Asian Games 2018 Day 6 Live: Women kabaddi team wins silver; Bopanna-Sharan win gold in tennis



Bopanna-Sharan pair lands men's doubles gold at Asian Games

Top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan notched up their maiden men's doubles gold medal at the Asian Games, dominating the final clash with a thoroughly clinical performance here today. Bopanna and Sharan defeated Aleksander Bublik and Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan 6-3 6-4 in 52 minutes. Less than 20 minutes into the match, the Indians were 4-1 ahead, breaking Bublik and Yevseyev at the very first opportunity they got.

