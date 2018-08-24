App
Aug 24, 2018 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018 Day 6 Live: Women kabaddi team wins silver; Bopanna-Sharan win gold in tennis

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 24, 07:07 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 6
    Silver — 5
    Bronze — 13
    Total: 24

  • Aug 24, 02:16 PM (IST)

    India's women's kabaddi team settles for silver 


    KABADDI | India's women's kabaddi team settles for silver after being defeated by Iran 27-24 in the Women's Team Gold Match.

  • Aug 24, 02:12 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | India catches up with Iran at 24-25. The game is down to last one minute. 

  • Aug 24, 02:11 PM (IST)


    KABADDI | Last two minutes are remaining in the game. Iran is leading 25-21 against India. 

  • Aug 24, 02:10 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | There is a score gap of three and there are only less than three minutes left on the clock. 

  • Aug 24, 02:07 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | There is less than five minutes to go. Iran is leading with 24-20 against India. 

  • Aug 24, 02:06 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | India's team gets a bonus point. India's score is up 20-23 against Iran. 

  • Aug 24, 02:05 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | Iran's women kabaddi team is leading 22-19 as of now in the second half of the Women's Team Gold Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 24, 02:03 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | The Indian women team narrows the gap against Iran at 21-19  in the Women's Team Gold Match. 

  • Aug 24, 02:03 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | Iran's women kabaddi team is leading 21-18 in the second half.

  • Aug 24, 02:01 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | India gets a bonus point. India's score is up 16-18 against Iran. 

  • Aug 24, 02:00 PM (IST)


    KABADDI | India has 10 more minutes to defend their crown. 

  • Aug 24, 02:00 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | India calls for a Time-Out. 

  • Aug 24, 01:59 PM (IST)


    KABADDI | The Indian women team is catching up with Iran at 15-18  in the Women's Team Gold Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 24, 01:58 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | Iran's women kabaddi team starts a strong game in the second half. Iran is up four points now at 17-13 in the Women's Team Gold Match.

  • Aug 24, 01:56 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | Iran catches up with India at 12-13 in the Women's Team Gold Match.

  • Aug 24, 01:55 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | Second half of the Women's Team Gold Match begins. 

  • Aug 24, 01:54 PM (IST)


    KABADDI | Indian women's team is under pressure to maintain their position of taking home the gold medal this year too. 

  • Aug 24, 01:51 PM (IST)


    KABADDI | Indian women's team is leading 13-11 against Iran in the Women's Team Gold Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 24, 01:50 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | After the first half, Indian women's team is leading 13-11 against Iran. 

  • Aug 24, 01:49 PM (IST)


    KABADDI | Iran wins two points. Its catching up with India at 10-13. 

  • Aug 24, 01:46 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | What a performance by the Indian women kabaddi team! India is leading 13-8 against Iran. 

  • Aug 24, 01:45 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | Indian women's team is leading 10-8 against Iran in the Women's Team Gold Match.

  • Aug 24, 01:43 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | Indian women's team is giving a tough competition to Iran. Indian team has been very consistent in their game so far and their confidence is seen in the finals. 

  • Aug 24, 01:41 PM (IST)


    KABADDI | Indian women's team has started the match on a strong note. India is leading 7-5 against Iran as of now. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 24, 01:39 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | India's women's kabaddi team is up against Iran in the Women's Team Gold Medal Match.

  • Aug 24, 01:36 PM (IST)
  • Aug 24, 01:28 PM (IST)


    SHOOTING | India's Anish Bhanwala and Shivam Shukla qualify for the next round in the 25m Rapid Rifle Pistol Men Qualification - Stage 2.

  • Aug 24, 01:25 PM (IST)


    Bopanna-Sharan pair lands men's doubles gold at Asian Games 
    Top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan notched up their maiden men's doubles gold medal at the Asian Games, dominating the final clash with a thoroughly clinical performance here today. Bopanna and Sharan defeated Aleksander Bublik and Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan 6-3 6-4 in 52 minutes. Less than 20 minutes into the match, the Indians were 4-1 ahead, breaking Bublik and Yevseyev at the very first opportunity they got.
     

  • Aug 24, 01:22 PM (IST)

    WEIGHTLIFTING | India's Solanki Gaurav will shortly compete against Japan's Tanaka Ryomei in the Men's Welter 69kg. 

