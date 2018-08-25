App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 25, 2018 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 7 Live: Saurav Ghosal wins bronze in men's singles squash

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 25, 08:59 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 6
    Silver — 5
    Bronze — 17
    Total: 28

  • Aug 25, 05:25 PM (IST)

    ARCHERY | The Indian recurve archers' will return empty-handed from the 18th Asian Games with both the men and women sides crashing out in the quarterfinals of the team events on Saturday. After witnessing a disappointing campaign in the individual recurve events, the onus was on the men's and women's teams to make up for the poor show but it was not to be.

    The Indian women's team lost 2-6 to formidable Chinese Taipei. The Indians, represented by Ankita Bhakat, Promila Daimary and Deepika Kumari lost 0-2 0-2 2-0 0-2 against the Chinese Taipei trio of Chien-Ying Lei, Chia-Mao Peng and Yating Tan to bow out of the competition. The Indian women had earlier defeated Mongolia 5-3 in the previous round.

    It was a similar script for the men's recurve team as well as they lost 1-5 against favourites Korea in the quarterfinals. The Indian men's team of Jagdish Choudhary, Atanu Das and Viswash started brightly to hold the Korean trio of Woojin Kim, Wooseok Lee and Jinhyek Oh 1-1 in the first set before the Koreans up their ante to pocket the next two sets with identical 2-0 margin and seal a place in the semifinals. The Indian men had defeated Vietnam 5-3 in the previous round to set up a clash against the Koreans. (PTI)

  • Aug 25, 05:18 PM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 05:17 PM (IST)

    Athletics | Sarita Romit Singh throws 59.90m in her first attempt and only manages 59.26 in her second attempt to move down to sixth spot in women's hammer throw.

  • Aug 25, 05:06 PM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | India's Sarita Singh is in action at the Women’s Hammer Throw final

  • Aug 25, 05:02 PM (IST)

     SQUASH | Saurav Ghosal wins bronze

    Despite leading 2-0 against Hong Kong's Chun Ming Au in the men's semifinals, India's Saurav Ghosal loses 3-2. He picks up the bronze medal making it India's 28th medal at the current games. 

      SQUASH | Saurav Ghosal wins bronze Despite leading 2-0 against Hong Kong's Chun Ming Au in the men's semifinals, India's Saurav Ghosal loses 3-2. He picks up the bronze medal making it India's 28th medal at the current games. 
  • Aug 25, 04:47 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | Men's Singles Semifinals

    Hong Kong's Chun Ming Au levels the scores 2-2 against India's Saurav Ghosal in the men's semifinals. 

  • Aug 25, 04:46 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | In a close fought contest, India's Manu Attri/ B Sumeeth Reddy lose 2-1 against Chinese duo Junhui Li/Yuchen Liu in the men's doubles round of 16. 

    BADMINTON  | In a close fought contest, India's Manu Attri/ B Sumeeth Reddy lose 2-1 against Chinese duo Junhui Li/Yuchen Liu in the men's doubles round of 16. 
  • Aug 25, 04:42 PM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 04:37 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | Men's Singles Semifinals

    Hong Kong's Chun Ming Au pulls one back against India's Saurav Ghosal in the men's semifinals. The score now stands 2-1 in favour of the Indian. 

  • Aug 25, 04:29 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | India's Manu Attri/ B Sumeeth Reddy are leading 11-9 in the deciding game of the men's doubles round of 16 against Chinese duo Junhui Li/Yuchen Liu. 

  • Aug 25, 04:26 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | Men's Singles Semifinals

    India's Saurav Ghosal takes a comfortable 2-0 lead against Hong Kong's Chun Ming Au in the men's semifinals.

    SQUASH | Men's Singles Semifinals India's Saurav Ghosal takes a comfortable 2-0 lead against Hong Kong's Chun Ming Au in the men's semifinals.
  • Aug 25, 04:21 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | India's Manu Attri/ B Sumeeth Reddy draw level against Chinese duo Junhui Li/Yuchen Liu after winning the 2nd game 21-17. The deciding game is now underway. (Image - Asian Games 2018) 

    BADMINTON  | India's Manu Attri/ B Sumeeth Reddy draw level against Chinese duo Junhui Li/Yuchen Liu after winning the 2nd game 21-17. The deciding game is now underway. (Image - Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 25, 04:17 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | India's Manu Attri/ B Sumeeth Reddy take an 18-13 lead in the second game against Chinese duo Junhui Li/Yuchen Liu. They are trailing 1-0 after losing the 1st game 13-21. 

  • Aug 25, 04:11 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | Men's Singles Semifinals

    India's Saurav Ghosal takes a 1-0 lead against Hong Kong's Chun Ming Au in the men's semifinals.

