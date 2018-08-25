Asian Games 2018 Day 7 Highlights: Tejinderpal Singh Toor wins gold, sets new Asian Games record in shot put

Live now
Aug 25, 2018 08:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
India's latest medal tally
SQUASH | Chinappa wins Bronze
Dipika Pallikal wins bronze in squash
Anas, Arokiarajiv move to 400m sems, Chetan qualifies for high jump final
India inch closer to semis with convincing win over Japan in Asiad hockey
Muhammed Anas Yahiya qualifies for Men's 400m Semifinals
Here's India Day 7 schedule of the competitions at the 2018 Asian Games:
India's women's kabaddi team settles for silver
Anish Bhanwala, Shivam Shukla qualify for 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Finals
Heena Sidhu bags bronze in 10m Air Pistol Women
Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan win gold in tennis
Deepika, Atanu exit from recurve mixed event after loss to Mongolia
Surprise silver won but assured gold lost on heartbreak day for India at Asiad
Indian women's basketball team suffers 4th loss, crashes out
Men's Quadruple Sculls team claim gold in rowing
Dushyant wins bronze in rowing
Advait Page qualifies for Men's 1500m Freestyle Finals
Dushyant Chauhan wins bronze in rowing
Sandeep Sejwal qualifies for Men's 50m Breaststroke Finals
Here is India's Day 6 schedule:
Kabaddi | Men’s Semi-Final: Iran beat India
SHOOTING | Shardul Vihan wins Silver Medal in Men's Double Trap
TENNIS | Ankita Raina claims Bronze in Women's Singles
WUSHU | Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh settles for Bronze medal in Men's Sanda 60kg
WUSHU | Kumar Santosh Kumar settles for Bronze in Men's 56kg Sanda
WUSHU | Naorem Roshibina Devi settles for Bronze in Women's 60kg Sanda
SEPAKTAKRAW | Men's Team win Bronze medal
SHOOTING | Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold medal in women's 25m pistol
Hockey team wins match against Hong Kong
WUSHU | Medal Update
WUSHU | Santosh Kumar in Semi-Finals
WRESTLING | Divya Kakran wins bronze in Women’s 68kg Freestyle
TENNIS | Bopanna / Raina reach Round of 16
India's women's kabaddi team qualify for Semifinals
Bronze for India in Sepaktakraw
Asiad Swimming: Khade betters own national record, qualifies for final
Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th
Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals
Sanjeev Rajput wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
India's women's kabaddi team beats Indonesia in Women's Team event
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol
India's men's rowing team qualifies for the Men's Quadruple Sculls Finals
Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh qualify for Men's Pair Finals
Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh qualify for Men's Double Sculls Finals
Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma qualify for 10m Air Pistol Men Finals
I have become stronger after Rio injury: Vinesh Phogat
Asiad Tennis: Ramanathan, Raina enter prequarterfinals; Rohan-Divij also win
Phogat's performance will inspire others: PM Modi
Asiad 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team
Here is India's Day 3 schedule:
WRESTLING | Sumit Malik misses out on bronze
SEPAK TAKRAW | India assured of maiden bronze in Sepak Takraw
WRESTLING | Sakshi Malik misses out on Bronze
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
India's latest medal tally
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal
Seema Tomar qualifies for Trap Women Finals
Vinesh Phogat enters women's freestyle 50kg quarters
Apurvi Chandela gets eliminated in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
India's latest medal tally:
Gold — 7
Silver — 5
Bronze — 17
Total: 29
That's it for today folks. India finishes in eight position on the medals table today after winning four medals. Squash stars Dipika Pallikal, Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal clinched bronze medals in the singles competition before Tejinder Singh Pal set a new games record en route to his gold in the men's shot put event. Join us again tomorrow as we bring you all the live updates from the Asian Games 2018. Till then it's goodbye!
Wishes continue to pour in for our latest 'Golden Boy' Tejinder Singh Pal.
ATHLETICS | Men's 400m Qualifiers
Muhammad Anas and Arokia Rajiv qualify for the 400m final. Anas finished with the best timing overall clocking 45.30 seconds.
