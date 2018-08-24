App
Aug 24, 2018 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018, Day 6 Live: Rowers add 1 gold, 2 bronze to India's medal tally; golf players in action

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 24, 07:07 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 5
    Silver — 4
    Bronze — 12
    Total: 21

  • Aug 24, 10:05 AM (IST)

    GOLF | India's Aadil Bedi, Rayhan John Thomas, Naveed Kshitij Kaul and Mohan Hari Singh are in action in Men's Individual event. Aadil is in the third spot, while Thomas and Kual are in the fifth and seventh position as of now. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 24, 10:03 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | India's Shivam Shukla is in the eight position in the 25m Rapid Rifle Pistol Men event.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 24, 09:57 AM (IST)

    GOLF | India's men's golf team is at the second spot in Men's Team Round 2 event. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 24, 09:50 AM (IST)
  • Aug 24, 09:49 AM (IST)
  • Aug 24, 09:48 AM (IST)


    GOLF | India's Aadil Bedi, Rayhan John Thomas, Naveed Kshitij Kaul and Mohan Hari Singh are in action in Men's Individual event. Thomas is in the third spot, while Bedi and Kual are in the fourth and sixth position as of now. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 24, 09:46 AM (IST)
  • Aug 24, 09:46 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | India's Harjinder Singh and Amit Kumar finish the finals in the fourth and fifth position in the 300m Standard Rifle Men event.  

  • Aug 24, 09:42 AM (IST)
  • Aug 24, 09:41 AM (IST)


    SHOOTING | Shivam Shukla is fifth in his relay with a score of 289 in the Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol. Teenager Anish Bhanwala is yet to start his relay.

  • Aug 24, 09:40 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu are through to the finals! Manu never looked in trouble in the qualifiers but Heena, after a slow start, shot 99 in the fifth series which helped propel her into 7th place IN 10m pistol. 

  • Aug 24, 09:38 AM (IST)

    SWIMMING | India's Men's 4*100m Medley Relay team fails to qualify for the Finals. The team had finished their Heats in the fifth spot earlier. 

  • Aug 24, 09:35 AM (IST)

    ROWING | India's men's lightweight eight team finishes fourth spot in the Men's Lightweight Eight Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 24, 09:33 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | India's Harjinder Singh and Amit Kumar are maintaining the fourth and fifth position as of now in the 300m Standard Rifle Men event. 

  • Aug 24, 09:32 AM (IST)
  • Aug 24, 09:31 AM (IST)

    Surprise silver won but assured gold lost on heartbreak day for India at Asiad 

    Indian shooting's teenage brigade threw up another surprise in Shardul Vihan's silver but a taken-for-granted kabaddi gold was lost in a shocker as the country endured its most disappointing day at the 18th Asian Games here. With no gold added to the tally today, India slipped to 10th with four gold, four silver and 10 bronze for a total of 18 medals.
     

  • Aug 24, 09:30 AM (IST)


    ROWING | India's men's lightweight eight team is currently in the fourth spot in the Men's Lightweight Eight Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 24, 09:27 AM (IST)

    Indian women's basketball team suffers 4th loss, crashes out 

    The Indian women's basketball team suffered their fourth loss on the trot to crash out of the Asian Games after finishing at the bottom of the heap on Day 5. The Indian team lost to Indonesia 66-69 in its final Group A match to end their campaign with an all-loss record.
     

  • Aug 24, 09:22 AM (IST)


    SHOOTING | India's Harjinder Singh and Amit Kumar are in the fourth and fifth position as of now in the 300m Standard Rifle Men event.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 24, 09:20 AM (IST)

    India's rowers have opened a brilliant medal account for India on Day 6. The team has bagged 1 gold and 2 bronze so far.

  • Aug 24, 09:19 AM (IST)

    ROWING | India's men's lightweight eight team will shortly compete for a gold medal in the Men's Lightweight Eight Finals. 

  • Aug 24, 09:17 AM (IST)

    SWIMMING | India's Men's 4*100m Medley Relay team is in reserve for the Finals. The team had finished their Heats in the fifth spot earlier. 

  • Aug 24, 09:15 AM (IST)

    GOLF | India's Aadil Bedi, Rayhan John Thomas, Naveed Kshitij Kaul and Mohan Hari Singh are in action in Men's Individual event. Thomas is in the third spot, while Bedi and Kual are in the fourth and ninth position as of now. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 24, 09:13 AM (IST)
  • Aug 24, 09:12 AM (IST)


    SHOOTING | India's Amit Kumar and Harjinder Singh are in the fourth and fifth position as of now in the 300m Standard Rifle Men event.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 24, 09:09 AM (IST)
  • Aug 24, 09:09 AM (IST)

    Men's Quadruple Sculls team claim gold in rowing

    ROWING | Indian Men's Quadruple Sculls Team win gold in the Men's Quadruple Sculls. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 24, 09:04 AM (IST)

    SWIMMING | India's Men's 4*100m Medley Relay team finishes fifth in the Men's 4*100m Medley Relay Heats. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 24, 09:01 AM (IST)


    Asiad badminton: Sindhu, Saina move to 2nd round with contrasting wins 

    PV Sindhu had to dig deep to down a fighting Vu Thi Trang of Vietnam but Saina Nehwal did not break any sweat as India' top two shuttlers advanced to the women's singles second round at the 18th Asian Games on Day 5. World Championship silver medallist Sindhu faced stiff resistance from world number 52 Trang before prevailing 21-10 12-21 23-21 in a tough opening round which lasted 58 minutes. In complete contrast, Saina just walked into the second round with a crushing 21-7 21-9 win over Iran's Soraya Aghhajiagha in just 26 minutes.
     

