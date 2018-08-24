App
Aug 24, 2018 08:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018, Day 6 Live: Dushyant Chauhan wins bronze in rowing; Amit Kumar, Harjinder Singh target gold in shooting

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 24, 07:07 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 4
    Silver — 4
    Bronze — 11
    Total: 19

  • Aug 24, 08:09 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Indian shooters Harjinder Singh and Amit Kumar are in the sixth and ninth position as of now in the 300m Standard Rifle Men Finals. 

  • Aug 24, 08:07 AM (IST)

    Dushyant Chauhan wins bronze in rowing​
    ROWING | India's Dushyant Chauhan finishes third the Men's Lightweight Single Sculls Finals A. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    ROWING | India's Dushyant Chauhan finishes third the Men's Lightweight Single Sculls Finals A. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 24, 08:03 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | India's Amit Kumar and Harjinder Singh are in the ninth and tenth position as of now in the 300m Standard Rifle Men Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    SHOOTING | India's Amit Kumar and Harjinder Singh are in the ninth and tenth position as of now in the 300m Standard Rifle Men Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 24, 07:58 AM (IST)

    Sandeep Sejwal qualifies for Men's 50m Breaststroke Finals

    SWIMMING | Good news for India! Sandeep Sejwal qualifies for the Men's 50m Breaststroke Finals. 

  • Aug 24, 07:57 AM (IST)

    FENCING | India's Women's Epee Team is in action against Indonesia in the Women's Epee Team Round of 16. 

  • Aug 24, 07:55 AM (IST)
  • Aug 24, 07:54 AM (IST)

    ROWING | India's Dushyant Chauhan will soon be taking part in the Men's Lightweight Single Sculls Finals. 

  • Aug 24, 07:51 AM (IST)

    SHOOTING | All eyes are set on India's Amit Kumar and Harjinder Singh who will shortly be aiming for a gold medal in the 300m Standard Rifle Men event. 

  • Aug 24, 07:49 AM (IST)

    SWIMMING | India's Sandeep Sejwal tops heats in the Men's 50m Breaststroke event. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    SWIMMING | India's Sandeep Sejwal tops heats in the Men's 50m Breaststroke event. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 24, 07:46 AM (IST)


    GOLF | India's Aadil Bedi, Rayhan John Thomas, Naveed Kshitij Kaul and Mohan Hari Singh are in action in Men's Individual event. 

  • Aug 24, 07:42 AM (IST)

    GOLF | India's men's golf team is at the second spot in Men's Team event. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    GOLF | India's men's golf team is at the second spot in Men's Team event. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 24, 07:40 AM (IST)


    GOLF | India's Diksha Dagar, Sifat Sagoo and Ridhima Dilawari are in action in the Women's Individual event. India's women's golf team is in action in the Women's Team event. 

  • Aug 24, 07:37 AM (IST)

    India is putting up a great show at the Asian Games 2018. Indian team has added 18 medals to the country's kitty and is currently occupying the 10 spot among all nations. 

  • Aug 24, 07:30 AM (IST)

    Here is India's Day 6 schedule: 

    ARCHERY

    Recurve Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations (7-35 AM) | India vs Mongolia

    Compound Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations (9-05 AM) | India vs Iraq

    Artistic Gymnastics (Medal event)

    Men's Vault Final | 2 PM | Yogeshwar Singh

    Women's Balance Beam | Final Start List | Dipa Karmakar (2-38 PM)

    BADMINTON 

    Men's singles Round of 16 (11-30 AM) | Kidambi Srikanth vs Wong Wing Ki Vincent

    Men's singles Round of 32 (11-30 AM) | Prannoy HS vs Wangcharoen Kantaphon

    Women's doubles Round of 16 (1 PM) | A Ponappa, Reddy NS vs Chow MK, Lee MY

    Boxing

    Men's fly (52 KG) Round of 32 | 4 PM | Tanaka Ryomei (Japan) vs Gaurav Solanki (India)

    Men's Welter (69 KG) Round of 32 | 5 PM | Wangdi Sangay (Bhutan) vs Manoj Kumar

    BRIDGE

    Mixed Team |Round Robin 2 - Round 3 Start List | 7-30 AM

    Men's team | Qualification Round 10 Start List | 12 NOON

    Mixed Team | Round Robin 2 - Round 3 Start List | 12 NOON

    Mixed Team | Qualification Round 7 Start List | 2-45 PM

    Equestrian

    Eventing Individual | Dressage | 6 AM | Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik, Jitender Singh, Fouaad Mirza

    Eventing Team | Dressage | India (6 AM)

    FENCING

    Women's Epee team Round of 16 | 7 AM | India vs Indonesia

    GOLF

    Women's Individual Round 2 | 4 AM | Sifat Sagoo, Ridhima Dilawari, Diksha Dagar

    Women's Team Round 2 | 4 AM | India

    Men's Individual | Tee Times | 4-55 AM | Aadil Bedi, Hari Mohan Singh, Rayhan Thomas John

    Men's Team | Round 2 | India (4-55 AM)

    HANDBALL

    Men's handball Group 3 - Match 6 | India vs Pakistan (9 AM)

    HOCKEY

    Men's Pool A match | India vs Japan (6 PM)

    KABADDI (Medal match)

    Women's Team Gold Medal Match (1 PM) | India vs Iran

    PENCAK SILAT

    Men's class B: 50 KG to 55 KG Quarterfinal match 1 | Dumaan Dines vs Naorem Boynao Singh (9 AM)