HOCKEY | India 4 - 1 South Korea
After being tied at 1-1 in the first three quarters, India scored three goals in three minutes to win the game 4-1. Indian women's team now have nine points from three games and are assured of a spot in the semifinals
VOLLEYBALL | Women's Preliminary Round
Despite leading 2-1 after the 3rd set, India lose 3-2 as Chinese Taipei came from behind to win the final two sets.
Tejinderpal Singh Toor clinched the men's shot put gold with a record-shattering throw to open India's medal account in athletics in the Asian Games here today.
The 23-year-old threw the iron ball to 20.75m to win the gold and set a national record as well. He bettered the six-year-old record of 20.69m in the name of Om Prakash Karhana. Toor's effort was also an Asian Games record.
Toor lived up to the billing of being the strongest contender as he was the season leader among the Asian athletes in this event. His earlier personal best was 20.24m which he came up with last year.
The Punjab shot-putter cleared 19.96m in his first and fourth attempts before coming up with a huge throw of 20.75m in his fifth and penultimate throw.
China's Liu Yang took the silver with a best throw of 19.52m while Ivan Ivanov of Kazakhstan won the bronze with 19.40m. (PTI)
ATHLETICS | Women's 400 m Heat
Hima Das and Nirmala Sheoran qualify for the finals. While Nirmala finished first in her heat, Hima set a new national record clocking 51.00s.
ATHLETICS | Tejinder seals India's 7th Gold Medal
Tejinder Singh Pal wins gold in the Men's Shot Put Final with a games record throw of 20.75 metres.
VOLLEYBALL | Women's Preliminary Round
India lose the 4th set 25-18 to Chinese Taipei who draw level 2-2. The deciding set now underway.
ATHLETICS | Tejinder sets new Asian Games record
Tejinder Singh Pal sets a new Asian Games record with a phenomenal 20.75 m throw. He's currently in first place with China's Liu Yang in 2nd place with 19.52.
ATHLETICS | Women's 10,000 m Final
India's Suriya Loganathan finishes sixth with a timing of 32:42.08, while Sanjivani Jadhav finishes 9th with a timing of 33:13.06
HOCKEY | India 1 - 1 South Korea
It's a tight encounter as both teams are tied 1-1 in the 2nd quarter.
VOLLEYBALL | Women's Preliminary Round
India take the lead again after winning the 3rd set 25-18 against Chinese Taipei. India now lead 2-1.
GOLF | India's medal chances in golf suffered a big jolt today as all four players shot over-par in the third round of the men's competition. Rayhan Thomas (73), Aadil Bedi (74), Kshitij Naveed Kaul (76) and Hari Mohan Singh (77) all had disappointing outings today and were left fighting on the back nine to salvage their rounds.
India, who had a total of 12-under from three best cards to be second after first two days, today slipped to tied fifth place with a total of seven-over from the three best cards. After today's disappoinment, India now has an outside chance to clinch a medal in team event.
However, there is a better chance in individual, where both Thomas and Bedi are only four shots behind second placed Sadom Kaewkanjana of Thailand and Oh Seungtaek.
In team standings, the consistent Keita Nakajima followed up his 68-68 with 70 and his colleagues Daiki Imano (69) and Takumi Kanaya (73) ensured there was no disaster as Japan moved five shots ahead of second-placed South Korea, who were 17-under.
China, on the strength of Yuan Yehchun (65), Chen Jing (65) and Chen Yilong (68), has moved from +2 to -14 are placed third place. Ironically, China's best placed Andy Zhang, has managed only 72-73-73.
Even in individual standings, Thomas dropped from tied fifth to tied 10th and is now three-under 213, while Bedi, tied third overnight, also slipped to tied 10th. Kshitij is now one-over 217 and is tied 21st.
Nakajima, the reigning Australian Amateur champion, who is expected to turn pro anytime, maintained his pole position with a steady card of two-under 70 that repaired his round with three birdies in last five holes.
He opened a three-shot lead over China's Cheng Jin, who after winning the 2015 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships played the Masters the following year.
