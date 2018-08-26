Aug 26, 2018 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Asian Games 2018 Day 8 LIVE: Sindhu and Saina in Badminton Quarters, Anu and Jauna in 400m Hurdles Finals
This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.
highlights
India's latest medal tally
SQUASH | Chinappa wins Bronze
Dipika Pallikal wins bronze in squash
Anas, Arokiarajiv move to 400m sems, Chetan qualifies for high jump final
India inch closer to semis with convincing win over Japan in Asiad hockey
Muhammed Anas Yahiya qualifies for Men's 400m Semifinals
Here's India Day 7 schedule of the competitions at the 2018 Asian Games:
India's women's kabaddi team settles for silver
Anish Bhanwala, Shivam Shukla qualify for 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Finals
Heena Sidhu bags bronze in 10m Air Pistol Women
Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan win gold in tennis
Deepika, Atanu exit from recurve mixed event after loss to Mongolia
Surprise silver won but assured gold lost on heartbreak day for India at Asiad
Indian women's basketball team suffers 4th loss, crashes out
Men's Quadruple Sculls team claim gold in rowing
Dushyant wins bronze in rowing
Advait Page qualifies for Men's 1500m Freestyle Finals
Dushyant Chauhan wins bronze in rowing
Sandeep Sejwal qualifies for Men's 50m Breaststroke Finals
Here is India's Day 6 schedule:
Kabaddi | Men’s Semi-Final: Iran beat India
SHOOTING | Shardul Vihan wins Silver Medal in Men's Double Trap
TENNIS | Ankita Raina claims Bronze in Women's Singles
WUSHU | Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh settles for Bronze medal in Men's Sanda 60kg
WUSHU | Kumar Santosh Kumar settles for Bronze in Men's 56kg Sanda
WUSHU | Naorem Roshibina Devi settles for Bronze in Women's 60kg Sanda
SEPAKTAKRAW | Men's Team win Bronze medal
SHOOTING | Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold medal in women's 25m pistol
Hockey team wins match against Hong Kong
WUSHU | Medal Update
WUSHU | Santosh Kumar in Semi-Finals
WRESTLING | Divya Kakran wins bronze in Women’s 68kg Freestyle
TENNIS | Bopanna / Raina reach Round of 16
India's women's kabaddi team qualify for Semifinals
Bronze for India in Sepaktakraw
Asiad Swimming: Khade betters own national record, qualifies for final
Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th
Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals
Sanjeev Rajput wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
India's women's kabaddi team beats Indonesia in Women's Team event
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol
India's men's rowing team qualifies for the Men's Quadruple Sculls Finals
Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh qualify for Men's Pair Finals
Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh qualify for Men's Double Sculls Finals
Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma qualify for 10m Air Pistol Men Finals
I have become stronger after Rio injury: Vinesh Phogat
Asiad Tennis: Ramanathan, Raina enter prequarterfinals; Rohan-Divij also win
Phogat's performance will inspire others: PM Modi
Asiad 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team
Here is India's Day 3 schedule:
WRESTLING | Sumit Malik misses out on bronze
SEPAK TAKRAW | India assured of maiden bronze in Sepak Takraw
WRESTLING | Sakshi Malik misses out on Bronze
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal
Seema Tomar qualifies for Trap Women Finals
Vinesh Phogat enters women's freestyle 50kg quarters
Apurvi Chandela gets eliminated in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
BADMINTON | There is still a while before P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal take court for their respective Women's Singles Quarterfinals matches . Stay tuned.
VOLLEYBALL MEN'S TOURNAMENT | India's team facing off against Japan loses 1st Set by a narrow margin of two points. The score of 1st set read 25-23 in favour of Japan.
HANDBALL | Indian Men's team have have gone down 31-35 to Chinese Taipei in the Group 3 Main Round. This loss ends their campaign at the games.
VOLLEYBALL MEN'S TOURNAMENT | India's team facing off against Japan in classification 1-12. The two teams are locked in an intense battle in the first set.
BADMINTON | Saina Nehwal and P V Sindhu will be playing their Women's Singles Quarterfinals match against Thailand's Intanon Ratchanok and Jindapol Nitchaon respectively.
Thanks to Reuters we are able to get you the images of the Indian athletes while in action. Here we see India's Anu Raghavan during her qualifying heat in Women's 400m Hurdles. Raghvan clocked 56.77 in her heat and qualified for the finals. Giving her company will be another Indian. Jauana Murmu qualified as one of the two fastest losers.
Honorable Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mr. Rajayavardhan Rathore in high spirits with the Indian contingent at Asian Games 2018.
In the mean time check India's medal winners at these games
Asian Games 2018: India's medal winners so far
Take a look at the athletes who have made India proud at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.
HANDBALL | After a tough start Indian Men's team have closed the gap to just 3 points against Chinese Taipei in Group 3 Main Round. The score at half time reads 12-15 in favour of Chinese Taipei. The second half should be an interesting prospect.
ARCHERY | Compound Men's team win its Round of 16 tie against Qatar. Final score read 227-213.
HANDBALL | Indian Men's team is in action against Chinese Taipei in Group 3 of Main Round
TABLE TENNIS | India wins 3-0 against Qatar in Women's Team group match. Mouma Das first beat Maha Ali 11-3 11-2 11-4. Ayhika Mukherjee needed four sets to get past Aia Mohamed 11-2 10-12 11-2 11-3. Sutirtha Mukherjee then finished the tie by defeating Maha Faramarzi 11-3 11-3 11-6.
Confirmation of the two Indians qualifying for the Women's 400m Hurdles Finals.
ATHLETICS HURDLES | India will have Jauna Murmu and Anu Raghvan into the Finals of Women's 400m Hurdlles.
ATHLETICS HURDLES | Jauna Murmu also qualifies for the Finals of Women's 400m Hurdles as one of the two fastest losers.
