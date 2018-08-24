App
Aug 24, 2018 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018, Day 6 Live: Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan win gold in tennis; shooter Heena Sidhu wins bronze

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 24, 07:07 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 6
    Silver — 4
    Bronze — 13
    Total: 23

  • Aug 24, 01:05 PM (IST)
  • Aug 24, 01:01 PM (IST)
  • Aug 24, 12:45 PM (IST)
  • Aug 24, 12:25 PM (IST)


    Heena Sidhu wins bronze, heartbreak for Manu Bhaker

    Experienced Indian shooter Heena Sidhu settled for a bronze medal in a topsy-turvy women's 10m air rifle final of the Asian Games here today. Heena shot a near-perfect 10.8 with just three shooters left in the field but a 9.6 in the next attempt dashed her hopes of a better finish at the Jakabaring Shooting Range. Having made an incredible comeback after languishing at 13th and 17th places in the qualification stage, Heena did not look content with the eventual third-place finish as she managed to reduce the gap to a mere 0.1 between her and the gold medal. Heena shot 219.3 in the final. There was more disappointment in store for 16-year-old Manu Bhaker as the Commonwealth Games gold-medallist was eliminated at fifth place with a score of 176.2.
     

  • Aug 24, 12:18 PM (IST)
  • Aug 24, 12:16 PM (IST)

    Gold medallists Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divij Sharan of India celebrate with their medals and plush mascots. (Image: Reuters)

  • Aug 24, 12:10 PM (IST)

    Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divj Sharan of India react during match against Aleksandr Bublik and Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan. (Image: Reuters)

  • Aug 24, 12:07 PM (IST)

    Anish Bhanwala, Shivam Shukla qualify for 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Finals

    SHOOTING | Indian shooters Anish Bhanwala and Shivam Shukla qualify for the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Finals. 

  • Aug 24, 11:56 AM (IST)

    Heena Sidhu bags bronze in 10m Air Pistol Women

    SHOOTING | India's Heena Sidhu bags a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Women Finals.

  • Aug 24, 11:52 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | India's Heena Sidhu assures India of a medal in the 10m Air Pistol Women Finals.

  • Aug 24, 11:51 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | India's Manu Bhaker drops out of 10m Air Pistol Women Finals.

  • Aug 24, 11:51 AM (IST)

    Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan win gold in tennis

    TENNIS | Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divij Sharan win 2-0 against Kazakhstan's Bublik Aleksandr and DenisYevseyev in the second set of the Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match.

  • Aug 24, 11:46 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | After the second stage, India's Manu Bhaker moves to the fourth spot while Heena Sidhu rises to the sixth spot as of now in the 10m Air Pistol Women Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 24, 11:43 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | India's Manu Bhaker moves to the fourth spot while Heena Sidhu rises to the sixth spot in the 10m Air Pistol Women Finals.

  • Aug 24, 11:41 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | After the first stage, India's Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu are in the fifth and seventh spot as of now in the 10m Air Pistol Women Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 24, 11:40 AM (IST)

    TENNIS | Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divij Sharan are leading 4-3 against Kazakhstan's Bublik Aleksandr and DenisYevseyev in the second set of the Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match. 

  • Aug 24, 11:38 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | India's Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu are in the fifth and sixth spot as of now in the 10m Air Pistol Women Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 24, 11:32 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | India's Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu eye gold in the 10m Air Pistol Women Finals. 

  • Aug 24, 11:30 AM (IST)

    TENNIS | After 25 minutes in the second set, Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divij Sharan are neck-to-neck 2-2 with Kazakhstan's Bublik Aleksandr and DenisYevseyev after the first set in the Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 24, 11:26 AM (IST)
  • Aug 24, 11:25 AM (IST)

    TENNIS | Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divij Sharan are leading 1-0 against Kazakhstan's Bublik Aleksandr and DenisYevseyev after the first set in the Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 24, 11:14 AM (IST)

    TENNIS | Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divij Sharan have made a strong start at 5-2 against Kazakhstan's Bublik Aleksandr and DenisYevseyev in Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match after 20 minutes. 

  • Aug 24, 11:09 AM (IST)


    TENNIS | Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divij Sharan are leading 3-1 against Kazakhstan's Bublik Aleksandr and DenisYevseyev in Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match after 13 minutes. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 24, 11:05 AM (IST)
  • Aug 24, 11:01 AM (IST)

    TENNIS | All eyes are on tennis duo Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divij Sharan who are in action against Kazakhstan's Bublik Aleksandr and DenisYevseyev in Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match. 

  • Aug 24, 11:00 AM (IST)

    HANDBALL | India beats Pakistan 28-27 in the Men's Handball Main Round - Group 3. Both the teams gave tough competition to each other. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 24, 10:57 AM (IST)

    EQUESTRIAN | India's eventing team tops the Dressage round.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 24, 10:54 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | India's 15-year-old shooter Anish Bhanwala finishes the qualification round at the third spot in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Qualification, while Shivam Shukla closes at the eleventh spot. We will shortly know if both of them have qualified to the next round.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 24, 10:51 AM (IST)


    TENNIS | Indian tennis duo Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divij Sharan will shortly be in action against Kazakhstan's Bublik Aleksandr and DenisYevseyev in Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match. 

