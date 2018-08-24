Asian Games 2018, Day 6 Live: Kidambi Srikanth loses in Round of 32; women kabaddi team clinches silver

#TeamIndia at the #AsianGames2018

Iranian Women's Kabaddi team showed that they are made of nerves of steel, to topple the undefeated #AsianGames champions of Kabaddi. Indian Women's Kabaddi team suffers a shocker loss at the hands of Iran, to settle for Silver.#IAmTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/7HOgCRlkLQ