Asian Games 2018 Day 7 Live: Dipika Pallikal wins bronze in squash; Weightlifter Vikas Thakur eyes gold

Aug 25, 2018 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Anas, Arokiarajiv move to 400m sems, Chetan qualifies for high jump final
India inch closer to semis with convincing win over Japan in Asiad hockey
Muhammed Anas Yahiya qualifies for Men's 400m Semifinals
Here's India Day 7 schedule of the competitions at the 2018 Asian Games:
India's women's kabaddi team settles for silver
Anish Bhanwala, Shivam Shukla qualify for 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Finals
Heena Sidhu bags bronze in 10m Air Pistol Women
Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan win gold in tennis
Deepika, Atanu exit from recurve mixed event after loss to Mongolia
Surprise silver won but assured gold lost on heartbreak day for India at Asiad
Indian women's basketball team suffers 4th loss, crashes out
Men's Quadruple Sculls team claim gold in rowing
Dushyant wins bronze in rowing
Advait Page qualifies for Men's 1500m Freestyle Finals
Dushyant Chauhan wins bronze in rowing
Sandeep Sejwal qualifies for Men's 50m Breaststroke Finals
Here is India's Day 6 schedule:
Kabaddi | Men’s Semi-Final: Iran beat India
SHOOTING | Shardul Vihan wins Silver Medal in Men's Double Trap
TENNIS | Ankita Raina claims Bronze in Women's Singles
WUSHU | Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh settles for Bronze medal in Men's Sanda 60kg
WUSHU | Kumar Santosh Kumar settles for Bronze in Men's 56kg Sanda
WUSHU | Naorem Roshibina Devi settles for Bronze in Women's 60kg Sanda
SEPAKTAKRAW | Men's Team win Bronze medal
SHOOTING | Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold medal in women's 25m pistol
Hockey team wins match against Hong Kong
WUSHU | Medal Update
WUSHU | Santosh Kumar in Semi-Finals
WRESTLING | Divya Kakran wins bronze in Women’s 68kg Freestyle
TENNIS | Bopanna / Raina reach Round of 16
India's women's kabaddi team qualify for Semifinals
Bronze for India in Sepaktakraw
Asiad Swimming: Khade betters own national record, qualifies for final
Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th
Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals
Sanjeev Rajput wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
India's women's kabaddi team beats Indonesia in Women's Team event
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol
India's men's rowing team qualifies for the Men's Quadruple Sculls Finals
Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh qualify for Men's Pair Finals
Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh qualify for Men's Double Sculls Finals
Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma qualify for 10m Air Pistol Men Finals
I have become stronger after Rio injury: Vinesh Phogat
Asiad Tennis: Ramanathan, Raina enter prequarterfinals; Rohan-Divij also win
Phogat's performance will inspire others: PM Modi
Asiad 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team
Here is India's Day 3 schedule:
WRESTLING | Sumit Malik misses out on bronze
SEPAK TAKRAW | India assured of maiden bronze in Sepak Takraw
WRESTLING | Sakshi Malik misses out on Bronze
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal
Seema Tomar qualifies for Trap Women Finals
Vinesh Phogat enters women's freestyle 50kg quarters
Apurvi Chandela gets eliminated in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
India's latest medal tally:
Gold — 6
Silver — 5
Bronze — 14
Total: 25
BOXING | India's Pavitra beats Pakistan's Ruksana Perveen and qualifies for the Women's Light (60 kg) Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
BADMINTON | India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy are trailing China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen 6-10 in the second set of the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SQUASH | India's Joshana Chinappa will shortly be up against Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in the Women's Singles Semifinals.
WEIGHTLIFTING | India's Vikas Thakur slips to the eighth spot in the Men's 94 kg. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
BOXING | India's Pavitra and Pakistan's Ruksana Perveen enter the ring for the Women's Light (60 kg) Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
BOXING | India's Pavitra is up against Pakistan's Ruksana Perveen in the Women's Light (60 kg) Round of 16.
BADMINTON | India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy are trailing China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen 8-20 in the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
BADMINTON | India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy are in action against China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen in the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals.
SQUASH | India's Joshana Chinappa will be up against Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in the Women's Singles Semifinals.
HANDBALL | India's women's handball team beats Malaysia 54-19 in the Women's Handball Classification 9th-10th Place. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SQUASH | India's Dipika Pallikal wins bronze in squash after losing to Malaysia's Nicol Ann David in the Women's Singles Semifinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
WEIGHTLIFTING | India's Vikas Thakur slips to the sixth spot in the Men's 94 kg. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
BADMINTON | PV Sindhu widens her lead against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung to 12-7 in the second set of the Women's Singles Round of 16.
BADMINTON | PV Sindhu is leading 10-4 against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung as of now in the second set of the Women's Singles Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
BADMINTON | PV Sindhu is leading 6-3 against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung as of now in the second set of the Women's Singles Round of 16.
WEIGHTLIFTING | India's Vikas Thakur slips to the fourth spot in the Men's 94 kg. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
BADMINTON | PV Sindhu maintains a strong start even in the second set. Sindhu is leading 2-1 against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in first set of the Women's Singles Round of 16.
BADMINTON |After the first set, PV Sindhu is leading 1-0 against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the first set of the Women's Singles Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
BADMINTON | PV Sindhu widens her lead to 19-12 against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in first set of the Women's Singles Round of 16.
WEIGHTLIFTING | India's Vikas Thakur is at the third spot as of now in the Men's 94 kg. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
BADMINTON | India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu is leading 14-10 against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the Women's Singles Round of 16.
HANDBALL | India's women's handball team widens their lead further to 48-17 against Malaysia in the Women's Handball Classification 9th-10th Place. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
Asiad Badminton: Saina sails to quarters, Satwik-Chirag out
Top Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal dispatched crowd-favourite Fitriani of Indonesia in straight games to cruise into the women's singles quarterfinals at the 18th Asian Games, here today. Like the first round, it was an easy win for the Indian, who outclassed the world number 40 Indonesian 21-6 21-14 in a second-round match which was little over half an hour. Commonwealth Games silver medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, however, couldn't cross the second round after their gallant fight ended with a 17-21 21-19 17-21 against Korea's Choi Solgyu and Min Hyuk Kang in men's doubles.
BADMINTON | India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu is in action against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the Women's Singles Round of 16. Sindhu is leading 8-4 in the first set of the game. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
ARCHERY | India's men's recurve team loses 5-1 to the Republic of Korea in the Men's Recurve Team Quarterfinals 1. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
ARCHERY | In the third set, India is leading 54-43 against Republic of Korea as of now in the Men's Recurve Team Quarterfinals 1.