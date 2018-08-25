App
Aug 25, 2018 10:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 7 Live: Chethan Balasubramanya qualifies for High Jump Finals, Muhammed Anas, Arokia Rajiv qualify for 400m Semifinals

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 25, 08:59 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 6
    Silver — 5
    Bronze — 14
    Total: 25

  • Aug 25, 10:37 AM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 10:36 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Indian shooters Ganemat Sekhon and Rashmi Rathore are in the eight and ninth spot in the Skeet Women's Qualification.

  • Aug 25, 10:35 AM (IST)


    Asian Games marathon winner accused of pushing rival

    Japan's Hiroto Inoue was accused of pushing his rival in a controversial sprint finish to the Asian Games marathon, as the runner-up from Bahrain lodged a complaint with race officials. Inoue and Bahrain's Elhassan Elabbassi entered the stadium in Jakarta neck and neck, before the Japanese athlete opened up a small lead. In the final 100 metres, Elabbassi attempted to overtake Inoue on the inside but fell back after apparent contact.
     

  • Aug 25, 10:35 AM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 10:34 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | India's Anish Bhanwala slips to the fourth spot while Shivam Shukla continues to occupy the eleventh position in the 25m Rapid Rifle Pistol Men Qualification - Stage 2. 

  • Aug 25, 10:33 AM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 10:20 AM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | India's Chethan Balasubramanya qualifies for the Men's High Jump Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    ATHLETICS | India's Chethan Balasubramanya qualifies for the Men's High Jump Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 25, 10:17 AM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 10:16 AM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | India's Arokia Rajiv qualifies for the Men's 400m Semifinals. Rajiv finishes second in his Heats and clocks a timing of 46.82.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    ATHLETICS | India's Arokia Rajiv qualifies for the Men's 400m Semifinals. Rajiv finishes second in his Heats and clocks a timing of 46.82.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 25, 10:13 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Indian shooters Ganemat Sekhon and Rashmi Rathore are in the seventh and ninth spot in the Skeet Women's Qualification.

  • Aug 25, 10:13 AM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 10:13 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | India's Anish Bhanwala and Shivam Shukla are in the third and eleventh position in the 25m Rapid Rifle Pistol Men Qualification - Stage 2. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    SHOOTING | India's Anish Bhanwala and Shivam Shukla are in the third and eleventh position in the 25m Rapid Rifle Pistol Men Qualification - Stage 2. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 25, 10:11 AM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 10:08 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Indian shooters Ganemat Sekhon and Rashmi Rathore are in the seventh and ninth spot in the Skeet Women's Qualification. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    SHOOTING | Indian shooters Ganemat Sekhon and Rashmi Rathore are in the seventh and ninth spot in the Skeet Women's Qualification. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 25, 09:59 AM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 09:59 AM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 09:59 AM (IST)


    Deepika, Atanu exit from recurve mixed event after loss to Mongolia

    India's struggling recruve archers were in for more shock with Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das suffering an upset defeat at the hands of lower-ranked Mongolia in the Asian Games here via shootout. The 4-5 loss in the mixed team quarterfinals left the Indian squad shell-shocked as Deepika yet again floundered in a pressure situation, finding a seven in the second shot of the shoot-off, which led to their ouster.
     

  • Aug 25, 09:56 AM (IST)

    India inch closer to semis with convincing win over Japan in Asiad hockey

    Defending champions India continued their goal-scoring spree and spanked Japan 8-0 to register their third consecutive win in the men's hockey competition at the Asian Games on Day 6. The holders have so far scored 51 goals in three matches after demolishing Indonesia 17-0 and registering a record 26-0 win over Hong Kong China in their previous two Pool A games. Drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh (17th, 37th minutes) and Mandeep Singh (32nd, 56th) struck twice while SV Sunil (7th), Dilpreet Singh (12th), Akashdeep Singh (45th) and Vivek Sagar Prasad (47th) also registered their names in the score sheet. India conceded only one penalty corner in the 48th minute of the match but Japan, ranked 16th, wasted the opportunity.
     

  • Aug 25, 09:55 AM (IST)


    Javelin thrower Annu cleared for Asian Games

    Javelin thrower Annu Rani, who was initially dropped from the Asian Games team after a confirmatory trial, has been cleared by the selection committee of the Athletics Federation of India on the basis of her performance in the Railways Meet in Lucknow. Rani, who won a bronze in the 2014 Asiad, could not qualify for the Asian Games during the National Inter-State Championships in Guwahati in June but was given another chance by asking her to appear for a confirmatory trial on August 15 at the NIS Patiala.
     

  • Aug 25, 09:51 AM (IST)

    Muhammed Anas Yahiya qualifies for Men's 400m Semifinals

    ATHLETICS | India's Muhammed Anas Yahiya qualifies for the Men's 400m Semifinals. 

  • Aug 25, 09:48 AM (IST)

    BOWLING | India's men's bowling team is in action in the Men's Team of Six - 1st Block event. 

  • Aug 25, 09:46 AM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | India's Men's volleyball team beats Maldives 3-0 in the Men's Pool F. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    VOLLEYBALL | India's Men's volleyball team beats Maldives 3-0 in the Men's Pool F. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 25, 09:42 AM (IST)


    ATHLETICS | India's Chethan Balasubramanya tops his Heats in the Men's High Jump. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    ATHLETICS | India's Chethan Balasubramanya tops his Heats in the Men's High Jump. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 25, 09:37 AM (IST)


    SHOOTING | Indian shooters Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Sheeraz Sheikh are in action in the Skeet Men's Qualification. They are occupying the sixth and twelfth position as of now. 

