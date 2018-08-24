Asian Games 2018, Day 6 Live: Kidambi Srikanth loses in Round of 32; women kabaddi team clinches silver

Live now
Aug 24, 2018 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
India's latest medal tally
India's women's kabaddi team settles for silver
Anish Bhanwala, Shivam Shukla qualify for 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Finals
Heena Sidhu bags bronze in 10m Air Pistol Women
Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan win gold in tennis
Deepika, Atanu exit from recurve mixed event after loss to Mongolia
Surprise silver won but assured gold lost on heartbreak day for India at Asiad
Indian women's basketball team suffers 4th loss, crashes out
Men's Quadruple Sculls team claim gold in rowing
Dushyant wins bronze in rowing
Advait Page qualifies for Men's 1500m Freestyle Finals
Dushyant Chauhan wins bronze in rowing
Sandeep Sejwal qualifies for Men's 50m Breaststroke Finals
Here is India's Day 6 schedule:
Kabaddi | Men’s Semi-Final: Iran beat India
SHOOTING | Shardul Vihan wins Silver Medal in Men's Double Trap
TENNIS | Ankita Raina claims Bronze in Women's Singles
WUSHU | Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh settles for Bronze medal in Men's Sanda 60kg
WUSHU | Kumar Santosh Kumar settles for Bronze in Men's 56kg Sanda
WUSHU | Naorem Roshibina Devi settles for Bronze in Women's 60kg Sanda
SEPAKTAKRAW | Men's Team win Bronze medal
SHOOTING | Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold medal in women's 25m pistol
Hockey team wins match against Hong Kong
WUSHU | Medal Update
WUSHU | Santosh Kumar in Semi-Finals
WRESTLING | Divya Kakran wins bronze in Women’s 68kg Freestyle
TENNIS | Bopanna / Raina reach Round of 16
India's women's kabaddi team qualify for Semifinals
Bronze for India in Sepaktakraw
Asiad Swimming: Khade betters own national record, qualifies for final
Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th
Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals
Sanjeev Rajput wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
India's women's kabaddi team beats Indonesia in Women's Team event
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol
India's men's rowing team qualifies for the Men's Quadruple Sculls Finals
Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh qualify for Men's Pair Finals
Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh qualify for Men's Double Sculls Finals
Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma qualify for 10m Air Pistol Men Finals
I have become stronger after Rio injury: Vinesh Phogat
Asiad Tennis: Ramanathan, Raina enter prequarterfinals; Rohan-Divij also win
Phogat's performance will inspire others: PM Modi
Asiad 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team
Here is India's Day 3 schedule:
WRESTLING | Sumit Malik misses out on bronze
SEPAK TAKRAW | India assured of maiden bronze in Sepak Takraw
WRESTLING | Sakshi Malik misses out on Bronze
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
India's latest medal tally
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal
Seema Tomar qualifies for Trap Women Finals
Vinesh Phogat enters women's freestyle 50kg quarters
Apurvi Chandela gets eliminated in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
India's latest medal tally:
Gold — 6
Silver — 5
Bronze — 13
Total: 24
BOXING | Men's Fly 52kg Round of 32
India's Gaurav Solanki loses 0-5 to Japan's Ryomei Tanaka over the course of three rounds.
BADMINTON | Women's Doubles Round of 16
Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy advance to the women's doubles quarterfinals by beating Malaysian duo Mei Kuan Chow/Meng Yean Lee 21-17, 16-21, 21-19 in their round of 16 encounter. (Image - Asian Games 2018)
SWIMMING | Men's 50m Breaststroke
India's Sandeep Sejwal finishes in 7th place in the Men's 50m Breaststroke final. He finished with a timing of 27.98.
BOXING | Men's Fly 52kg Round of 16
India's Gaurav Solanki is in action against Japan's Tanaka Ryomei in Men's Fly Round of 32 clash
TENNIS | Men's Singles Semifinal
India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran Prabhakharan is in action against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin for a place in the Finals. (Image - Asian Games 2018)
BADMINTON | Women's Doubles Round of 16
Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy lose the second game 16-21 vs Mei Kuan Chow/Meng Yean Lee of Malaysia in women's doubles Round of 16 match. The Indian duo had won the first game 21 - 17. The deciding game is now underway.
ARCHERY | India lose to Iran in the Compound Mixed Team Quarterfinal
Abhishek Verma - Jyothi Vennam lose 153 - 155 to Iranian pair in Compound Mixed Team archery quarterfinal. (Image - Asian Games 2018)
SQUASH | India's Saurav Ghosal defeats Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu 3-1 in the Men's Singles Quarterfinals 1.
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS | Dipa Karmarkar misses a medal in gymnastics as she finishes at the fifth spot in the Women's Balance Beam Finals.
BADMINTON | India's Srikanth Kidambi loses 0-2 to Hong Kong's Wing Ki Vincent Wong in the Men's Singles Round of 32. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
BADMINTON | Hong Kong's Wing Ki Vincent Wong takes a lead 20-19 against India's Srikanth Kidambi in the Men's Singles Round of 32.
SQUASH | India's Saurav Ghosal is leading 2-1 against Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu in the Men's Singles Quarterfinals 1. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
BADMINTON | In the second set, India's Srikanth Kidambi widens his lead to 18-16 against Hong Kong's Wing Ki Vincent Wong in the Men's Singles Round of 32.
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS | India's Dipa Karmarkar is at the third spot in the Women's Balance Beam Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
BADMINTON | In the second set, India's Srikanth Kidambi takes a lead 14-13 against Hong Kong's Wing Ki Vincent Wong in the Men's Singles Round of 32.
BADMINTON | In the second set, India's Srikanth Kidambi is neck-to-neck (11-11) with Hong Kong's Wing Ki Vincent Wong in the Men's Singles Round of 32.
SQUASH | India's Saurav Ghosal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu are up against each other in the Men's Singles Quarterfinals 1.
BADMINTON | After the first set, India's Srikanth Kidambi is trailing Hong Kong's Wing Ki Vincent Wong 1-0 in the Men's Singles Round of 32. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
BADMINTON | After the first set, India's Srikanth Kidambi trailing Hong Kong's Wing Ki Vincent Wong 1-0 in the Men's Singles Round of 32. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS | All eyes are set on India's Dipa Karmarkar who is in action in the Women's Balance Beam Finals.
BADMINTON | India's Srikanth Kidambi is in action against Hong Kong's Wing Ki Vincent Wong in the Men's Singles Round of 32.
India's women's kabaddi team settles for silver
KABADDI | India's women's kabaddi team settles for silver after being defeated by Iran 27-24 in the Women's Team Gold Match.
KABADDI | India catches up with Iran at 24-25. The game is down to last one minute.
KABADDI | Last two minutes are remaining in the game. Iran is leading 25-21 against India.
KABADDI | There is a score gap of three and there are only less than three minutes left on the clock.
KABADDI | There is less than five minutes to go. Iran is leading with 24-20 against India.
KABADDI | India's team gets a bonus point. India's score is up 20-23 against Iran.
KABADDI | Iran's women kabaddi team is leading 22-19 as of now in the second half of the Women's Team Gold Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)