Tenth tee starter Cheng, after modest 70-72 on first two days, had seven birdies and a double in his 67, and rose from tied 13th to joint second spot with South Korea's Oh Seung Teak (67) with a total of seven-under.
However, the low card of the day came from Yuan Yechun, who shot seven-under 65 after 72-72 on first two days when he was tied 40. Starting from 10th tee, his third round had eight birdies, including three from 16th to 18th, and he rose to tied 10th.
Thomas and Bedi said they hitting was fine but it was on the greens that they let go of too many opportunities and missed a lot of 5-7 footers for birdies and pars. "That's golf, you hole out from the fairway and then miss four footers," said Thomas with a wry smile.
In the women's section, India's trio had another disappointing day with Ridhima Dilawari shooting a second successive round of even par 72 to finish with a total of five-over 221 with rounds of 77-72-72 and was tied 20th.
Sifat Sagoo, the youngest in the squad, carded 75 in the final round for 222 after rounds of 75-72-75 and is tied 23rd, while Diksha Dagar was tied 26th after finishing with 74 for a total of 226.
They still have one more day to improve their scores and ninth position in the team standings. (PTI)
ATHLETICS | Men’s Shot Put Finals
India’s Tejinder Singh Pal Toor starts with a huge throw taking first place with a 19.96 first attempt throw.
ATHLETICS | Women’s 10,000 m Finals
Sanjivani Jadhav and Suriya Loganathan are in action now for India in the women's 10,000 metres.
VOLLEYBALL | Women's Preliminary Round
Chinese Taipei level the scores against India after winning the second set 25-21.
HOCKEY | The Indian Women's Hockey team are in action against South Korea. A win for India will take them into the semifinals with one game in hand.
BRIDGE | India were today assured of two medals in the debut sport of bridge in the Asian Games after the men's team and mixed team reached the semifinals. After the qualification rounds, the men's bridge team was placed fourth while the mixed team took the second spot.
The men's bridge team was placed fourth after playing 13 qualification rounds while the mixed team finished on top after seven qualification rounds. The top finishing team will play the fourth team while the second and third will take on each other in the semifinals. Both the losing semifinalists will win a bronze and India are assured of at least two bronze medals from bridge.The supermixed team, however, failed to qualify for the semifinals.
The six-member men's team comprised Jaggy Shivdasani, Rajeshwar Tewari, Ajay Khare, Raju Tolani, Debabrata Majumder and Sumit Mukherjee.
The mixed team is made up of Kiran Nadar, Hema Deora, Himani Khandelwal, Bachiraju Satyanarayana, Gopinath Manna and Rajeev Khandelwal.
The men's team has an average age of 52 while the mixed team has 57. The sport of bridge has been introduced for the first time in the Asian Games. (PTI)
ATHLETICS | Dutee Chand qualifies for Women's 100m semi-final with a timing of 11.38.
VOLLEYBALL | Women's Preliminary Round
After winning the first set 25-23, India find themselves trailing 7-13 in the second set to Chinese Taipei.
HANDBALL | The Indian women's handball team ended its campaign on a winning note by beating Malaysia to finish 9th at the 18th Asian Games. India thrashed Malaysia 54-19 in their final match of the competition.
The Indian team lead 19-5 at the end of the first period and the gap widened in the second session as they scored 35 points as compared to Malaysia's 14.
As many as 12 Indian players registered their names on the scoring sheet with Deepa, Khila Devi and Indu Gupta scoring eight goals each. The other goal scorers were Jyoti Shukla, Banita Sharma, Sushma, Priyanka, Manjula Pathak, Nidhi Sharma, Sanjeeta, Ritu and Maninder Kaur.
For Malaysia the highest scorer was Ahmad Yusop Farah Atifah with seven goals, while Mohd Zubaidi Nur Shaidatul and Yazid Nurul Irdina scored three goals each. India had lost to Kazakhstan, South Korea, China and North Korea in the group matches. The women's team had ended eighth at the Incheon edition in 2014. (PTI)
ATHLETICS | Sarita Singh finishes in fifth position in Women's Hammer Throw final with 62.03m.