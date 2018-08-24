Asian Games 2018, Day 6 Live: Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan win gold in tennis; shooter Heena Sidhu wins bronze

Live now
Aug 24, 2018 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
India's latest medal tally
Anish Bhanwala, Shivam Shukla qualify for 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Finals
Heena Sidhu bags bronze in 10m Air Pistol Women
Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan win gold in tennis
Deepika, Atanu exit from recurve mixed event after loss to Mongolia
Surprise silver won but assured gold lost on heartbreak day for India at Asiad
Indian women's basketball team suffers 4th loss, crashes out
Men's Quadruple Sculls team claim gold in rowing
Dushyant wins bronze in rowing
Advait Page qualifies for Men's 1500m Freestyle Finals
Dushyant Chauhan wins bronze in rowing
Sandeep Sejwal qualifies for Men's 50m Breaststroke Finals
Here is India's Day 6 schedule:
Kabaddi | Men’s Semi-Final: Iran beat India
SHOOTING | Shardul Vihan wins Silver Medal in Men's Double Trap
TENNIS | Ankita Raina claims Bronze in Women's Singles
WUSHU | Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh settles for Bronze medal in Men's Sanda 60kg
WUSHU | Kumar Santosh Kumar settles for Bronze in Men's 56kg Sanda
WUSHU | Naorem Roshibina Devi settles for Bronze in Women's 60kg Sanda
SEPAKTAKRAW | Men's Team win Bronze medal
SHOOTING | Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold medal in women's 25m pistol
Hockey team wins match against Hong Kong
WUSHU | Medal Update
WUSHU | Santosh Kumar in Semi-Finals
WRESTLING | Divya Kakran wins bronze in Women’s 68kg Freestyle
TENNIS | Bopanna / Raina reach Round of 16
India's women's kabaddi team qualify for Semifinals
Bronze for India in Sepaktakraw
Asiad Swimming: Khade betters own national record, qualifies for final
Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th
Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals
Sanjeev Rajput wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
India's women's kabaddi team beats Indonesia in Women's Team event
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol
India's men's rowing team qualifies for the Men's Quadruple Sculls Finals
Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh qualify for Men's Pair Finals
Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh qualify for Men's Double Sculls Finals
Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma qualify for 10m Air Pistol Men Finals
I have become stronger after Rio injury: Vinesh Phogat
Asiad Tennis: Ramanathan, Raina enter prequarterfinals; Rohan-Divij also win
Phogat's performance will inspire others: PM Modi
Asiad 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team
Here is India's Day 3 schedule:
WRESTLING | Sumit Malik misses out on bronze
SEPAK TAKRAW | India assured of maiden bronze in Sepak Takraw
WRESTLING | Sakshi Malik misses out on Bronze
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
India's latest medal tally
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal
Seema Tomar qualifies for Trap Women Finals
Vinesh Phogat enters women's freestyle 50kg quarters
Apurvi Chandela gets eliminated in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
India's latest medal tally:
Gold — 6
Silver — 4
Bronze — 13
Total: 23
Heena Sidhu wins bronze, heartbreak for Manu Bhaker
Experienced Indian shooter Heena Sidhu settled for a bronze medal in a topsy-turvy women's 10m air rifle final of the Asian Games here today. Heena shot a near-perfect 10.8 with just three shooters left in the field but a 9.6 in the next attempt dashed her hopes of a better finish at the Jakabaring Shooting Range. Having made an incredible comeback after languishing at 13th and 17th places in the qualification stage, Heena did not look content with the eventual third-place finish as she managed to reduce the gap to a mere 0.1 between her and the gold medal. Heena shot 219.3 in the final. There was more disappointment in store for 16-year-old Manu Bhaker as the Commonwealth Games gold-medallist was eliminated at fifth place with a score of 176.2.
Gold medallists Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divij Sharan of India celebrate with their medals and plush mascots. (Image: Reuters)
Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divj Sharan of India react during match against Aleksandr Bublik and Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan. (Image: Reuters)
Anish Bhanwala, Shivam Shukla qualify for 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Finals
SHOOTING | Indian shooters Anish Bhanwala and Shivam Shukla qualify for the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Finals.
Heena Sidhu bags bronze in 10m Air Pistol Women
SHOOTING | India's Heena Sidhu bags a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Women Finals.
SHOOTING | India's Heena Sidhu assures India of a medal in the 10m Air Pistol Women Finals.
SHOOTING | India's Manu Bhaker drops out of 10m Air Pistol Women Finals.
Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan win gold in tennis
TENNIS | Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divij Sharan win 2-0 against Kazakhstan's Bublik Aleksandr and DenisYevseyev in the second set of the Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match.
SHOOTING | After the second stage, India's Manu Bhaker moves to the fourth spot while Heena Sidhu rises to the sixth spot as of now in the 10m Air Pistol Women Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SHOOTING | India's Manu Bhaker moves to the fourth spot while Heena Sidhu rises to the sixth spot in the 10m Air Pistol Women Finals.
SHOOTING | After the first stage, India's Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu are in the fifth and seventh spot as of now in the 10m Air Pistol Women Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
TENNIS | Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divij Sharan are leading 4-3 against Kazakhstan's Bublik Aleksandr and DenisYevseyev in the second set of the Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match.
SHOOTING | India's Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu are in the fifth and sixth spot as of now in the 10m Air Pistol Women Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SHOOTING | India's Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu eye gold in the 10m Air Pistol Women Finals.
TENNIS | After 25 minutes in the second set, Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divij Sharan are neck-to-neck 2-2 with Kazakhstan's Bublik Aleksandr and DenisYevseyev after the first set in the Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
TENNIS | Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divij Sharan are leading 1-0 against Kazakhstan's Bublik Aleksandr and DenisYevseyev after the first set in the Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
TENNIS | Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divij Sharan have made a strong start at 5-2 against Kazakhstan's Bublik Aleksandr and DenisYevseyev in Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match after 20 minutes.
TENNIS | Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divij Sharan are leading 3-1 against Kazakhstan's Bublik Aleksandr and DenisYevseyev in Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match after 13 minutes. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
TENNIS | All eyes are on tennis duo Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divij Sharan who are in action against Kazakhstan's Bublik Aleksandr and DenisYevseyev in Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match.
HANDBALL | India beats Pakistan 28-27 in the Men's Handball Main Round - Group 3. Both the teams gave tough competition to each other. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
EQUESTRIAN | India's eventing team tops the Dressage round. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SHOOTING | India's 15-year-old shooter Anish Bhanwala finishes the qualification round at the third spot in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Qualification, while Shivam Shukla closes at the eleventh spot. We will shortly know if both of them have qualified to the next round. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
TENNIS | Indian tennis duo Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divij Sharan will shortly be in action against Kazakhstan's Bublik Aleksandr and DenisYevseyev in Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match.