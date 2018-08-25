App
Aug 25, 2018 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 7 Live: Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa both settle for bronze in women's singles squash

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 25, 08:59 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 6
    Silver — 5
    Bronze — 16
    Total: 27

  • Aug 25, 03:54 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | Men's Singles Semifinals

    The semifinals bout between India's Saurav Ghosal and Hong Kong's Chun Ming Au gets underway. 

  • Aug 25, 03:46 PM (IST)

    WEIGHTLIFTING | 

    Indian weightlifters' listless campaign in the 18th Asian Games came to an end as Vikas Thakur finished eighth in the men's 94kg category competition. Thakur lifted a total of 335kg (145kg+190kg). After two unsuccessful attempts, Thakur managed to lift 145kg in his snatch. In the clean and jerk, he successfully lifted 190 kg but faltered in his final two attempts of 197kg.

    For the 24-year-old Indian, a total of 335 kg was a climb down from the Commonwealth Games earlier this year, where he lifted his personal best of 351 kg (159kg+192kg) to win a bronze medal.

    Reigning Olympic champion Iran's Sohrab Moradi broke the world record in snatch in his total lift of 410 kg (189kg+221kg) to clinch the gold, while Elbakh Fares of Qatar won the silver with a lift of 381 kg (166kg+215kg). The bronze went to Sumpradit Sarat of Thailand who lifted 380kg (170kg+210kg).

    On Friday, Rakhi Halder failed to register even a single lift in the women's 63kg category. Earlier this week, Ajay Singh and Sathish Sivalingam had finished fifth and 10th respectively in the men's 77kg category. (PTI)

  • Aug 25, 03:31 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | Chinappa wins Bronze 

    Joshana Chinappa settles for bronze after losing 3-1 to Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam. This is India's 27th medal so far at the Asian Games 2018. 

  • Aug 25, 03:16 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | Women's Singles Semifinals.

    After trailing trailing 2-0 against Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam, Joshana Chinappa pulls one back. The score now stands at 2-1 in favour of the Malaysian. 

  • Aug 25, 03:12 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | Joshana Chinappa is trailing 2-0 against Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in the Women's Singles Semifinals.  (Image - Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 25, 02:50 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | A very close game between India and China! Indian badminton duo Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy lose 0-2 to China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen in the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 25, 02:48 PM (IST)


    BADMINTON | What an exciting game! Both the teams are neck-to-neck with each other again. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 25, 02:46 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy are again neck-to-neck (21-21) with China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen as of now in the second set of the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals.

  • Aug 25, 02:46 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | Indian badminton duo is trailing China 20-21 in the second set of the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals. 

  • Aug 25, 02:45 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy are again neck-to-neck (20-20) with China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen as of now in the second set of the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals.

  • Aug 25, 02:45 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | Indian badminton duo Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy take a lead 20-19 against China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen in the second set of the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals. 

  • Aug 25, 02:44 PM (IST)


    BADMINTON | India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy are neck-to-neck (19-19) with China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen as of now in the second set of the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 25, 02:43 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | Indian badminton duo Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy have to up their game against China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen to qualify for the Women's Doubles Semifinals. 

  • Aug 25, 02:42 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy are neck-to-neck (17-17) with China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen as of now in the second set of the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals.

  • Aug 25, 02:41 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy are leading 17-15 against China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen in the second set of the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 25, 02:38 PM (IST)

    WEIGHTLIFTING | India's Vikas Thakur misses a medal in the Men's 94 kg.

  • Aug 25, 02:35 PM (IST)

    BOXING | India's Pavitra beats Pakistan's Ruksana Perveen and qualifies for the Women's Light (60 kg) Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 25, 02:34 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy are trailing China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen 6-10 in the second set of the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 25, 02:32 PM (IST)


    SQUASH | India's Joshana Chinappa will shortly be up against Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in the Women's Singles Semifinals.  

  • Aug 25, 02:31 PM (IST)

    WEIGHTLIFTING | India's Vikas Thakur slips to the eighth spot in the Men's 94 kg.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 25, 02:30 PM (IST)

    BOXING | India's Pavitra and Pakistan's Ruksana Perveen enter the ring for the Women's Light (60 kg) Round of 16. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 25, 02:28 PM (IST)

    BOXING | India's Pavitra is up against Pakistan's Ruksana Perveen in the Women's Light (60 kg) Round of 16. 

  • Aug 25, 02:24 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy are trailing China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen 8-20 in the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 25, 02:23 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki N Reddy are in action against China's Yifan Jia and Qingchen Chen in the Women's Doubles Quarterfinals. 

  • Aug 25, 02:20 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | India's Joshana Chinappa will be up against Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in the Women's Singles Semifinals.  

  • Aug 25, 02:18 PM (IST)

    HANDBALL | India's women's handball team beats Malaysia 54-19 in the Women's Handball Classification 9th-10th Place. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 25, 02:15 PM (IST)

    Dipika Pallikal wins bronze in squash

    SQUASH | India's Dipika Pallikal wins bronze in squash after losing to Malaysia's Nicol Ann David in the Women's Singles Semifinals.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

