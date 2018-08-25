Asian Games 2018 Day 7 Live: Dipika Pallikal wins bronze in squash; Weightlifter Vikas Thakur eyes gold



Asiad Badminton: Saina sails to quarters, Satwik-Chirag out

Top Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal dispatched crowd-favourite Fitriani of Indonesia in straight games to cruise into the women's singles quarterfinals at the 18th Asian Games, here today. Like the first round, it was an easy win for the Indian, who outclassed the world number 40 Indonesian 21-6 21-14 in a second-round match which was little over half an hour. Commonwealth Games silver medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, however, couldn't cross the second round after their gallant fight ended with a 17-21 21-19 17-21 against Korea's Choi Solgyu and Min Hyuk Kang in men's doubles.

