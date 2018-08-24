Asian Games 2018, Day 6 Live: Dushyant Chauhan wins bronze in rowing; Amit Kumar, Harjinder Singh target gold in shooting

Live now
Aug 24, 2018 08:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
India's latest medal tally
Dushyant Chauhan wins bronze in rowing
Sandeep Sejwal qualifies for Men's 50m Breaststroke Finals
Here is India's Day 6 schedule:
Kabaddi | Men’s Semi-Final: Iran beat India
SHOOTING | Shardul Vihan wins Silver Medal in Men's Double Trap
TENNIS | Ankita Raina claims Bronze in Women's Singles
WUSHU | Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh settles for Bronze medal in Men's Sanda 60kg
WUSHU | Kumar Santosh Kumar settles for Bronze in Men's 56kg Sanda
WUSHU | Naorem Roshibina Devi settles for Bronze in Women's 60kg Sanda
SEPAKTAKRAW | Men's Team win Bronze medal
SHOOTING | Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold medal in women's 25m pistol
Hockey team wins match against Hong Kong
WUSHU | Medal Update
WUSHU | Santosh Kumar in Semi-Finals
WRESTLING | Divya Kakran wins bronze in Women’s 68kg Freestyle
TENNIS | Bopanna / Raina reach Round of 16
India's women's kabaddi team qualify for Semifinals
Bronze for India in Sepaktakraw
Asiad Swimming: Khade betters own national record, qualifies for final
Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th
Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals
Sanjeev Rajput wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
India's women's kabaddi team beats Indonesia in Women's Team event
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol
India's men's rowing team qualifies for the Men's Quadruple Sculls Finals
Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh qualify for Men's Pair Finals
Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh qualify for Men's Double Sculls Finals
Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma qualify for 10m Air Pistol Men Finals
I have become stronger after Rio injury: Vinesh Phogat
Asiad Tennis: Ramanathan, Raina enter prequarterfinals; Rohan-Divij also win
Phogat's performance will inspire others: PM Modi
Asiad 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team
Here is India's Day 3 schedule:
WRESTLING | Sumit Malik misses out on bronze
SEPAK TAKRAW | India assured of maiden bronze in Sepak Takraw
WRESTLING | Sakshi Malik misses out on Bronze
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal
Seema Tomar qualifies for Trap Women Finals
Vinesh Phogat enters women's freestyle 50kg quarters
Apurvi Chandela gets eliminated in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
Gold — 4
Silver — 4
Bronze — 11
Total: 19
SHOOTING | Indian shooters Harjinder Singh and Amit Kumar are in the sixth and ninth position as of now in the 300m Standard Rifle Men Finals.
Dushyant Chauhan wins bronze in rowing
ROWING | India's Dushyant Chauhan finishes third the Men's Lightweight Single Sculls Finals A. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
SHOOTING | India's Amit Kumar and Harjinder Singh are in the ninth and tenth position as of now in the 300m Standard Rifle Men Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
Sandeep Sejwal qualifies for Men's 50m Breaststroke Finals
SWIMMING | Good news for India! Sandeep Sejwal qualifies for the Men's 50m Breaststroke Finals.
FENCING | India's Women's Epee Team is in action against Indonesia in the Women's Epee Team Round of 16.
ROWING | India's Dushyant Chauhan will soon be taking part in the Men's Lightweight Single Sculls Finals.
SHOOTING | All eyes are set on India's Amit Kumar and Harjinder Singh who will shortly be aiming for a gold medal in the 300m Standard Rifle Men event.
SWIMMING | India's Sandeep Sejwal tops heats in the Men's 50m Breaststroke event. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
GOLF | India's Aadil Bedi, Rayhan John Thomas, Naveed Kshitij Kaul and Mohan Hari Singh are in action in Men's Individual event.
GOLF | India's men's golf team is at the second spot in Men's Team event. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
GOLF | India's Diksha Dagar, Sifat Sagoo and Ridhima Dilawari are in action in the Women's Individual event. India's women's golf team is in action in the Women's Team event.
India is putting up a great show at the Asian Games 2018. Indian team has added 18 medals to the country's kitty and is currently occupying the 10 spot among all nations.
