Aug 25, 2018 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 7 Live: Dipika Pallikal wins bronze in squash; Weightlifter Vikas Thakur eyes gold

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 25, 08:59 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 6
    Silver — 5
    Bronze — 14
    Total: 25

  • Aug 25, 02:35 PM (IST)

    BOXING | India's Pavitra beats Pakistan's Ruksana Perveen and qualifies for the Women's Light (60 kg) Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

    BOXING | India's Pavitra beats Pakistan's Ruksana Perveen and qualifies for the Women's Light (60 kg) Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  
  • Aug 25, 02:34 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy are trailing China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen 6-10 in the second set of the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

    BADMINTON | India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy are trailing China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen 6-10 in the second set of the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  
  • Aug 25, 02:32 PM (IST)


    SQUASH | India's Joshana Chinappa will shortly be up against Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in the Women's Singles Semifinals.  

  • Aug 25, 02:31 PM (IST)

    WEIGHTLIFTING | India's Vikas Thakur slips to the eighth spot in the Men's 94 kg.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    WEIGHTLIFTING | India's Vikas Thakur slips to the eighth spot in the Men's 94 kg.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 25, 02:30 PM (IST)

    BOXING | India's Pavitra and Pakistan's Ruksana Perveen enter the ring for the Women's Light (60 kg) Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

    BOXING | India's Pavitra and Pakistan's Ruksana Perveen enter the ring for the Women's Light (60 kg) Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  
  • Aug 25, 02:28 PM (IST)

    BOXING | India's Pavitra is up against Pakistan's Ruksana Perveen in the Women's Light (60 kg) Round of 16. 

  • Aug 25, 02:25 PM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 02:24 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy are trailing China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen 8-20 in the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

    BADMINTON | India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy are trailing China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen 8-20 in the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  
  • Aug 25, 02:23 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy are in action against China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen in the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals. 

  • Aug 25, 02:20 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | India's Joshana Chinappa will be up against Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in the Women's Singles Semifinals.  

  • Aug 25, 02:18 PM (IST)

    HANDBALL | India's women's handball team beats Malaysia 54-19 in the Women's Handball Classification 9th-10th Place. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    HANDBALL | India's women's handball team beats Malaysia 54-19 in the Women's Handball Classification 9th-10th Place. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 25, 02:15 PM (IST)

    Dipika Pallikal wins bronze in squash

    SQUASH | India's Dipika Pallikal wins bronze in squash after losing to Malaysia's Nicol Ann David in the Women's Singles Semifinals.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    Dipika Pallikal wins bronze in squash SQUASH | India's Dipika Pallikal wins bronze in squash after losing to Malaysia's Nicol Ann David in the Women's Singles Semifinals.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 25, 02:13 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | India's Dipika Pallikal wins bronze in the Women's Singles. 

  • Aug 25, 02:07 PM (IST)


    WEIGHTLIFTING | India's Vikas Thakur slips to the sixth spot in the Men's 94 kg.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    WEIGHTLIFTING | India's Vikas Thakur slips to the sixth spot in the Men's 94 kg.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 25, 02:06 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | PV Sindhu widens her lead against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung to 12-7 in the second set of the Women's Singles Round of 16.

  • Aug 25, 02:03 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | PV Sindhu is leading 10-4 against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung as of now in the second set of the Women's Singles Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 

    BADMINTON | PV Sindhu is leading 10-4 against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung as of now in the second set of the Women's Singles Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 25, 02:01 PM (IST)


    BADMINTON | PV Sindhu is leading 6-3 against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung as of now in the second set of the Women's Singles Round of 16. 

  • Aug 25, 02:00 PM (IST)

    WEIGHTLIFTING | India's Vikas Thakur slips to the fourth spot in the Men's 94 kg.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    WEIGHTLIFTING | India's Vikas Thakur slips to the fourth spot in the Men's 94 kg.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 25, 01:58 PM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 01:58 PM (IST)


    BADMINTON | PV Sindhu maintains a strong start even in the second set. Sindhu is leading 2-1 against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in first set of the Women's Singles Round of 16.

  • Aug 25, 01:55 PM (IST)


    BADMINTON |After the first set, PV Sindhu is leading 1-0 against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the first set of the Women's Singles Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

    BADMINTON | After the first set, PV Sindhu is leading 1-0 against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the first set of the Women's Singles Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  
  • Aug 25, 01:53 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | PV Sindhu widens her lead to 19-12 against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in first set of the Women's Singles Round of 16. 

  • Aug 25, 01:51 PM (IST)


    WEIGHTLIFTING | India's Vikas Thakur is at the third spot as of now in the Men's 94 kg.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    WEIGHTLIFTING | India's Vikas Thakur is at the third spot as of now in the Men's 94 kg.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 25, 01:50 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu is leading 14-10 against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the Women's Singles Round of 16. 

  • Aug 25, 01:47 PM (IST)


    HANDBALL | India's women's handball team widens their lead further to 48-17 against Malaysia in the Women's Handball Classification 9th-10th Place. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    HANDBALL | India's women's handball team widens their lead further to 48-17 against Malaysia in the Women's Handball Classification 9th-10th Place. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 25, 01:45 PM (IST)


    Asiad Badminton: Saina sails to quarters, Satwik-Chirag out 

    Top Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal dispatched crowd-favourite Fitriani of Indonesia in straight games to cruise into the women's singles quarterfinals at the 18th Asian Games, here today. Like the first round, it was an easy win for the Indian, who outclassed the world number 40 Indonesian 21-6 21-14 in a second-round match which was little over half an hour. Commonwealth Games silver medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, however, couldn't cross the second round after their gallant fight ended with a 17-21 21-19 17-21 against Korea's Choi Solgyu and Min Hyuk Kang in men's doubles.
     

  • Aug 25, 01:44 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu is in action against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the Women's Singles Round of 16. Sindhu is leading 8-4 in the first set of the game. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

    BADMINTON | India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu is in action against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the Women's Singles Round of 16. Sindhu is leading 8-4 in the first set of the game. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  
  • Aug 25, 01:43 PM (IST)


    ARCHERY | India's men's recurve team loses 5-1 to the Republic of Korea in the Men's Recurve Team Quarterfinals 1. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    ARCHERY | India's men's recurve team loses 5-1 to the Republic of Korea in the Men's Recurve Team Quarterfinals 1. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 25, 01:41 PM (IST)

    ARCHERY | In the third set, India is leading 54-43 against Republic of Korea as of now in the Men's Recurve Team Quarterfinals 1.

