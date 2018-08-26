App
Aug 26, 2018 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 8 LIVE: Sindhu and Saina in Badminton Quarters, Anu and Jauna in 400m Hurdles Finals

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 26, 08:31 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 7
    Silver — 5
    Bronze — 17
    Total: 29

  • Aug 26, 12:14 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | There is still a while before P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal take court for their respective Women's Singles Quarterfinals matches . Stay tuned. 

  • Aug 26, 11:40 AM (IST)

  • Aug 26, 11:39 AM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL MEN'S TOURNAMENT | India's team facing off against Japan loses 1st Set by a narrow margin of two points. The score of 1st set read 25-23 in favour of Japan. 

  • Aug 26, 11:25 AM (IST)

  • Aug 26, 11:24 AM (IST)

    HANDBALL | Indian Men's team have have gone down  31-35 to Chinese Taipei in the Group 3 Main Round. This loss ends their campaign at the games. 

  • Aug 26, 11:21 AM (IST)

  • Aug 26, 11:20 AM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL MEN'S TOURNAMENT | India's team facing off against Japan in classification 1-12. The two teams are locked in an intense battle in the first set.  

  • Aug 26, 11:12 AM (IST)
  • Aug 26, 11:10 AM (IST)

    BADMINTON | Saina Nehwal and P V Sindhu will be playing their Women's Singles Quarterfinals match against Thailand's Intanon Ratchanok and Jindapol Nitchaon respectively.

  • Aug 26, 11:02 AM (IST)

    Thanks to Reuters we are able to get you the images of the Indian athletes while in action. Here we see India's Anu Raghavan during her qualifying heat in Women's 400m Hurdles. Raghvan clocked 56.77 in her heat and qualified for the finals. Giving her company will be another Indian. Jauana Murmu qualified as one of the two fastest losers.     

  • Aug 26, 10:57 AM (IST)

  • Aug 26, 10:50 AM (IST)
  • Aug 26, 10:35 AM (IST)

    Honorable Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mr. Rajayavardhan Rathore in high spirits with the Indian contingent at  Asian Games 2018. 

  • Aug 26, 10:33 AM (IST)
  • Aug 26, 10:32 AM (IST)

    In the mean time check India's medal winners at these games

  • Aug 26, 10:27 AM (IST)

  • Aug 26, 10:27 AM (IST)

    HANDBALL | After a tough start Indian Men's team have closed the gap to just 3 points against Chinese Taipei in Group 3 Main Round. The score at half time reads 12-15 in favour of Chinese Taipei. The second half should be an interesting prospect.   

  • Aug 26, 09:57 AM (IST)

  • Aug 26, 09:57 AM (IST)

    ARCHERY | Compound Men's team win its Round of 16 tie against Qatar. Final score read 227-213. 

  • Aug 26, 09:44 AM (IST)

  • Aug 26, 09:44 AM (IST)

    HANDBALL | Indian Men's team is in action against Chinese Taipei in Group 3 of Main Round  

  • Aug 26, 09:40 AM (IST)

  • Aug 26, 09:39 AM (IST)

    TABLE TENNIS | India wins 3-0 against Qatar in Women's Team group match. Mouma Das first beat Maha Ali 11-3 11-2 11-4. Ayhika Mukherjee needed four sets to get past Aia Mohamed 11-2 10-12 11-2 11-3. Sutirtha Mukherjee then finished the tie by defeating Maha Faramarzi 11-3 11-3 11-6.

  • Aug 26, 09:32 AM (IST)

    Confirmation of the two Indians qualifying for the Women's 400m Hurdles Finals.    

  • Aug 26, 09:31 AM (IST)

  • Aug 26, 09:30 AM (IST)

    ATHLETICS HURDLES | India will have Jauna Murmu and Anu Raghvan into the Finals of Women's 400m Hurdlles. 

  • Aug 26, 09:28 AM (IST)

    ATHLETICS HURDLES | Jauna Murmu  also qualifies for the Finals of Women's 400m Hurdles as one of the two fastest losers. 

  • Aug 26, 09:23 AM (IST)

