govindan lost out on the bronze medal for stepping out of the track.

  • Aug 26, 06:48 PM (IST)

    Medal | Lakshmanan Govindan grabs the bronze medal for the men's 10, 000m athletics event

  • Aug 26, 06:46 PM (IST)

    Men's Hockey | India make it to the semifinals after beating South Korea 5-3

  • Aug 26, 06:46 PM (IST)
  • Aug 26, 06:07 PM (IST)

    Men's Hockey | IND 5-3 KOR

  • Aug 26, 05:52 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Muhammed Anas Yahiya bags silver in 400m men's athletics.

  • Aug 26, 05:42 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Hima Das bags silver in 400m women's athletics.

  • Aug 26, 05:41 PM (IST)

    Men's boxing 60 kg | Shiva Thapa versus Shan Jun to commence their bout shortly.

  • Aug 26, 05:28 PM (IST)
  • Aug 26, 05:14 PM (IST)
  • Aug 26, 05:12 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Duttee Chand qualifies for the Athletics 100m 

  • Aug 26, 04:53 PM (IST)
  • Aug 26, 04:46 PM (IST)

    Table Tennis | India is also competing against Iran in the Women's Table Tennis singles team event. India's Mankia Batra clinched the first match against Mahshid Ashtari.

  • Aug 26, 04:39 PM (IST)

    Goal! Rupinder Pal Singh scores another goal on a free hit! The score now stands at 2-0 in favour of India.

  • Aug 26, 04:35 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Rupinder Pal Singh scores a goal against South Korea at the fourth Men's hockey match played by India. 
     

  • Aug 26, 04:09 PM (IST)
  • Aug 26, 04:08 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | Indian men's hockey team will face South Korea in a short while.

  • Aug 26, 04:00 PM (IST)

  • Aug 26, 03:59 PM (IST)

    ARCHERY | India's Compound Men's Team wins the 4th set 59-58  against Chinese Taipei. They win the match 230-227. The team has confirmed its sport in the Finals. 

  • Aug 26, 03:53 PM (IST)

  • Aug 26, 03:53 PM (IST)

    ARCHERY | India's Compound Men's Team wins the 3rd set 55-58 against Chinese Taipei. They lead the match 172-168.  

  • Aug 26, 03:48 PM (IST)

  • Aug 26, 03:48 PM (IST)

    ARCHERY | India's Compound Men's Team win the 2nd set against Chinese Taipei 57-56. They lead the match 114-113. 

  • Aug 26, 03:43 PM (IST)

  • Aug 26, 03:43 PM (IST)

    ARCHERY | India's Compound Men's Team ties the 1st set against Chinese Taipei. Score 57-57.  

  • Aug 26, 03:40 PM (IST)

  • Aug 26, 03:36 PM (IST)

    ARCHERY | India's Compound Men's Team Semifinal against Chinese Taipei is about to begin. 

