Asian Games 2018 Day 7 Live: Saurav Ghosal wins bronze in men's singles squash

Live now
Aug 25, 2018 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
India's latest medal tally
SQUASH | Chinappa wins Bronze
Dipika Pallikal wins bronze in squash
Anas, Arokiarajiv move to 400m sems, Chetan qualifies for high jump final
India inch closer to semis with convincing win over Japan in Asiad hockey
Muhammed Anas Yahiya qualifies for Men's 400m Semifinals
Here's India Day 7 schedule of the competitions at the 2018 Asian Games:
India's women's kabaddi team settles for silver
Anish Bhanwala, Shivam Shukla qualify for 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Finals
Heena Sidhu bags bronze in 10m Air Pistol Women
Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan win gold in tennis
Deepika, Atanu exit from recurve mixed event after loss to Mongolia
Surprise silver won but assured gold lost on heartbreak day for India at Asiad
Indian women's basketball team suffers 4th loss, crashes out
Men's Quadruple Sculls team claim gold in rowing
Dushyant wins bronze in rowing
Advait Page qualifies for Men's 1500m Freestyle Finals
Dushyant Chauhan wins bronze in rowing
Sandeep Sejwal qualifies for Men's 50m Breaststroke Finals
Here is India's Day 6 schedule:
Kabaddi | Men’s Semi-Final: Iran beat India
SHOOTING | Shardul Vihan wins Silver Medal in Men's Double Trap
TENNIS | Ankita Raina claims Bronze in Women's Singles
WUSHU | Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh settles for Bronze medal in Men's Sanda 60kg
WUSHU | Kumar Santosh Kumar settles for Bronze in Men's 56kg Sanda
WUSHU | Naorem Roshibina Devi settles for Bronze in Women's 60kg Sanda
SEPAKTAKRAW | Men's Team win Bronze medal
SHOOTING | Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold medal in women's 25m pistol
Hockey team wins match against Hong Kong
WUSHU | Medal Update
WUSHU | Santosh Kumar in Semi-Finals
WRESTLING | Divya Kakran wins bronze in Women’s 68kg Freestyle
TENNIS | Bopanna / Raina reach Round of 16
India's women's kabaddi team qualify for Semifinals
Bronze for India in Sepaktakraw
Asiad Swimming: Khade betters own national record, qualifies for final
Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th
Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals
Sanjeev Rajput wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
India's women's kabaddi team beats Indonesia in Women's Team event
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol
India's men's rowing team qualifies for the Men's Quadruple Sculls Finals
Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh qualify for Men's Pair Finals
Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh qualify for Men's Double Sculls Finals
Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma qualify for 10m Air Pistol Men Finals
I have become stronger after Rio injury: Vinesh Phogat
Asiad Tennis: Ramanathan, Raina enter prequarterfinals; Rohan-Divij also win
Phogat's performance will inspire others: PM Modi
Asiad 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team
Here is India's Day 3 schedule:
WRESTLING | Sumit Malik misses out on bronze
SEPAK TAKRAW | India assured of maiden bronze in Sepak Takraw
WRESTLING | Sakshi Malik misses out on Bronze
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
India's latest medal tally
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal
Seema Tomar qualifies for Trap Women Finals
Vinesh Phogat enters women's freestyle 50kg quarters
Apurvi Chandela gets eliminated in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
India's latest medal tally:
Gold — 6
Silver — 5
Bronze — 17
Total: 28
ARCHERY | The Indian recurve archers' will return empty-handed from the 18th Asian Games with both the men and women sides crashing out in the quarterfinals of the team events on Saturday. After witnessing a disappointing campaign in the individual recurve events, the onus was on the men's and women's teams to make up for the poor show but it was not to be.
The Indian women's team lost 2-6 to formidable Chinese Taipei. The Indians, represented by Ankita Bhakat, Promila Daimary and Deepika Kumari lost 0-2 0-2 2-0 0-2 against the Chinese Taipei trio of Chien-Ying Lei, Chia-Mao Peng and Yating Tan to bow out of the competition. The Indian women had earlier defeated Mongolia 5-3 in the previous round.
It was a similar script for the men's recurve team as well as they lost 1-5 against favourites Korea in the quarterfinals. The Indian men's team of Jagdish Choudhary, Atanu Das and Viswash started brightly to hold the Korean trio of Woojin Kim, Wooseok Lee and Jinhyek Oh 1-1 in the first set before the Koreans up their ante to pocket the next two sets with identical 2-0 margin and seal a place in the semifinals. The Indian men had defeated Vietnam 5-3 in the previous round to set up a clash against the Koreans. (PTI)
Athletics | Sarita Romit Singh throws 59.90m in her first attempt and only manages 59.26 in her second attempt to move down to sixth spot in women's hammer throw.
ATHLETICS | India's Sarita Singh is in action at the Women’s Hammer Throw final
SQUASH | Saurav Ghosal wins bronze
Despite leading 2-0 against Hong Kong's Chun Ming Au in the men's semifinals, India's Saurav Ghosal loses 3-2. He picks up the bronze medal making it India's 28th medal at the current games.
