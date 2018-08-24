Asian Games 2018 Day 6 Live: Women kabaddi team wins silver; Bopanna-Sharan win gold in tennis

Live now
Aug 24, 2018 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Anish Bhanwala, Shivam Shukla qualify for 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Finals
Heena Sidhu bags bronze in 10m Air Pistol Women
Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan win gold in tennis
Deepika, Atanu exit from recurve mixed event after loss to Mongolia
Surprise silver won but assured gold lost on heartbreak day for India at Asiad
Indian women's basketball team suffers 4th loss, crashes out
Men's Quadruple Sculls team claim gold in rowing
Dushyant wins bronze in rowing
Advait Page qualifies for Men's 1500m Freestyle Finals
Dushyant Chauhan wins bronze in rowing
Sandeep Sejwal qualifies for Men's 50m Breaststroke Finals
Here is India's Day 6 schedule:
Kabaddi | Men’s Semi-Final: Iran beat India
SHOOTING | Shardul Vihan wins Silver Medal in Men's Double Trap
TENNIS | Ankita Raina claims Bronze in Women's Singles
WUSHU | Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh settles for Bronze medal in Men's Sanda 60kg
WUSHU | Kumar Santosh Kumar settles for Bronze in Men's 56kg Sanda
WUSHU | Naorem Roshibina Devi settles for Bronze in Women's 60kg Sanda
SEPAKTAKRAW | Men's Team win Bronze medal
SHOOTING | Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold medal in women's 25m pistol
Hockey team wins match against Hong Kong
WUSHU | Medal Update
WUSHU | Santosh Kumar in Semi-Finals
WRESTLING | Divya Kakran wins bronze in Women’s 68kg Freestyle
TENNIS | Bopanna / Raina reach Round of 16
India's women's kabaddi team qualify for Semifinals
Bronze for India in Sepaktakraw
Asiad Swimming: Khade betters own national record, qualifies for final
Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th
Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals
Sanjeev Rajput wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
India's women's kabaddi team beats Indonesia in Women's Team event
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol
India's men's rowing team qualifies for the Men's Quadruple Sculls Finals
Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh qualify for Men's Pair Finals
Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh qualify for Men's Double Sculls Finals
Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma qualify for 10m Air Pistol Men Finals
I have become stronger after Rio injury: Vinesh Phogat
Asiad Tennis: Ramanathan, Raina enter prequarterfinals; Rohan-Divij also win
Phogat's performance will inspire others: PM Modi
Asiad 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team
Here is India's Day 3 schedule:
WRESTLING | Sumit Malik misses out on bronze
SEPAK TAKRAW | India assured of maiden bronze in Sepak Takraw
WRESTLING | Sakshi Malik misses out on Bronze
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal
Seema Tomar qualifies for Trap Women Finals
Vinesh Phogat enters women's freestyle 50kg quarters
Apurvi Chandela gets eliminated in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
India's latest medal tally:
Gold — 6
Silver — 5
Bronze — 13
Total: 24
India's women's kabaddi team settles for silver
KABADDI | India's women's kabaddi team settles for silver after being defeated by Iran 27-24 in the Women's Team Gold Match.
KABADDI | India catches up with Iran at 24-25. The game is down to last one minute.
KABADDI | Last two minutes are remaining in the game. Iran is leading 25-21 against India.
KABADDI | There is a score gap of three and there are only less than three minutes left on the clock.
KABADDI | There is less than five minutes to go. Iran is leading with 24-20 against India.
KABADDI | India's team gets a bonus point. India's score is up 20-23 against Iran.
KABADDI | Iran's women kabaddi team is leading 22-19 as of now in the second half of the Women's Team Gold Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
KABADDI | The Indian women team narrows the gap against Iran at 21-19 in the Women's Team Gold Match.
KABADDI | Iran's women kabaddi team is leading 21-18 in the second half.
KABADDI | India gets a bonus point. India's score is up 16-18 against Iran.
KABADDI | India has 10 more minutes to defend their crown.
KABADDI | India calls for a Time-Out.
KABADDI | The Indian women team is catching up with Iran at 15-18 in the Women's Team Gold Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
KABADDI | Iran's women kabaddi team starts a strong game in the second half. Iran is up four points now at 17-13 in the Women's Team Gold Match.
KABADDI | Iran catches up with India at 12-13 in the Women's Team Gold Match.
KABADDI | Second half of the Women's Team Gold Match begins.
KABADDI | Indian women's team is under pressure to maintain their position of taking home the gold medal this year too.
KABADDI | Indian women's team is leading 13-11 against Iran in the Women's Team Gold Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
KABADDI | After the first half, Indian women's team is leading 13-11 against Iran.
KABADDI | Iran wins two points. Its catching up with India at 10-13.
KABADDI | What a performance by the Indian women kabaddi team! India is leading 13-8 against Iran.
KABADDI | Indian women's team is leading 10-8 against Iran in the Women's Team Gold Match.
KABADDI | Indian women's team is giving a tough competition to Iran. Indian team has been very consistent in their game so far and their confidence is seen in the finals.
KABADDI | Indian women's team has started the match on a strong note. India is leading 7-5 against Iran as of now. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
KABADDI | India's women's kabaddi team is up against Iran in the Women's Team Gold Medal Match.
SHOOTING | India's Anish Bhanwala and Shivam Shukla qualify for the next round in the 25m Rapid Rifle Pistol Men Qualification - Stage 2.
Bopanna-Sharan pair lands men's doubles gold at Asian Games
Top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan notched up their maiden men's doubles gold medal at the Asian Games, dominating the final clash with a thoroughly clinical performance here today. Bopanna and Sharan defeated Aleksander Bublik and Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan 6-3 6-4 in 52 minutes. Less than 20 minutes into the match, the Indians were 4-1 ahead, breaking Bublik and Yevseyev at the very first opportunity they got.
WEIGHTLIFTING | India's Solanki Gaurav will shortly compete against Japan's Tanaka Ryomei in the Men's Welter 69kg.