Asian Games 2018, Day 6 Live: Rowers add 1 gold, 2 bronze to India's medal tally; golf players in action

Aug 24, 2018 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
India's latest medal tally
Surprise silver won but assured gold lost on heartbreak day for India at Asiad
Indian women's basketball team suffers 4th loss, crashes out
Men's Quadruple Sculls team claim gold in rowing
Dushyant wins bronze in rowing
Advait Page qualifies for Men's 1500m Freestyle Finals
Dushyant Chauhan wins bronze in rowing
Sandeep Sejwal qualifies for Men's 50m Breaststroke Finals
Here is India's Day 6 schedule:
Kabaddi | Men’s Semi-Final: Iran beat India
SHOOTING | Shardul Vihan wins Silver Medal in Men's Double Trap
TENNIS | Ankita Raina claims Bronze in Women's Singles
WUSHU | Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh settles for Bronze medal in Men's Sanda 60kg
WUSHU | Kumar Santosh Kumar settles for Bronze in Men's 56kg Sanda
WUSHU | Naorem Roshibina Devi settles for Bronze in Women's 60kg Sanda
SEPAKTAKRAW | Men's Team win Bronze medal
SHOOTING | Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold medal in women's 25m pistol
Hockey team wins match against Hong Kong
WUSHU | Medal Update
WUSHU | Santosh Kumar in Semi-Finals
WRESTLING | Divya Kakran wins bronze in Women’s 68kg Freestyle
TENNIS | Bopanna / Raina reach Round of 16
India's women's kabaddi team qualify for Semifinals
Bronze for India in Sepaktakraw
Asiad Swimming: Khade betters own national record, qualifies for final
Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th
Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals
Sanjeev Rajput wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
India's women's kabaddi team beats Indonesia in Women's Team event
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol
India's men's rowing team qualifies for the Men's Quadruple Sculls Finals
Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh qualify for Men's Pair Finals
Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh qualify for Men's Double Sculls Finals
Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma qualify for 10m Air Pistol Men Finals
I have become stronger after Rio injury: Vinesh Phogat
Asiad Tennis: Ramanathan, Raina enter prequarterfinals; Rohan-Divij also win
Phogat's performance will inspire others: PM Modi
Asiad 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team
Here is India's Day 3 schedule:
WRESTLING | Sumit Malik misses out on bronze
SEPAK TAKRAW | India assured of maiden bronze in Sepak Takraw
WRESTLING | Sakshi Malik misses out on Bronze
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal
Seema Tomar qualifies for Trap Women Finals
Vinesh Phogat enters women's freestyle 50kg quarters
Apurvi Chandela gets eliminated in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
GOLF | India's Aadil Bedi, Rayhan John Thomas, Naveed Kshitij Kaul and Mohan Hari Singh are in action in Men's Individual event. Aadil is in the third spot, while Thomas and Kual are in the fifth and seventh position as of now. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SHOOTING | India's Shivam Shukla is in the eight position in the 25m Rapid Rifle Pistol Men event. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
GOLF | India's men's golf team is at the second spot in Men's Team Round 2 event. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
GOLF | India's Aadil Bedi, Rayhan John Thomas, Naveed Kshitij Kaul and Mohan Hari Singh are in action in Men's Individual event. Thomas is in the third spot, while Bedi and Kual are in the fourth and sixth position as of now. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SHOOTING | India's Harjinder Singh and Amit Kumar finish the finals in the fourth and fifth position in the 300m Standard Rifle Men event.
SHOOTING | Shivam Shukla is fifth in his relay with a score of 289 in the Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol. Teenager Anish Bhanwala is yet to start his relay.
SHOOTING | Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu are through to the finals! Manu never looked in trouble in the qualifiers but Heena, after a slow start, shot 99 in the fifth series which helped propel her into 7th place IN 10m pistol.
SWIMMING | India's Men's 4*100m Medley Relay team fails to qualify for the Finals. The team had finished their Heats in the fifth spot earlier.
ROWING | India's men's lightweight eight team finishes fourth spot in the Men's Lightweight Eight Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SHOOTING | India's Harjinder Singh and Amit Kumar are maintaining the fourth and fifth position as of now in the 300m Standard Rifle Men event.
Surprise silver won but assured gold lost on heartbreak day for India at Asiad
Indian shooting's teenage brigade threw up another surprise in Shardul Vihan's silver but a taken-for-granted kabaddi gold was lost in a shocker as the country endured its most disappointing day at the 18th Asian Games here. With no gold added to the tally today, India slipped to 10th with four gold, four silver and 10 bronze for a total of 18 medals.
ROWING | India's men's lightweight eight team is currently in the fourth spot in the Men's Lightweight Eight Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
Indian women's basketball team suffers 4th loss, crashes out
The Indian women's basketball team suffered their fourth loss on the trot to crash out of the Asian Games after finishing at the bottom of the heap on Day 5. The Indian team lost to Indonesia 66-69 in its final Group A match to end their campaign with an all-loss record.
SHOOTING | India's Harjinder Singh and Amit Kumar are in the fourth and fifth position as of now in the 300m Standard Rifle Men event. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
India's rowers have opened a brilliant medal account for India on Day 6. The team has bagged 1 gold and 2 bronze so far.
ROWING | India's men's lightweight eight team will shortly compete for a gold medal in the Men's Lightweight Eight Finals.
SWIMMING | India's Men's 4*100m Medley Relay team is in reserve for the Finals. The team had finished their Heats in the fifth spot earlier.
GOLF | India's Aadil Bedi, Rayhan John Thomas, Naveed Kshitij Kaul and Mohan Hari Singh are in action in Men's Individual event. Thomas is in the third spot, while Bedi and Kual are in the fourth and ninth position as of now. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SHOOTING | India's Amit Kumar and Harjinder Singh are in the fourth and fifth position as of now in the 300m Standard Rifle Men event. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
Men's Quadruple Sculls team claim gold in rowing
ROWING | Indian Men's Quadruple Sculls Team win gold in the Men's Quadruple Sculls. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SWIMMING | India's Men's 4*100m Medley Relay team finishes fifth in the Men's 4*100m Medley Relay Heats. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
Asiad badminton: Sindhu, Saina move to 2nd round with contrasting wins
PV Sindhu had to dig deep to down a fighting Vu Thi Trang of Vietnam but Saina Nehwal did not break any sweat as India' top two shuttlers advanced to the women's singles second round at the 18th Asian Games on Day 5. World Championship silver medallist Sindhu faced stiff resistance from world number 52 Trang before prevailing 21-10 12-21 23-21 in a tough opening round which lasted 58 minutes. In complete contrast, Saina just walked into the second round with a crushing 21-7 21-9 win over Iran's Soraya Aghhajiagha in just 26 minutes.