    ROWING

    Men's Lightweight Single Sculls | Final A Start List | Dushyant (7 AM)

    Men's Quadruple Sculls | India (7-10 AM)

    Men's Lightweight Double Sculls | (8-05 AM) | Rohit Kumar, Bhagwan Singh

    Women's Four | Finals | India | 8-35 AM

    Men's Lightweight Eight | India | 8-50 AM

    SHOOTING (Medal event)

    300m Standard Rifle Men | Amit Kumar, Harjinder Singh (7 AM)

    25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men (7 AM) Qualification - Stage 1 | Relay 1 | Shivam Shukla | Anish (Relay 4)

    10m Air Pistol Women | Qualification | Heena Sidhu | Manu Bhaker

    Sport Climbing

    Men's combined | 7 AM | Men's combined Bouldering Qualification | Maibam Chingkheinganba, Bharath Stephen Kamath
     
    Women's combined | 7 AM | Bouldering Qualification | Shreya Sanjay

    SQUASH

    Men's singles quarterfinals | 2 PM | Saurav Ghoshal (India) vs Harinder Pal Singh (India)

    Women's singles quarterfinal 2 | 2 PM | Dipika Pallikal vs Misaki Kobayashi

    Women's singles quarterfinal 3 | 4 PM | Joshana Chinappa vs Chan Ho Ling

    Swimming (Medal event)

    Men's 50m Breaststroke | Heat 1 Start List | Sandeep Sejwal (7-08 AM)

    Men's 1500m Freestyle Heats | Advait Page (7-33 AM)

    Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay | Heat 2 Start List | 8-09 AM

    TENNIS (Medal match)

    Men's doubles final | Bopanna RM, Sharan D vs Kazakhstan's Bublik A, Yevseyev D | 9 AM

    Men's singles semifinals (11-30 AM) | Istomin Denis (Uzbekistan) vs Gunneswaran Prabhakharan Prajnesh

  • Aug 24, 07:23 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep you updated on India's performance ob Day 6 at the Jakarta Asian Games 2018.

  • Aug 23, 08:16 PM (IST)

    It's a massive defeat and captain was over confident, kabaddi coach hits out

    Terming it a "massive defeat", coach Ram Mehar Singh hit out at his captain Ajay Thakur's "over confidence" after India were knocked out of the Asian Games kabaddi men's gold medal match for the first time.

    Seven-time champions India were downed 18-27 by ever-improving Iran in the semi-finals and it will be the first time that they will not be part of the Asiad final since the sport's introduction in 1990.

    "We lost the match due to the captain's over confidence, injury played a part, and super tackle," the dejected coach said after the shocking defeat. (PTI)

  • Aug 23, 07:44 PM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 07:37 PM (IST)

    Squash | Women’s Singles, Round of 16: India’s Joshana Chinappa has beaten the Philippines’ Jemyca Aribado 3-0 to enter the quarter-final.

  • Aug 23, 07:30 PM (IST)

    Tennis | Mixed Doubles quarter-finals: Indonesia’s Christopher Rungkat and Aldila Sutjiadi have beaten India’s Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina to enter the semi-finals.

  • Aug 23, 07:17 PM (IST)

    Tennis | Mixed Doubles quarter-finals: Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina have clinched the second set (1-6) against Indonesia’s Christopher Rungkat and Aldila Sutjiadi.

  • Aug 23, 07:05 PM (IST)

    Tennis | Mixed Doubles quarter-finals: India’s Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina have lost the first set (6-4) to Indonesia’s Christopher Rungkat and Aldila Sutjiadi.

  • Aug 23, 06:48 PM (IST)

    Women's Basketball 5x5 Group A match: Indonesia have defeated India 66-69.

  • Aug 23, 06:45 PM (IST)

    Women's Basketball 5x5 Group A match: India is now trailing Indonesia by a single point. The winner of the match will proceed to the quarterfinals and face China. (Image: Asian Games 2018 website)

    Women's Basketball 5x5 Group A match: India is now trailing Indonesia by a single point. The winner of the match will proceed to the quarterfinals and face China. (Image: Asian Games 2018 website)
  • Aug 23, 06:42 PM (IST)

    Squash | Women’s Singles: India's Dipika Pallikal Karthik has clinched an easy 3-0 win over Indonesia's Yeni Siti Rohmah to reach the quarterfinals.

  • Aug 23, 06:38 PM (IST)

    Tennis | Mixed Doubles quarter-finals: Meanwhile, India’s Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina has taking on Christopher Rungkat and Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia.

  • Aug 23, 06:36 PM (IST)

    Women's Basketball 5x5 Group A match: India has taken a 64-63 lead against Indonesia in the fourth and final quarter.

  • Aug 23, 06:05 PM (IST)

    Women's Basketball 5x5 Group A match: India continues to trail Indonesia 36-44 in the third quarter. (Image: Asian Games 2018 website)

    Women's Basketball 5x5 Group A match: India continues to trail Indonesia 36-44 in the third quarter. (Image: Asian Games 2018 website)
  • Aug 23, 05:51 PM (IST)

    Women's Basketball 5x5 Group A match: India lead in the second quarter 15-14 after losing the first quarter 14-17. However, India continues to trail 29-31 halfway through the game.

  • Aug 23, 05:44 PM (IST)

    Swimming | Men’s 200m Backstroke Final: Meanwhile, India’s Srihari Nataraj has lost out on a medal opportunity after finishing sixth. His final timing was 2:02.83.

