Asian Games 2018 Day 7 Live: Chethan Balasubramanya qualifies for High Jump Finals, Muhammed Anas, Arokia Rajiv for 400m Semifinals

Aug 25, 2018 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India's latest medal tally
Anas, Arokiarajiv move to 400m sems, Chetan qualifies for high jump final
India inch closer to semis with convincing win over Japan in Asiad hockey
Muhammed Anas Yahiya qualifies for Men's 400m Semifinals
Here's India Day 7 schedule of the competitions at the 2018 Asian Games:
India's women's kabaddi team settles for silver
Anish Bhanwala, Shivam Shukla qualify for 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Finals
Heena Sidhu bags bronze in 10m Air Pistol Women
Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan win gold in tennis
Deepika, Atanu exit from recurve mixed event after loss to Mongolia
Surprise silver won but assured gold lost on heartbreak day for India at Asiad
Indian women's basketball team suffers 4th loss, crashes out
Men's Quadruple Sculls team claim gold in rowing
Dushyant wins bronze in rowing
Advait Page qualifies for Men's 1500m Freestyle Finals
Dushyant Chauhan wins bronze in rowing
Sandeep Sejwal qualifies for Men's 50m Breaststroke Finals
Here is India's Day 6 schedule:
Kabaddi | Men’s Semi-Final: Iran beat India
SHOOTING | Shardul Vihan wins Silver Medal in Men's Double Trap
TENNIS | Ankita Raina claims Bronze in Women's Singles
WUSHU | Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh settles for Bronze medal in Men's Sanda 60kg
WUSHU | Kumar Santosh Kumar settles for Bronze in Men's 56kg Sanda
WUSHU | Naorem Roshibina Devi settles for Bronze in Women's 60kg Sanda
SEPAKTAKRAW | Men's Team win Bronze medal
SHOOTING | Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold medal in women's 25m pistol
Hockey team wins match against Hong Kong
WUSHU | Medal Update
WUSHU | Santosh Kumar in Semi-Finals
WRESTLING | Divya Kakran wins bronze in Women’s 68kg Freestyle
TENNIS | Bopanna / Raina reach Round of 16
India's women's kabaddi team qualify for Semifinals
Bronze for India in Sepaktakraw
Asiad Swimming: Khade betters own national record, qualifies for final
Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th
Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals
Sanjeev Rajput wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
India's women's kabaddi team beats Indonesia in Women's Team event
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol
India's men's rowing team qualifies for the Men's Quadruple Sculls Finals
Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh qualify for Men's Pair Finals
Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh qualify for Men's Double Sculls Finals
Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma qualify for 10m Air Pistol Men Finals
I have become stronger after Rio injury: Vinesh Phogat
Asiad Tennis: Ramanathan, Raina enter prequarterfinals; Rohan-Divij also win
Phogat's performance will inspire others: PM Modi
Asiad 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team
Here is India's Day 3 schedule:
WRESTLING | Sumit Malik misses out on bronze
SEPAK TAKRAW | India assured of maiden bronze in Sepak Takraw
WRESTLING | Sakshi Malik misses out on Bronze
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal
Seema Tomar qualifies for Trap Women Finals
Vinesh Phogat enters women's freestyle 50kg quarters
Apurvi Chandela gets eliminated in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
Asian champion Muhammed Anas and Arokia Rajiv qualified for the men's 400m semifinals on the opening day of the Asian Games athletics competition here. Anas, who holds the national record in the event, topped his heat after clocking 45.63sec, while Rajiv took 46.82sec to qualify from Heat 4. Anas, who has a personal best of 45.24, easily finished ahead of Qatar's Mohamed Abbas (45.81) and Sri Lanka's Kalinga Kumarage (45.99). Rajiv came finished second behind Qatar's Abdalelah Hassan (46.28). The semifinals will be held in the evening. In the high jump, Chetan Balasubramanya made the final by clearing 2.15m but none of the 13 qualifiers could touch the automatic qualification mark, which was set at 2.20m. Chetan began with 2.05m before clearing 2.15m to manage a place in the final line-up.
