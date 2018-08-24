App
Aug 24, 2018 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018, Day 6 Live: Dipa Karmarkar misses medal in gymnastics; women kabaddi team clinches silver

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 24, 07:07 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 6
    Silver — 5
    Bronze — 13
    Total: 24

  • Aug 24, 04:14 PM (IST)

    ARCHERY | India lose to Iran in the Compound Mixed Team Quarterfinal 

    Abhishek Verma - Jyothi Vennam lose 153 - 155 to Iranian pair in Compound Mixed Team archery quarterfinal. (Image - Asian Games 2018) 

  • Aug 24, 03:50 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | India's Saurav Ghosal defeats Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu 3-1 in the Men's Singles Quarterfinals 1. 

  • Aug 24, 03:44 PM (IST)

    ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS | Dipa Karmarkar misses a medal in gymnastics as she finishes at the fifth spot in the Women's Balance Beam Finals.

  • Aug 24, 03:37 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | India's Srikanth Kidambi loses 0-2 to Hong Kong's Wing Ki Vincent Wong in the Men's Singles Round of 32.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 24, 03:35 PM (IST)


    BADMINTON | Hong Kong's Wing Ki Vincent Wong takes a lead 20-19 against India's Srikanth Kidambi in the Men's Singles Round of 32. 

  • Aug 24, 03:35 PM (IST)


    SQUASH | India's Saurav Ghosal is leading 2-1 against Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu in the Men's Singles Quarterfinals 1. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 24, 03:32 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | In the second set, India's Srikanth Kidambi widens his lead to 18-16 against Hong Kong's Wing Ki Vincent Wong in the Men's Singles Round of 32.

  • Aug 24, 03:31 PM (IST)

    ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS | India's Dipa Karmarkar is at the third spot in the Women's Balance Beam Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

  • Aug 24, 03:28 PM (IST)


    BADMINTON | In the second set, India's Srikanth Kidambi takes a lead 14-13 against Hong Kong's Wing Ki Vincent Wong in the Men's Singles Round of 32. 

  • Aug 24, 03:27 PM (IST)


    BADMINTON | In the second set, India's Srikanth Kidambi is neck-to-neck (11-11) with Hong Kong's Wing Ki Vincent Wong in the Men's Singles Round of 32.

  • Aug 24, 03:25 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | India's Saurav Ghosal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu are up against each other in the Men's Singles Quarterfinals 1.

  • Aug 24, 03:21 PM (IST)


    BADMINTON | After the first set, India's Srikanth Kidambi is trailing Hong Kong's Wing Ki Vincent Wong 1-0 in the Men's Singles Round of 32.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 24, 03:21 PM (IST)


    BADMINTON | After the first set, India's Srikanth Kidambi trailing Hong Kong's Wing Ki Vincent Wong 1-0 in the Men's Singles Round of 32.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 24, 03:16 PM (IST)

    ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS | All eyes are set on India's Dipa Karmarkar who is in action in the Women's Balance Beam Finals. 

  • Aug 24, 03:11 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | India's Srikanth Kidambi is in action against Hong Kong's Wing Ki Vincent Wong in the Men's Singles Round of 32.

  • Aug 24, 02:16 PM (IST)

    India's women's kabaddi team settles for silver 


    KABADDI | India's women's kabaddi team settles for silver after being defeated by Iran 27-24 in the Women's Team Gold Match.

  • Aug 24, 02:12 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | India catches up with Iran at 24-25. The game is down to last one minute. 

  • Aug 24, 02:11 PM (IST)


    KABADDI | Last two minutes are remaining in the game. Iran is leading 25-21 against India. 

  • Aug 24, 02:10 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | There is a score gap of three and there are only less than three minutes left on the clock. 

  • Aug 24, 02:07 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | There is less than five minutes to go. Iran is leading with 24-20 against India. 

  • Aug 24, 02:06 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | India's team gets a bonus point. India's score is up 20-23 against Iran. 

  • Aug 24, 02:05 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | Iran's women kabaddi team is leading 22-19 as of now in the second half of the Women's Team Gold Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

  • Aug 24, 02:03 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | The Indian women team narrows the gap against Iran at 21-19  in the Women's Team Gold Match. 

  • Aug 24, 02:03 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | Iran's women kabaddi team is leading 21-18 in the second half.

  • Aug 24, 02:01 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | India gets a bonus point. India's score is up 16-18 against Iran. 

  • Aug 24, 02:00 PM (IST)


    KABADDI | India has 10 more minutes to defend their crown. 

  • Aug 24, 02:00 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | India calls for a Time-Out. 

  • Aug 24, 01:59 PM (IST)


    KABADDI | The Indian women team is catching up with Iran at 15-18  in the Women's Team Gold Match. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

