App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 24, 2018 09:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018, Day 6 Highlights: India clinch gold in Men's Tennis Doubles and Quadruple Sculls

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 24, 07:07 AM (IST)

    India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 6
    Silver — 5
    Bronze — 14
    Total: 25

  • Aug 24, 09:10 PM (IST)

    That's it from today's play. India won seven medals today, including two golds coming from Men's Tennis Doubles and the Men’s Quadruple Sculls. Join us again tomorrow as we bring you all the action from the Asian Games. Till then it's goodbye! 

  • Aug 24, 09:05 PM (IST)

    Medals Tally | At the end of Day 6 India finishes 8th on the overall medals tally with six gold medals, five silver and 14 bronze. 

    Medals Tally |  At the end of Day 6 India finishes 8th on the overall medals tally with six gold medals, five silver and 14 bronze. 
  • Aug 24, 09:05 PM (IST)

    Medals Tally | At the end of Day 6 India finishes 8th on the overall medals tally with six gold medals, five silver and 14 bronze. 

    Medals Tally |  At the end of Day 6 India finishes 8th on the overall medals tally with six gold medals, five silver and 14 bronze. 
  • Aug 24, 08:12 PM (IST)

    HOCKEY | India 8-0 Japan 

    India beat Japan 8-0 in their Pool A encounter. India were leading 3-0 at half time and went on to score five goals more before the final whistle. With nine points from three games India are virtually assured of a spot in the semifinals. 

    HOCKEY | India 8-0 Japan  India beat Japan 8-0 in their Pool A encounter. India were leading 3-0 at half time and went on to score five goals more before the final whistle. With nine points from three games India are virtually assured of a spot in the semifinals. 
  • Aug 24, 06:13 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | H S Prannoy bows out 

    India's H S Prannoy loses 12-21, 21-15, 15-21 to Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen in the Men's Singles Round of 32. 

    BADMINTON | H S Prannoy bows out  India's H S Prannoy loses 12-21, 21-15, 15-21 to Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen in the Men's Singles Round of 32. 
  • Aug 24, 06:10 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | Joshana Chinappa enters Women's Singles Semifinals 

    India's Joshana Chinappa beats Ho Ling Chan from Hong Kong 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the woman's singles. She now joins Dipika Pallikal in the semifinals, assuring India of a minimum of two medals. 

    SQUASH | Joshana Chinappa enters Women's Singles Semifinals  India's Joshana Chinappa beats Ho Ling Chan from Hong Kong 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the woman's singles. She now joins Dipika Pallikal in the semifinals, assuring India of a minimum of two medals. 
  • Aug 24, 05:58 PM (IST)

    TENNIS | Prajnesh Gunneswaran Prabhakaran loses Semifinals, bags bronze 
    Prajnesh Gunneswaran Prabhakaran loses 6-2, 6-2 against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. He still wins bronze by virtue of making it to the semifinals. 

    TENNIS | Prajnesh Gunneswaran Prabhakaran loses Semifinals, bags bronze  Prajnesh Gunneswaran Prabhakaran loses 6-2, 6-2 against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. He still wins bronze by virtue of making it to the semifinals. 
  • Aug 24, 05:48 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | Men's Singles Round of 32

    India's HS Pranoy wins second game 21-15 to level the tie 1-1. The decider is now underway. 

  • Aug 24, 05:47 PM (IST)

    BOXING | Men's Welter (69 kg) Round of 32

    India's Manoj Kumar beats Bhutan's Sangay Wangdi 5-0 in the Men's Welter (69kg) Round of 32. 

    BOXING | Men's Welter (69 kg) Round of 32 India's Manoj Kumar beats Bhutan's Sangay Wangdi 5-0 in the Men's Welter (69kg) Round of 32. 
  • Aug 24, 05:04 PM (IST)

    BOXING | Men's Fly 52kg Round of 32

    India's Gaurav Solanki loses 0-5 to Japan's Ryomei Tanaka over the course of three rounds. 

    BOXING | Men's Fly 52kg Round of 32 India's Gaurav Solanki loses 0-5 to Japan's Ryomei Tanaka over the course of three rounds. 
  • Aug 24, 04:58 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | Women's Doubles Round of 16 

    Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy advance to the women's doubles quarterfinals by beating Malaysian duo Mei Kuan Chow/Meng Yean Lee 21-17, 16-21, 21-19 in their round of 16 encounter. (Image - Asian Games 2018) 

    BADMINTON | Women's Doubles Round of 16  Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy advance to the women's doubles quarterfinals by beating Malaysian duo Mei Kuan Chow/Meng Yean Lee 21-17, 16-21, 21-19 in their round of 16 encounter. (Image - Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 24, 04:51 PM (IST)

    SWIMMING | Men's 50m Breaststroke 

    India's Sandeep Sejwal finishes in 7th place in the Men's 50m Breaststroke final. He finished with a timing of 27.98. 