SHOOTING | Indian shooters Ganemat Sekhon and Rashmi Rathore are in the fifth and tenth spot in the Skeet Women's Qualification. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SHOOTING | India's Anish Bhanwala and Shivam Shukla fail to qualify for the finals in the 25m Rapid Rifle Pistol Men Qualification - Stage 2. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SHOOTING | Indian shooters Ganemat Sekhon and Rashmi Rathore are in the eight and ninth spot in the Skeet Women's Qualification.
Asian Games marathon winner accused of pushing rival
Japan's Hiroto Inoue was accused of pushing his rival in a controversial sprint finish to the Asian Games marathon, as the runner-up from Bahrain lodged a complaint with race officials. Inoue and Bahrain's Elhassan Elabbassi entered the stadium in Jakarta neck and neck, before the Japanese athlete opened up a small lead. In the final 100 metres, Elabbassi attempted to overtake Inoue on the inside but fell back after apparent contact.
SHOOTING | India's Anish Bhanwala slips to the fourth spot while Shivam Shukla continues to occupy the eleventh position in the 25m Rapid Rifle Pistol Men Qualification - Stage 2.
ATHLETICS | India's Chethan Balasubramanya qualifies for the Men's High Jump Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
ATHLETICS | India's Arokia Rajiv qualifies for the Men's 400m Semifinals. Rajiv finishes second in his Heats and clocks a timing of 46.82. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SHOOTING | Indian shooters Ganemat Sekhon and Rashmi Rathore are in the seventh and ninth spot in the Skeet Women's Qualification.
SHOOTING | India's Anish Bhanwala and Shivam Shukla are in the third and eleventh position in the 25m Rapid Rifle Pistol Men Qualification - Stage 2. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SHOOTING | Indian shooters Ganemat Sekhon and Rashmi Rathore are in the seventh and ninth spot in the Skeet Women's Qualification. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
Deepika, Atanu exit from recurve mixed event after loss to Mongolia
India's struggling recruve archers were in for more shock with Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das suffering an upset defeat at the hands of lower-ranked Mongolia in the Asian Games here via shootout. The 4-5 loss in the mixed team quarterfinals left the Indian squad shell-shocked as Deepika yet again floundered in a pressure situation, finding a seven in the second shot of the shoot-off, which led to their ouster.
India inch closer to semis with convincing win over Japan in Asiad hockey
Defending champions India continued their goal-scoring spree and spanked Japan 8-0 to register their third consecutive win in the men's hockey competition at the Asian Games on Day 6. The holders have so far scored 51 goals in three matches after demolishing Indonesia 17-0 and registering a record 26-0 win over Hong Kong China in their previous two Pool A games. Drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh (17th, 37th minutes) and Mandeep Singh (32nd, 56th) struck twice while SV Sunil (7th), Dilpreet Singh (12th), Akashdeep Singh (45th) and Vivek Sagar Prasad (47th) also registered their names in the score sheet. India conceded only one penalty corner in the 48th minute of the match but Japan, ranked 16th, wasted the opportunity.
Javelin thrower Annu cleared for Asian Games
Javelin thrower Annu Rani, who was initially dropped from the Asian Games team after a confirmatory trial, has been cleared by the selection committee of the Athletics Federation of India on the basis of her performance in the Railways Meet in Lucknow. Rani, who won a bronze in the 2014 Asiad, could not qualify for the Asian Games during the National Inter-State Championships in Guwahati in June but was given another chance by asking her to appear for a confirmatory trial on August 15 at the NIS Patiala.
Muhammed Anas Yahiya qualifies for Men's 400m Semifinals
ATHLETICS | India's Muhammed Anas Yahiya qualifies for the Men's 400m Semifinals.
BOWLING | India's men's bowling team is in action in the Men's Team of Six - 1st Block event.
VOLLEYBALL | India's Men's volleyball team beats Maldives 3-0 in the Men's Pool F. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
ATHLETICS | India's Chethan Balasubramanya tops his Heats in the Men's High Jump. (Image: Asian Games 2018)