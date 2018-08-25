App
Aug 25, 2018 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 7 Live: Chethan Balasubramanya qualifies for High Jump Finals, Muhammed Anas, Arokia Rajiv for 400m Semifinals

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 25, 08:59 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 6
    Silver — 5
    Bronze — 14
    Total: 25

  • Aug 25, 11:03 AM (IST)

    Anas, Arokiarajiv move to 400m sems, Chetan qualifies for high jump final 

    Asian champion Muhammed Anas and Arokia Rajiv qualified for the men's 400m semifinals on the opening day of the Asian Games athletics competition here. Anas, who holds the national record in the event, topped his heat after clocking 45.63sec, while Rajiv took 46.82sec to qualify from Heat 4. Anas, who has a personal best of 45.24, easily finished ahead of Qatar's Mohamed Abbas (45.81) and Sri Lanka's Kalinga Kumarage (45.99). Rajiv came finished second behind Qatar's Abdalelah Hassan (46.28). The semifinals will be held in the evening. In the high jump, Chetan Balasubramanya made the final by clearing 2.15m but none of the 13 qualifiers could touch the automatic qualification mark, which was set at 2.20m. Chetan began with 2.05m before clearing 2.15m to manage a place in the final line-up.
     

  • Aug 25, 11:02 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Indian shooters Ganemat Sekhon and Rashmi Rathore are in the fifth and tenth spot in the Skeet Women's Qualification. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 25, 11:01 AM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 11:01 AM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 10:49 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | India's Anish Bhanwala and Shivam Shukla fail to qualify for the finals in the 25m Rapid Rifle Pistol Men Qualification - Stage 2. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 25, 10:39 AM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 10:37 AM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 10:36 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Indian shooters Ganemat Sekhon and Rashmi Rathore are in the eight and ninth spot in the Skeet Women's Qualification.

  • Aug 25, 10:35 AM (IST)


    Asian Games marathon winner accused of pushing rival

    Japan's Hiroto Inoue was accused of pushing his rival in a controversial sprint finish to the Asian Games marathon, as the runner-up from Bahrain lodged a complaint with race officials. Inoue and Bahrain's Elhassan Elabbassi entered the stadium in Jakarta neck and neck, before the Japanese athlete opened up a small lead. In the final 100 metres, Elabbassi attempted to overtake Inoue on the inside but fell back after apparent contact.
     

  • Aug 25, 10:35 AM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 10:34 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | India's Anish Bhanwala slips to the fourth spot while Shivam Shukla continues to occupy the eleventh position in the 25m Rapid Rifle Pistol Men Qualification - Stage 2. 

  • Aug 25, 10:33 AM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 10:20 AM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | India's Chethan Balasubramanya qualifies for the Men's High Jump Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 25, 10:17 AM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 10:16 AM (IST)

    ATHLETICS | India's Arokia Rajiv qualifies for the Men's 400m Semifinals. Rajiv finishes second in his Heats and clocks a timing of 46.82.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 25, 10:13 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Indian shooters Ganemat Sekhon and Rashmi Rathore are in the seventh and ninth spot in the Skeet Women's Qualification.

  • Aug 25, 10:13 AM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 10:13 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | India's Anish Bhanwala and Shivam Shukla are in the third and eleventh position in the 25m Rapid Rifle Pistol Men Qualification - Stage 2. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 25, 10:11 AM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 10:08 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Indian shooters Ganemat Sekhon and Rashmi Rathore are in the seventh and ninth spot in the Skeet Women's Qualification. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 25, 09:59 AM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 09:59 AM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 09:59 AM (IST)


    Deepika, Atanu exit from recurve mixed event after loss to Mongolia

    India's struggling recruve archers were in for more shock with Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das suffering an upset defeat at the hands of lower-ranked Mongolia in the Asian Games here via shootout. The 4-5 loss in the mixed team quarterfinals left the Indian squad shell-shocked as Deepika yet again floundered in a pressure situation, finding a seven in the second shot of the shoot-off, which led to their ouster.
     

  • Aug 25, 09:56 AM (IST)

    India inch closer to semis with convincing win over Japan in Asiad hockey

    Defending champions India continued their goal-scoring spree and spanked Japan 8-0 to register their third consecutive win in the men's hockey competition at the Asian Games on Day 6. The holders have so far scored 51 goals in three matches after demolishing Indonesia 17-0 and registering a record 26-0 win over Hong Kong China in their previous two Pool A games. Drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh (17th, 37th minutes) and Mandeep Singh (32nd, 56th) struck twice while SV Sunil (7th), Dilpreet Singh (12th), Akashdeep Singh (45th) and Vivek Sagar Prasad (47th) also registered their names in the score sheet. India conceded only one penalty corner in the 48th minute of the match but Japan, ranked 16th, wasted the opportunity.
     

  • Aug 25, 09:55 AM (IST)


    Javelin thrower Annu cleared for Asian Games

    Javelin thrower Annu Rani, who was initially dropped from the Asian Games team after a confirmatory trial, has been cleared by the selection committee of the Athletics Federation of India on the basis of her performance in the Railways Meet in Lucknow. Rani, who won a bronze in the 2014 Asiad, could not qualify for the Asian Games during the National Inter-State Championships in Guwahati in June but was given another chance by asking her to appear for a confirmatory trial on August 15 at the NIS Patiala.
     

  • Aug 25, 09:51 AM (IST)

    Muhammed Anas Yahiya qualifies for Men's 400m Semifinals

    ATHLETICS | India's Muhammed Anas Yahiya qualifies for the Men's 400m Semifinals. 

  • Aug 25, 09:48 AM (IST)

    BOWLING | India's men's bowling team is in action in the Men's Team of Six - 1st Block event. 

  • Aug 25, 09:46 AM (IST)

    VOLLEYBALL | India's Men's volleyball team beats Maldives 3-0 in the Men's Pool F. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 25, 09:42 AM (IST)


    ATHLETICS | India's Chethan Balasubramanya tops his Heats in the Men's High Jump. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

