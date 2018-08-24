Asian Games 2018, Day 6 Live: Rowers add 1 gold, 2 bronze to India's medal tally; golf players in action



Asiad badminton: Sindhu, Saina move to 2nd round with contrasting wins

PV Sindhu had to dig deep to down a fighting Vu Thi Trang of Vietnam but Saina Nehwal did not break any sweat as India' top two shuttlers advanced to the women's singles second round at the 18th Asian Games on Day 5. World Championship silver medallist Sindhu faced stiff resistance from world number 52 Trang before prevailing 21-10 12-21 23-21 in a tough opening round which lasted 58 minutes. In complete contrast, Saina just walked into the second round with a crushing 21-7 21-9 win over Iran's Soraya Aghhajiagha in just 26 minutes.

