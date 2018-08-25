Asian Games 2018 Day 7 Live: Chethan Balasubramanya qualifies for High Jump Finals, Muhammed Anas, Arokia Rajiv qualify for 400m Semifinals



Javelin thrower Annu cleared for Asian Games

Javelin thrower Annu Rani, who was initially dropped from the Asian Games team after a confirmatory trial, has been cleared by the selection committee of the Athletics Federation of India on the basis of her performance in the Railways Meet in Lucknow. Rani, who won a bronze in the 2014 Asiad, could not qualify for the Asian Games during the National Inter-State Championships in Guwahati in June but was given another chance by asking her to appear for a confirmatory trial on August 15 at the NIS Patiala.