ARCHERY
Recurve Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations (7-35 AM) | India vs Mongolia
Compound Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations (9-05 AM) | India vs Iraq
Artistic Gymnastics (Medal event)
Men's Vault Final | 2 PM | Yogeshwar Singh
Women's Balance Beam | Final Start List | Dipa Karmakar (2-38 PM)
BADMINTON
Men's singles Round of 16 (11-30 AM) | Kidambi Srikanth vs Wong Wing Ki Vincent
Men's singles Round of 32 (11-30 AM) | Prannoy HS vs Wangcharoen Kantaphon
Women's doubles Round of 16 (1 PM) | A Ponappa, Reddy NS vs Chow MK, Lee MY
Boxing
Men's fly (52 KG) Round of 32 | 4 PM | Tanaka Ryomei (Japan) vs Gaurav Solanki (India)
Men's Welter (69 KG) Round of 32 | 5 PM | Wangdi Sangay (Bhutan) vs Manoj Kumar
BRIDGE
Mixed Team |Round Robin 2 - Round 3 Start List | 7-30 AM
Men's team | Qualification Round 10 Start List | 12 NOON
Mixed Team | Round Robin 2 - Round 3 Start List | 12 NOON
Mixed Team | Qualification Round 7 Start List | 2-45 PM
Equestrian
Eventing Individual | Dressage | 6 AM | Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik, Jitender Singh, Fouaad Mirza
Eventing Team | Dressage | India (6 AM)
FENCING
Women's Epee team Round of 16 | 7 AM | India vs Indonesia
GOLF
Women's Individual Round 2 | 4 AM | Sifat Sagoo, Ridhima Dilawari, Diksha Dagar
Women's Team Round 2 | 4 AM | India
Men's Individual | Tee Times | 4-55 AM | Aadil Bedi, Hari Mohan Singh, Rayhan Thomas John
Men's Team | Round 2 | India (4-55 AM)
HANDBALL
Men's handball Group 3 - Match 6 | India vs Pakistan (9 AM)
HOCKEY
Men's Pool A match | India vs Japan (6 PM)
KABADDI (Medal match)
Women's Team Gold Medal Match (1 PM) | India vs Iran
PENCAK SILAT
Men's class B: 50 KG to 55 KG Quarterfinal match 1 | Dumaan Dines vs Naorem Boynao Singh (9 AM)
ROWING
Men's Lightweight Single Sculls | Final A Start List | Dushyant (7 AM)
Men's Quadruple Sculls | India (7-10 AM)
Men's Lightweight Double Sculls | (8-05 AM) | Rohit Kumar, Bhagwan Singh
Women's Four | Finals | India | 8-35 AM
Men's Lightweight Eight | India | 8-50 AM
SHOOTING (Medal event)
300m Standard Rifle Men | Amit Kumar, Harjinder Singh (7 AM)
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men (7 AM) Qualification - Stage 1 | Relay 1 | Shivam Shukla | Anish (Relay 4)
10m Air Pistol Women | Qualification | Heena Sidhu | Manu Bhaker
Sport Climbing
Men's combined | 7 AM | Men's combined Bouldering Qualification | Maibam Chingkheinganba, Bharath Stephen Kamath
Women's combined | 7 AM | Bouldering Qualification | Shreya Sanjay
SQUASH
Men's singles quarterfinals | 2 PM | Saurav Ghoshal (India) vs Harinder Pal Singh (India)
Women's singles quarterfinal 2 | 2 PM | Dipika Pallikal vs Misaki Kobayashi
Women's singles quarterfinal 3 | 4 PM | Joshana Chinappa vs Chan Ho Ling
Swimming (Medal event)
Men's 50m Breaststroke | Heat 1 Start List | Sandeep Sejwal (7-08 AM)
Men's 1500m Freestyle Heats | Advait Page (7-33 AM)
Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay | Heat 2 Start List | 8-09 AM
TENNIS (Medal match)
Men's doubles final | Bopanna RM, Sharan D vs Kazakhstan's Bublik A, Yevseyev D | 9 AM
Men's singles semifinals (11-30 AM) | Istomin Denis (Uzbekistan) vs Gunneswaran Prabhakharan Prajnesh
Good morning readers, this blog will keep you updated on India's performance ob Day 6 at the Jakarta Asian Games 2018.
It's a massive defeat and captain was over confident, kabaddi coach hits out
Terming it a "massive defeat", coach Ram Mehar Singh hit out at his captain Ajay Thakur's "over confidence" after India were knocked out of the Asian Games kabaddi men's gold medal match for the first time.
Seven-time champions India were downed 18-27 by ever-improving Iran in the semi-finals and it will be the first time that they will not be part of the Asiad final since the sport's introduction in 1990.
"We lost the match due to the captain's over confidence, injury played a part, and super tackle," the dejected coach said after the shocking defeat. (PTI)
Squash | Women’s Singles, Round of 16: India’s Joshana Chinappa has beaten the Philippines’ Jemyca Aribado 3-0 to enter the quarter-final.
Tennis | Mixed Doubles quarter-finals: Indonesia’s Christopher Rungkat and Aldila Sutjiadi have beaten India’s Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina to enter the semi-finals.
Tennis | Mixed Doubles quarter-finals: Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina have clinched the second set (1-6) against Indonesia’s Christopher Rungkat and Aldila Sutjiadi.
Tennis | Mixed Doubles quarter-finals: India’s Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina have lost the first set (6-4) to Indonesia’s Christopher Rungkat and Aldila Sutjiadi.
Women's Basketball 5x5 Group A match: Indonesia have defeated India 66-69.
Women's Basketball 5x5 Group A match: India is now trailing Indonesia by a single point. The winner of the match will proceed to the quarterfinals and face China. (Image: Asian Games 2018 website)
Squash | Women’s Singles: India's Dipika Pallikal Karthik has clinched an easy 3-0 win over Indonesia's Yeni Siti Rohmah to reach the quarterfinals.
Tennis | Mixed Doubles quarter-finals: Meanwhile, India’s Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina has taking on Christopher Rungkat and Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia.
Women's Basketball 5x5 Group A match: India has taken a 64-63 lead against Indonesia in the fourth and final quarter.
Women's Basketball 5x5 Group A match: India continues to trail Indonesia 36-44 in the third quarter. (Image: Asian Games 2018 website)
Women's Basketball 5x5 Group A match: India lead in the second quarter 15-14 after losing the first quarter 14-17. However, India continues to trail 29-31 halfway through the game.
Swimming | Men’s 200m Backstroke Final: Meanwhile, India’s Srihari Nataraj has lost out on a medal opportunity after finishing sixth. His final timing was 2:02.83.