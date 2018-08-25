App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 25, 2018 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 7 Live: Saina Nehwal moves to Quarterfinals, Chethan Balasubramanya for high jump Finals

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 25, 08:59 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 6
    Silver — 5
    Bronze — 14
    Total: 25

  • Aug 25, 01:20 PM (IST)


    HANDBALL | India's women's handball team is leading 1-0  against Malaysia in the second half of the Women's Handball Classification 9th-10th Place. In the first half, India won 19-5 against Malaysia. 

  • Aug 25, 01:17 PM (IST)

    BOWLING | India's men's bowling team is in action in the 2nd Block of the Men's Team of Six. The team finished 1st Block at the ninth spot. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    BOWLING | India's men's bowling team is in action in the 2nd Block of the Men's Team of Six. The team finished 1st Block at the ninth spot. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 25, 01:15 PM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 01:15 PM (IST)

    HANDBALL | India's women's handball team is in action against Malaysia in the Women's Handball Classification 9th-10th Place. In the first half, India takes a lead of 19-5 against Malaysia. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    HANDBALL | India's women's handball team is in action against Malaysia in the Women's Handball Classification 9th-10th Place. In the first half, India takes a lead of 19-5 against Malaysia. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 25, 01:12 PM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 01:11 PM (IST)


    ARCHERY | India's men's recurve team will shortly compete against the Republic of Korea in the Men's Recurve Team Quarterfinals 1. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    ARCHERY | India's men's recurve team will shortly compete against the Republic of Korea in the Men's Recurve Team Quarterfinals 1. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 25, 01:07 PM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor will later compete in the Men's Shot Put Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    ATHLETICS | India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor will later compete in the Men's Shot Put Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 25, 01:04 PM (IST)

    BOWLING | India's men's bowling team qualifies for the 2nd Block in the Men's Team of Six. The team finished 1st Block at the ninth spot. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    BOWLING | India's men's bowling team qualifies for the 2nd Block in the Men's Team of Six. The team finished 1st Block at the ninth spot. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 25, 01:01 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | India's badminton duo Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy will shortly be up against China's Qingchen Chen and Yifan Jia in the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals. 

  • Aug 25, 01:01 PM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 01:00 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Indian shooters Ganemat Sekhon and Rashmi Rathore are in the ninth and tenth spot in the Skeet Women's Qualification. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    SHOOTING | Indian shooters Ganemat Sekhon and Rashmi Rathore are in the ninth and tenth spot in the Skeet Women's Qualification. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 25, 12:59 PM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | India's Sarita Romit Singh will later take part in the Women's Hammer Throw Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    ATHLETICS | India's Sarita Romit Singh will later take part in the Women's Hammer Throw Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 25, 12:55 PM (IST)

    WEIGHTLIFTING | India's Vikas Thakur successfully lifts 145 kg in the Men's 94 kg.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    WEIGHTLIFTING | India's Vikas Thakur successfully lifts 145 kg in the Men's 94 kg.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 25, 12:54 PM (IST)

    India is yet to open its medal account on the Day 7 at the Jakarta Asian Games 2018. A number of players, however, are in action to bag more medals for the country. 

  • Aug 25, 12:53 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu will shortly be up against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the Women's Singles Round of 16. 

  • Aug 25, 12:51 PM (IST)

    WEIGHTLIFTING | India's Vikas Thakur is in action in the Men's 94 kg.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    WEIGHTLIFTING | India's Vikas Thakur is in action in the Men's 94 kg.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 25, 12:49 PM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 12:36 PM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 12:35 PM (IST)


    BADMINTON | India's badminton duo Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy will shortly be up against China's Qingchen Chen and Yifan Jia in the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals. 

  • Aug 25, 12:29 PM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 12:27 PM (IST)

    ARCHERY | India's Women's Recurve Team loses 2-6 against Chinese Taipei in the Recurve Women's Team Quarterfinals 1.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    ARCHERY | India's Women's Recurve Team loses 2-6 against Chinese Taipei in the Recurve Women's Team Quarterfinals 1.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 25, 12:23 PM (IST)


    ARCHERY | India's Women's Recurve Team catches up with Chinese Taipei at 2-4 in the third set of the Recurve Women's Team Quarterfinals 1.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    ARCHERY | India's Women's Recurve Team catches up with Chinese Taipei at 2-4 in the third set of the Recurve Women's Team Quarterfinals 1.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 25, 12:18 PM (IST)

    ARCHERY | Chinese Taipei beats India 2-0 in the first and the second set in the Recurve Women's Team Quarterfinals 1. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    ARCHERY | Chinese Taipei beats India 2-0 in the first and the second set in the Recurve Women's Team Quarterfinals 1. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 25, 12:16 PM (IST)


    ARCHERY | India's Women's Recurve Team is in action against Chinese Taipei in the Recurve Women's Team Quarterfinals 1. 

  • Aug 25, 12:14 PM (IST)


    SQUASH | All eyes are set on Indian Squash players as they will compete in the medal events today. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    SQUASH | All eyes are set on Indian Squash players as they will compete in the medal events today. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 25, 12:10 PM (IST)


    BADMINTON | India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu will shortly be up against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the Women's Singles Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

    BADMINTON | India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu will shortly be up against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the Women's Singles Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  
  • Aug 25, 12:08 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | India's ace shuttler Saina Nehwal beats Indonesia's Fitriani 2-0 in the Women's Singles Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

    BADMINTON | India's ace shuttler Saina Nehwal beats Indonesia's Fitriani 2-0 in the Women's Singles Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  
  • Aug 25, 12:06 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | What a performance! Nehwal wides her lead further to 19-14 against Fitriani in the Women's Singles Round of 16. 

  • Aug 25, 12:04 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Indian shooters Ganemat Sekhon and Rashmi Rathore are in the ninth and tenth spot in the Skeet Women's Qualification. 

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.