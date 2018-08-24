App
Aug 24, 2018 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018, Day 6 Live: Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan win gold in tennis

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 24, 07:07 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 5
    Silver — 4
    Bronze — 12
    Total: 21

  • Aug 24, 11:43 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | India's Manu Bhaker moves to the fourth spot while Heena Sidhu rises to the sixth spot in the 10m Air Pistol Women Finals.

  • Aug 24, 11:41 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | After the first stage, India's Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu are in the fifth and seventh spot as of now in the 10m Air Pistol Women Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    SHOOTING | After the first stage, India's Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu are in the fifth and seventh spot as of now in the 10m Air Pistol Women Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 24, 11:40 AM (IST)

    TENNIS | Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divij Sharan are leading 4-3 against Kazakhstan's Bublik Aleksandr and DenisYevseyev in the second set of the Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match. 

  • Aug 24, 11:38 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | India's Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu are in the fifth and sixth spot as of now in the 10m Air Pistol Women Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    SHOOTING | India's Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu are in the fifth and sixth spot as of now in the 10m Air Pistol Women Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 24, 11:32 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | India's Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu eye gold in the 10m Air Pistol Women Finals. 

  • Aug 24, 11:30 AM (IST)

    TENNIS | After 25 minutes in the second set, Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divij Sharan are neck-to-neck 2-2 with Kazakhstan's Bublik Aleksandr and DenisYevseyev after the first set in the Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    TENNIS | After 25 minutes in the second set, Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divij Sharan are neck-to-neck 2-2 with Kazakhstan's Bublik Aleksandr and DenisYevseyev after the first set in the Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 24, 11:26 AM (IST)
  • Aug 24, 11:25 AM (IST)

    TENNIS | Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divij Sharan are leading 1-0 against Kazakhstan's Bublik Aleksandr and DenisYevseyev after the first set in the Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    TENNIS | Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divij Sharan are leading 1-0 against Kazakhstan's Bublik Aleksandr and DenisYevseyev after the first set in the Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 24, 11:14 AM (IST)

    TENNIS | Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divij Sharan have made a strong start at 5-2 against Kazakhstan's Bublik Aleksandr and DenisYevseyev in Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match after 20 minutes. 

  • Aug 24, 11:09 AM (IST)


    TENNIS | Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divij Sharan are leading 3-1 against Kazakhstan's Bublik Aleksandr and DenisYevseyev in Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match after 13 minutes. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    TENNIS |  Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divij Sharan are leading 3-1 against Kazakhstan's Bublik Aleksandr and DenisYevseyev in Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match after 13 minutes.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 24, 11:05 AM (IST)
  • Aug 24, 11:01 AM (IST)

    TENNIS | All eyes are on tennis duo Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divij Sharan who are in action against Kazakhstan's Bublik Aleksandr and DenisYevseyev in Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match. 

  • Aug 24, 11:00 AM (IST)

    HANDBALL | India beats Pakistan 28-27 in the Men's Handball Main Round - Group 3. Both the teams gave tough competition to each other. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    HANDBALL | India beats Pakistan 28-27 in the Men's Handball Main Round - Group 3. Both the teams gave tough competition to each other. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 24, 10:57 AM (IST)

    EQUESTRIAN | India's eventing team tops the Dressage round. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    EQUESTRIAN | India's eventing team tops the Dressage round.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 24, 10:54 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | India's 15-year-old shooter Anish Bhanwala finishes the qualification round at the third spot in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Qualification, while Shivam Shukla closes at the eleventh spot. We will shortly know if both of them have qualified to the next round. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    SHOOTING | India's 15-year-old shooter Anish Bhanwala finishes the qualification round at the third spot in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Qualification, while Shivam Shukla closes at the eleventh spot. We will shortly know if both of them have qualified to the next round.   (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 24, 10:51 AM (IST)


    TENNIS | Indian tennis duo Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divij Sharan will shortly be in action against Kazakhstan's Bublik Aleksandr and DenisYevseyev in Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match. 