  • Aug 25, 09:34 AM (IST)


    SHOOTING | Indian shooters Ganemat Sekhon and Rashmi Rathore are in action in the Skeet Women's Qualification. They are occupying the sixth and ninth position as of now. 

  • Aug 25, 09:32 AM (IST)


    VOLLEYBALL | India's Men's volleyball team widens their lead in the third set 16-10 against Maldives in the Men's Pool F. 

  • Aug 25, 09:30 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | India's Anish Bhanwala and Shivam Shukla are in action in the 25m Rapid Rifle Pistol Men Qualification - Stage 2. Bhanwala is at the third spot while Shukla is currently occupying the 12th spot. 

  • Aug 25, 09:28 AM (IST)


    VOLLEYBALL | India's Men's volleyball team is leading in the third set 7-2 against Maldives in the Men's Pool F. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    VOLLEYBALL | India's Men's volleyball team is leading in the third set 7-2 against Maldives in the Men's Pool F. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 25, 09:15 AM (IST)

    Here's India Day 7 schedule of the competitions at the 2018 Asian Games:

    GOLF

    4:30 am Golf (Women's Individual Round 3)

    Diksha Dagar, Ridhima Dilawari, Sifat Sagoo

    Golf (Women's Team Round 3)

    4:33 am

    Golf (Men's Individual Round 3)

    Hari Mohan Singh, Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Rayhan John Thomas, Aadil Bedi

    Golf (Men's Team Round 3)

    SHOOTING

    6:30 am

    Shooting (Skeet Women Qualification - Day 1)

    Rashmi Rathore, Ganemat Sekhon

    7:00 am

    Shooting (Skeet Men Qualification - Day 1)

    Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Sheeraz Sheikh

    7:30 am

    Shooting (25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Qualification - Stage 2)

    Shivam Shukla, Anish Bhanwala

    SPORT CLIMBING

    7:45 am

    Sport Climbing (Men's combined - Lead Qualification)

    Chingkheinganba Maibam, Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath

    Sport Climbing (Women's combined - Lead Qualification)

    Shreya Sanjay Nankar

    BOWLING

    (Men's Team of Six - 1st Block)

    CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT

    Canoe/Kayak Sprint (Canoe TBR 200m Men)

    India in Heat 1

    Canoe/Kayak Sprint (Canoe TBR 200m Women)

    India in Heat 2

    5:10 pm

    Athletics (Women's Hammer Throw - Final)

    Sarita Romit Singh

    5:15 pm

    Athletics (Men's Long Jump - Qualification)

    Sreeshankar

    5:30 pm

    Volleyball (Women's Pool B)

    India vs Chinese Taipei

    6:00 pm

    Athletics (Women's 100m - Qualification)

    Dutee Chand

    6:30 pm

    Athletics (Men's Shot Put - Final)

    Tajinderpal Singh Toor

    Athletics (Women's 10,000m - Final)

    Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav, Suriya Loganathan

    ARCHERY 

    8:00 am

    Recurve Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations

    India vs Mongolia

    9:20 am

    Archery (Recurve Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations)

    8:30 am

    VOLLEYBALL (Men's Pool F)

    India vs Maldives

    9:00 am

    ATHLETICS (Men's High Jump - Qualification)

    Chethan Balasubramanya in Group B

    7:05 pm 

    Women's 400m - Qualification

    Hima Das in Heat 1 Nirmala in Heat 3 

    India vs Vietnam

    9:40 am

    Men's 400m - Qualification

    Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Rajiv Arokia

    SAILING

    10:30 am

    Sailing (49er Men - Race 3)

    Varun Ashok Thakkar-Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa

    10:35 am

    Sailing (49er FX Women - Race 3)

    Gautham Varsha-Shervegar Sweta

    Sailing (Laser Radial - Race 3)

    Nethra Kumanan

    10:40 am

    Sailing (Open Laser 4.7 - Race 3)

    Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar

    Sailing (Mixed RS One - Race 4)

    Dayne Edgar Agnelo Coelho-Katya Ida Coelho

    Sailing (49er FX Women - Race 4)

    Varsha Gautham-Shervegar Sweta

    BOXING

    11:00

    Boxing (Men's Light Fly 49 kg - Round of 32)

    Amit

    Boxing (Men's Bantam 56 kg - Round of 32)

    Husammudin

    Boxing (Men's Light welter 64 kg - Round of 32)

    Dheeraj

    Boxing (Men's Middle 75 kg - Round of 32)

    Vikas Krishan

    BADMINTON

    11:30 am

    Badminton (Men's Doubles Round of 16)

    Chirag Shetty-Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy

    Manu Attri-B Sumeeth Reddy

    Badminton (Women's Singles Round of 16)

    Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu

    Badminton (Women's Doubles Quarterfinals)

    Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy

    HANDBALL

    12:30 pm

    Handball (Women's Classification 9th-10th Place)

    India vs Malaysia

    WEIGHTLIFTING

    Weightlifting (Men's 94 kg)

    Vikas Thakur

    Sepaktakraw (Men's Regu Preliminary Group B)

    India vs Korea

    1:30 pm

    Bowling (Men's Team of Six - 2nd Block)

    SQUASH

    Squash (Women's Singles Semifinals)

    Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Joshana Chinappa

    2:00 pm

    Boxing (Women's Light (60kg) Round of 16)

    Pavitra

    3:30 pm

    Squash (Men's Singles Semifinals)

    Saurav Ghosal

    HOCKEY

    Hockey (Women's Tournament Pool B)

    India vs Korea