  • Aug 25, 04:10 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | India's Manu Attri/ B Sumeeth Reddy are trailing 1-0 to Chinese duo Junhui Li/Yuchen Liu in the men's doubles Round of 16. (Image - Asian Games 2018) 

    BADMINTON | India's Manu Attri/ B Sumeeth Reddy are trailing 1-0 to Chinese duo Junhui Li/Yuchen Liu in the men's doubles Round of 16. (Image - Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 25, 04:01 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | Indian challenge ends with bronze medals in women’s Singles event

    Indian squash players Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Joshna Chinappa had to be content with bronze medals in women's singles after losing to their respective opponents in the semifinals of the 18th Asian Games.

    While Dipika lost to defending champion Nicol David of Malaysia in the first semifinal, Joshna was shown the door by Malaysian Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia.

    In the first semifinal, Dipika, who won a bronze in 2014 Asian Games, lost to the Malaysian stalwart and former world number one David 0-3 (7-11 9-11 6-11). David has won the Asian Games singles titles four times earlier. The Indian had beaten Japanese Kobayashi Misaki 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

    Later in the day, Joshna failed to match up to the level of her 19-year-old opponent, losing 1-3 (10-12 6-11 11-9 7-11). Both the losing semifinalists win a bronze and there is no bronze-medal play-off. (PTI)

  • Aug 25, 03:54 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | Men's Singles Semifinals

    The semifinals bout between India's Saurav Ghosal and Hong Kong's Chun Ming Au gets underway. 

  • Aug 25, 03:46 PM (IST)

    WEIGHTLIFTING | 

    Indian weightlifters' listless campaign in the 18th Asian Games came to an end as Vikas Thakur finished eighth in the men's 94kg category competition. Thakur lifted a total of 335kg (145kg+190kg). After two unsuccessful attempts, Thakur managed to lift 145kg in his snatch. In the clean and jerk, he successfully lifted 190 kg but faltered in his final two attempts of 197kg.

    For the 24-year-old Indian, a total of 335 kg was a climb down from the Commonwealth Games earlier this year, where he lifted his personal best of 351 kg (159kg+192kg) to win a bronze medal.

    Reigning Olympic champion Iran's Sohrab Moradi broke the world record in snatch in his total lift of 410 kg (189kg+221kg) to clinch the gold, while Elbakh Fares of Qatar won the silver with a lift of 381 kg (166kg+215kg). The bronze went to Sumpradit Sarat of Thailand who lifted 380kg (170kg+210kg).

    On Friday, Rakhi Halder failed to register even a single lift in the women's 63kg category. Earlier this week, Ajay Singh and Sathish Sivalingam had finished fifth and 10th respectively in the men's 77kg category. (PTI)

  • Aug 25, 03:31 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | Chinappa wins Bronze 

    Joshana Chinappa settles for bronze after losing 3-1 to Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam. This is India's 27th medal so far at the Asian Games 2018. 

    SQUASH | Chinappa wins Bronze  Joshana Chinappa settles for bronze after losing 3-1 to Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam. This is India's 27th medal so far at the Asian Games 2018. 
  • Aug 25, 03:16 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | Women's Singles Semifinals.

    After trailing trailing 2-0 against Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam, Joshana Chinappa pulls one back. The score now stands at 2-1 in favour of the Malaysian. 

  • Aug 25, 03:12 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | Joshana Chinappa is trailing 2-0 against Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in the Women's Singles Semifinals.  (Image - Asian Games 2018) 

    SQUASH | Joshana Chinappa is trailing 2-0 against Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in the Women's Singles Semifinals.  (Image - Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 25, 02:52 PM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 02:50 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | A very close game between India and China! Indian badminton duo Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy lose 0-2 to China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen in the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

    BADMINTON | A very close game between India and China! Indian badminton duo Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy lose 0-2 to China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen in the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)  
  • Aug 25, 02:48 PM (IST)


    BADMINTON | What an exciting game! Both the teams are neck-to-neck with each other again. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

    BADMINTON | What an exciting game! Both the teams are neck-to-neck with each other again.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)  
  • Aug 25, 02:46 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy are again neck-to-neck (21-21) with China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen as of now in the second set of the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals.

  • Aug 25, 02:46 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | Indian badminton duo is trailing China 20-21 in the second set of the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals. 

  • Aug 25, 02:45 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy are again neck-to-neck (20-20) with China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen as of now in the second set of the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals.

  • Aug 25, 02:45 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | Indian badminton duo Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy take a lead 20-19 against China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen in the second set of the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals. 

  • Aug 25, 02:44 PM (IST)


    BADMINTON | India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy are neck-to-neck (19-19) with China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen as of now in the second set of the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

    BADMINTON | India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy are neck-to-neck (19-19) with China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen as of now in the second set of the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  
LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.