SQUASH | Men's Singles Semifinals
Hong Kong's Chun Ming Au levels the scores 2-2 against India's Saurav Ghosal in the men's semifinals.
BADMINTON | In a close fought contest, India's Manu Attri/ B Sumeeth Reddy lose 2-1 against Chinese duo Junhui Li/Yuchen Liu in the men's doubles round of 16.
SQUASH | Men's Singles Semifinals
Hong Kong's Chun Ming Au pulls one back against India's Saurav Ghosal in the men's semifinals. The score now stands 2-1 in favour of the Indian.
BADMINTON | India's Manu Attri/ B Sumeeth Reddy are leading 11-9 in the deciding game of the men's doubles round of 16 against Chinese duo Junhui Li/Yuchen Liu.
SQUASH | Men's Singles Semifinals
India's Saurav Ghosal takes a comfortable 2-0 lead against Hong Kong's Chun Ming Au in the men's semifinals.
BADMINTON | India's Manu Attri/ B Sumeeth Reddy draw level against Chinese duo Junhui Li/Yuchen Liu after winning the 2nd game 21-17. The deciding game is now underway. (Image - Asian Games 2018)
BADMINTON | India's Manu Attri/ B Sumeeth Reddy take an 18-13 lead in the second game against Chinese duo Junhui Li/Yuchen Liu. They are trailing 1-0 after losing the 1st game 13-21.
SQUASH | Men's Singles Semifinals
India's Saurav Ghosal takes a 1-0 lead against Hong Kong's Chun Ming Au in the men's semifinals.
BADMINTON | India's Manu Attri/ B Sumeeth Reddy are trailing 1-0 to Chinese duo Junhui Li/Yuchen Liu in the men's doubles Round of 16. (Image - Asian Games 2018)
SQUASH | Indian challenge ends with bronze medals in women’s Singles event
Indian squash players Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Joshna Chinappa had to be content with bronze medals in women's singles after losing to their respective opponents in the semifinals of the 18th Asian Games.
While Dipika lost to defending champion Nicol David of Malaysia in the first semifinal, Joshna was shown the door by Malaysian Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia.
In the first semifinal, Dipika, who won a bronze in 2014 Asian Games, lost to the Malaysian stalwart and former world number one David 0-3 (7-11 9-11 6-11). David has won the Asian Games singles titles four times earlier. The Indian had beaten Japanese Kobayashi Misaki 3-0 in the quarterfinals.
Later in the day, Joshna failed to match up to the level of her 19-year-old opponent, losing 1-3 (10-12 6-11 11-9 7-11). Both the losing semifinalists win a bronze and there is no bronze-medal play-off. (PTI)
SQUASH | Men's Singles Semifinals
The semifinals bout between India's Saurav Ghosal and Hong Kong's Chun Ming Au gets underway.
WEIGHTLIFTING |
Indian weightlifters' listless campaign in the 18th Asian Games came to an end as Vikas Thakur finished eighth in the men's 94kg category competition. Thakur lifted a total of 335kg (145kg+190kg). After two unsuccessful attempts, Thakur managed to lift 145kg in his snatch. In the clean and jerk, he successfully lifted 190 kg but faltered in his final two attempts of 197kg.
For the 24-year-old Indian, a total of 335 kg was a climb down from the Commonwealth Games earlier this year, where he lifted his personal best of 351 kg (159kg+192kg) to win a bronze medal.
Reigning Olympic champion Iran's Sohrab Moradi broke the world record in snatch in his total lift of 410 kg (189kg+221kg) to clinch the gold, while Elbakh Fares of Qatar won the silver with a lift of 381 kg (166kg+215kg). The bronze went to Sumpradit Sarat of Thailand who lifted 380kg (170kg+210kg).
On Friday, Rakhi Halder failed to register even a single lift in the women's 63kg category. Earlier this week, Ajay Singh and Sathish Sivalingam had finished fifth and 10th respectively in the men's 77kg category. (PTI)
SQUASH | Chinappa wins Bronze
Joshana Chinappa settles for bronze after losing 3-1 to Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam. This is India's 27th medal so far at the Asian Games 2018.
SQUASH | Women's Singles Semifinals.
After trailing trailing 2-0 against Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam, Joshana Chinappa pulls one back. The score now stands at 2-1 in favour of the Malaysian.
SQUASH | Joshana Chinappa is trailing 2-0 against Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in the Women's Singles Semifinals. (Image - Asian Games 2018)
BADMINTON | A very close game between India and China! Indian badminton duo Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy lose 0-2 to China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen in the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
BADMINTON | What an exciting game! Both the teams are neck-to-neck with each other again. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
BADMINTON | India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy are again neck-to-neck (21-21) with China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen as of now in the second set of the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals.
BADMINTON | Indian badminton duo is trailing China 20-21 in the second set of the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals.
BADMINTON | India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy are again neck-to-neck (20-20) with China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen as of now in the second set of the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals.
BADMINTON | Indian badminton duo Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy take a lead 20-19 against China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen in the second set of the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals.
BADMINTON | India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy are neck-to-neck (19-19) with China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen as of now in the second set of the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)