  • Aug 24, 04:43 PM (IST)

    BOXING | Men's Fly 52kg Round of 16

    India's Gaurav Solanki is in action against Japan's Tanaka Ryomei in Men's Fly Round of 32 clash

  • Aug 24, 04:24 PM (IST)

    TENNIS | Men's Singles Semifinal 

    India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran Prabhakharan is in action against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin for a place in the Finals. (Image - Asian Games 2018) 

    TENNIS | Men's Singles Semifinal  India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran Prabhakharan is in action against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin for a place in the Finals. (Image - Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 24, 04:21 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | Women's Doubles Round of 16 

    Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy lose the second game 16-21 vs Mei Kuan Chow/Meng Yean Lee of Malaysia in women's doubles Round of 16 match. The Indian duo had won the first game 21 - 17. The deciding game is now underway. 

  • Aug 24, 04:14 PM (IST)

    ARCHERY | India lose to Iran in the Compound Mixed Team Quarterfinal 

    Abhishek Verma - Jyothi Vennam lose 153 - 155 to Iranian pair in Compound Mixed Team archery quarterfinal. (Image - Asian Games 2018) 

    ARCHERY | India lose to Iran in the Compound Mixed Team Quarterfinal  Abhishek Verma - Jyothi Vennam lose 153 - 155 to Iranian pair in Compound Mixed Team archery quarterfinal. (Image - Asian Games 2018) 
  • Aug 24, 03:50 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | India's Saurav Ghosal defeats Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu 3-1 in the Men's Singles Quarterfinals 1. 

  • Aug 24, 03:44 PM (IST)

    ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS | Dipa Karmarkar misses a medal in gymnastics as she finishes at the fifth spot in the Women's Balance Beam Finals.

  • Aug 24, 03:37 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | India's Srikanth Kidambi loses 0-2 to Hong Kong's Wing Ki Vincent Wong in the Men's Singles Round of 32.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    BADMINTON | India's Srikanth Kidambi loses 0-2 to Hong Kong's Wing Ki Vincent Wong in the Men's Singles Round of 32.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 24, 03:35 PM (IST)


    BADMINTON | Hong Kong's Wing Ki Vincent Wong takes a lead 20-19 against India's Srikanth Kidambi in the Men's Singles Round of 32. 

  • Aug 24, 03:35 PM (IST)


    SQUASH | India's Saurav Ghosal is leading 2-1 against Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu in the Men's Singles Quarterfinals 1. (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    SQUASH | India's Saurav Ghosal is leading 2-1 against Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu in the Men's Singles Quarterfinals 1. (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 24, 03:32 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | In the second set, India's Srikanth Kidambi widens his lead to 18-16 against Hong Kong's Wing Ki Vincent Wong in the Men's Singles Round of 32.

  • Aug 24, 03:31 PM (IST)

    ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS | India's Dipa Karmarkar is at the third spot in the Women's Balance Beam Finals. (Image: Asian Games 2018)  

    ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS | India's Dipa Karmarkar is at the third spot in the Women's Balance Beam Finals.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)  
  • Aug 24, 03:28 PM (IST)


    BADMINTON | In the second set, India's Srikanth Kidambi takes a lead 14-13 against Hong Kong's Wing Ki Vincent Wong in the Men's Singles Round of 32. 

  • Aug 24, 03:27 PM (IST)


    BADMINTON | In the second set, India's Srikanth Kidambi is neck-to-neck (11-11) with Hong Kong's Wing Ki Vincent Wong in the Men's Singles Round of 32.

  • Aug 24, 03:25 PM (IST)

    SQUASH | India's Saurav Ghosal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu are up against each other in the Men's Singles Quarterfinals 1.

  • Aug 24, 03:21 PM (IST)


    BADMINTON | After the first set, India's Srikanth Kidambi is trailing Hong Kong's Wing Ki Vincent Wong 1-0 in the Men's Singles Round of 32.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    BADMINTON | After the first set, India's Srikanth Kidambi is trailing Hong Kong's Wing Ki Vincent Wong 1-0 in the Men's Singles Round of 32.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 24, 03:21 PM (IST)


    BADMINTON | After the first set, India's Srikanth Kidambi trailing Hong Kong's Wing Ki Vincent Wong 1-0 in the Men's Singles Round of 32.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)

    BADMINTON | After the first set, India's Srikanth Kidambi trailing Hong Kong's Wing Ki Vincent Wong 1-0 in the Men's Singles Round of 32.  (Image: Asian Games 2018)
  • Aug 24, 03:16 PM (IST)

    ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS | All eyes are set on India's Dipa Karmarkar who is in action in the Women's Balance Beam Finals. 

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.