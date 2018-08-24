Asian Games 2018, Day 6 Live: Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan win gold in tennis

Deepika, Atanu exit from recurve mixed event after loss to Mongolia

India's struggling recruve archers were in for more shock with Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das suffering an upset defeat at the hands of lower-ranked Mongolia in the Asian Games here via shootout. The 4-5 loss in the mixed team quarterfinals left the Indian squad shell-shocked as Deepika yet again floundered in a pressure situation, finding a seven in the second shot of the shoot-off, which led to their ouster. Meanwhile, India's compound team of Abhishek Verma and Jyoti Surekaha moved to the quarterfinal with a 155-147 win over Iraq's Fatima Saad Mahmood and Eshaq Ibrahim Mohammed. They will next take on Iran.

