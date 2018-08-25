Asian Games 2018 Day 7 Live: Saina Nehwal moves to Quarterfinals, Chethan Balasubramanya for high jump Finals

Live now
Aug 25, 2018 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
India's latest medal tally
Anas, Arokiarajiv move to 400m sems, Chetan qualifies for high jump final
India inch closer to semis with convincing win over Japan in Asiad hockey
Muhammed Anas Yahiya qualifies for Men's 400m Semifinals
Here's India Day 7 schedule of the competitions at the 2018 Asian Games:
India's women's kabaddi team settles for silver
Anish Bhanwala, Shivam Shukla qualify for 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Finals
Heena Sidhu bags bronze in 10m Air Pistol Women
Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan win gold in tennis
Deepika, Atanu exit from recurve mixed event after loss to Mongolia
Surprise silver won but assured gold lost on heartbreak day for India at Asiad
Indian women's basketball team suffers 4th loss, crashes out
Men's Quadruple Sculls team claim gold in rowing
Dushyant wins bronze in rowing
Advait Page qualifies for Men's 1500m Freestyle Finals
Dushyant Chauhan wins bronze in rowing
Sandeep Sejwal qualifies for Men's 50m Breaststroke Finals
Here is India's Day 6 schedule:
Kabaddi | Men’s Semi-Final: Iran beat India
SHOOTING | Shardul Vihan wins Silver Medal in Men's Double Trap
TENNIS | Ankita Raina claims Bronze in Women's Singles
WUSHU | Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh settles for Bronze medal in Men's Sanda 60kg
WUSHU | Kumar Santosh Kumar settles for Bronze in Men's 56kg Sanda
WUSHU | Naorem Roshibina Devi settles for Bronze in Women's 60kg Sanda
SEPAKTAKRAW | Men's Team win Bronze medal
SHOOTING | Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold medal in women's 25m pistol
Hockey team wins match against Hong Kong
WUSHU | Medal Update
WUSHU | Santosh Kumar in Semi-Finals
WRESTLING | Divya Kakran wins bronze in Women’s 68kg Freestyle
TENNIS | Bopanna / Raina reach Round of 16
India's women's kabaddi team qualify for Semifinals
Bronze for India in Sepaktakraw
Asiad Swimming: Khade betters own national record, qualifies for final
Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th
Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals
Sanjeev Rajput wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
India's women's kabaddi team beats Indonesia in Women's Team event
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol
India's men's rowing team qualifies for the Men's Quadruple Sculls Finals
Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh qualify for Men's Pair Finals
Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh qualify for Men's Double Sculls Finals
Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma qualify for 10m Air Pistol Men Finals
I have become stronger after Rio injury: Vinesh Phogat
Asiad Tennis: Ramanathan, Raina enter prequarterfinals; Rohan-Divij also win
Phogat's performance will inspire others: PM Modi
Asiad 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team
Here is India's Day 3 schedule:
WRESTLING | Sumit Malik misses out on bronze
SEPAK TAKRAW | India assured of maiden bronze in Sepak Takraw
WRESTLING | Sakshi Malik misses out on Bronze
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
India's latest medal tally
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal
Seema Tomar qualifies for Trap Women Finals
Vinesh Phogat enters women's freestyle 50kg quarters
Apurvi Chandela gets eliminated in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
India's latest medal tally:
Gold — 6
Silver — 5
Bronze — 14
Total: 25
HANDBALL | India's women's handball team is leading 1-0 against Malaysia in the second half of the Women's Handball Classification 9th-10th Place. In the first half, India won 19-5 against Malaysia.
BOWLING | India's men's bowling team is in action in the 2nd Block of the Men's Team of Six. The team finished 1st Block at the ninth spot. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
HANDBALL | India's women's handball team is in action against Malaysia in the Women's Handball Classification 9th-10th Place. In the first half, India takes a lead of 19-5 against Malaysia. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
ARCHERY | India's men's recurve team will shortly compete against the Republic of Korea in the Men's Recurve Team Quarterfinals 1. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
ATHLETICS | India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor will later compete in the Men's Shot Put Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
BOWLING | India's men's bowling team qualifies for the 2nd Block in the Men's Team of Six. The team finished 1st Block at the ninth spot. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
BADMINTON | India's badminton duo Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy will shortly be up against China's Qingchen Chen and Yifan Jia in the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals.
SHOOTING | Indian shooters Ganemat Sekhon and Rashmi Rathore are in the ninth and tenth spot in the Skeet Women's Qualification. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
ATHLETICS | India's Sarita Romit Singh will later take part in the Women's Hammer Throw Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
WEIGHTLIFTING | India's Vikas Thakur successfully lifts 145 kg in the Men's 94 kg. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
India is yet to open its medal account on the Day 7 at the Jakarta Asian Games 2018. A number of players, however, are in action to bag more medals for the country.
BADMINTON | India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu will shortly be up against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the Women's Singles Round of 16.
WEIGHTLIFTING | India's Vikas Thakur is in action in the Men's 94 kg. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
BADMINTON | India's badminton duo Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy will shortly be up against China's Qingchen Chen and Yifan Jia in the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals.
ARCHERY | India's Women's Recurve Team loses 2-6 against Chinese Taipei in the Recurve Women's Team Quarterfinals 1. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
ARCHERY | India's Women's Recurve Team catches up with Chinese Taipei at 2-4 in the third set of the Recurve Women's Team Quarterfinals 1. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
ARCHERY | Chinese Taipei beats India 2-0 in the first and the second set in the Recurve Women's Team Quarterfinals 1. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
ARCHERY | India's Women's Recurve Team is in action against Chinese Taipei in the Recurve Women's Team Quarterfinals 1.
SQUASH | All eyes are set on Indian Squash players as they will compete in the medal events today. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
BADMINTON | India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu will shortly be up against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the Women's Singles Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
BADMINTON | India's ace shuttler Saina Nehwal beats Indonesia's Fitriani 2-0 in the Women's Singles Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
BADMINTON | What a performance! Nehwal wides her lead further to 19-14 against Fitriani in the Women's Singles Round of 16.
SHOOTING | Indian shooters Ganemat Sekhon and Rashmi Rathore are in the ninth and tenth spot in the Skeet Women's Qualification.