  • Aug 24, 10:50 AM (IST)


    HANDBALL | A stiff competition is one between India and Pakistan in the Men's Handball Main Round. India is closely following Pakistan at 11-12 in the second half of the game. 

  • Aug 24, 10:48 AM (IST)



    ARCHERY | India's Vennam Jyoti Surekha and Abhishek Verma sailed into the Compound Mixed Team Quarterfinals with a 155-147 victory over Iraq's Fatimah al-Mashhadani and Eshaaq al Daghman. The archery duo will compete against Iran in the Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    ARCHERY | India's Vennam Jyoti Surekha and Abhishek Verma sailed into the Compound Mixed Team Quarterfinals with a 155-147 victory over Iraq’s Fatimah al-Mashhadani and Eshaaq al Daghman. The archery duo will compete against Iran in the Quarterfinals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 24, 10:43 AM (IST)


    HANDBALL | In the second half, India is catching up with Pakistan 10-11 in the Men's Handball Main Round - Group 3. 

  • Aug 24, 10:42 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | India's 15-year-old shooter Anish Bhanwala is in the fourth spot in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Qualification. Shivam Shukla is currently occupying the eleventh spot. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    SHOOTING | India's 15-year-old shooter Anish Bhanwala is in the fourth spot in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Qualification. Shivam Shukla is currently occupying the eleventh spot. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 24, 10:36 AM (IST)

    Deepika, Atanu exit from recurve mixed event after loss to Mongolia 

    India's struggling recruve archers were in for more shock with Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das suffering an upset defeat at the hands of lower-ranked Mongolia in the Asian Games here via shootout. The 4-5 loss in the mixed team quarterfinals left the Indian squad shell-shocked as Deepika yet again floundered in a pressure situation, finding a seven in the second shot of the shoot-off, which led to their ouster. Meanwhile, India's compound team of Abhishek Verma and Jyoti Surekaha moved to the quarterfinal with a 155-147 win over Iraq's Fatima Saad Mahmood and Eshaq Ibrahim Mohammed. They will next take on Iran.
     

  • Aug 24, 10:34 AM (IST)


    HANDBALL | In the second half, India is trailing Pakistan 4-7 in the Men's Handball Main Round - Group 3. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    HANDBALL | In the second half, India is trailing Pakistan 4-7 in the Men's Handball Main Round - Group 3.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 24, 10:31 AM (IST)

    HANDBALL | India is in action against Pakistan in the Men's Handball Main Round - Group 3. 

  • Aug 24, 10:29 AM (IST)
  • Aug 24, 10:27 AM (IST)

    ROWING | India's Women's Four team misses a medal in the Women's Four Finals. They finished sixth in the finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    ROWING | India's Women's Four team misses a medal in the Women's Four Finals. They finished sixth in the finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 24, 10:20 AM (IST)

    EQUESTRIAN | India's Mirza Fouaad tops the Dressage round after clocking 22.40, while Jitender Singh finishes fourth at 28.08. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    EQUESTRIAN | India's Mirza Fouaad tops the Dressage round after clocking 22.40, while Jitender Singh finishes fourth at 28.08.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 24, 10:05 AM (IST)

    GOLF | India's Aadil Bedi, Rayhan John Thomas, Naveed Kshitij Kaul and Mohan Hari Singh are in action in Men's Individual event. Aadil is in the third spot, while Thomas and Kual are in the fifth and seventh position as of now. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    GOLF | India's Aadil Bedi, Rayhan John Thomas, Naveed Kshitij Kaul and Mohan Hari Singh are in action in Men's Individual event. Aadil is in the third spot, while Thomas and Kual are in the fifth and seventh position as of now. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 24, 10:03 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | India's Shivam Shukla is in the eight position in the 25m Rapid Rifle Pistol Men event. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    SHOOTING | India's Shivam Shukla is in the eight position in the 25m Rapid Rifle Pistol Men event.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 24, 09:57 AM (IST)

    GOLF | India's men's golf team is at the second spot in Men's Team Round 2 event. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    GOLF | India's men's golf team is at the second spot in Men's Team Round 2 event. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
