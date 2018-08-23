Asian Games 2018, Day 5 LIVE: Indonesia beat India in women’s basketball; in major upset, India lose to Iran in kabaddi SF

Live now
Aug 23, 2018 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
India's latest medal tally
Kabaddi | Men’s Semi-Final: Iran beat India
SHOOTING | Shardul Vihan wins Silver Medal in Men's Double Trap
TENNIS | Ankita Raina claims Bronze in Women's Singles
WUSHU | Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh settles for Bronze medal in Men's Sanda 60kg
WUSHU | Kumar Santosh Kumar settles for Bronze in Men's 56kg Sanda
WUSHU | Naorem Roshibina Devi settles for Bronze in Women's 60kg Sanda
SEPAKTAKRAW | Men's Team win Bronze medal
SHOOTING | Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold medal in women's 25m pistol
Hockey team wins match against Hong Kong
WUSHU | Medal Update
WUSHU | Santosh Kumar in Semi-Finals
WRESTLING | Divya Kakran wins bronze in Women’s 68kg Freestyle
TENNIS | Bopanna / Raina reach Round of 16
India's women's kabaddi team qualify for Semifinals
Bronze for India in Sepaktakraw
Asiad Swimming: Khade betters own national record, qualifies for final
Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th
Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals
Sanjeev Rajput wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
India's women's kabaddi team beats Indonesia in Women's Team event
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol
India's men's rowing team qualifies for the Men's Quadruple Sculls Finals
Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh qualify for Men's Pair Finals
Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh qualify for Men's Double Sculls Finals
Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma qualify for 10m Air Pistol Men Finals
I have become stronger after Rio injury: Vinesh Phogat
Asiad Tennis: Ramanathan, Raina enter prequarterfinals; Rohan-Divij also win
Phogat's performance will inspire others: PM Modi
Asiad 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team
Here is India's Day 3 schedule:
WRESTLING | Sumit Malik misses out on bronze
SEPAK TAKRAW | India assured of maiden bronze in Sepak Takraw
WRESTLING | Sakshi Malik misses out on Bronze
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
India's latest medal tally
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal
Seema Tomar qualifies for Trap Women Finals
Vinesh Phogat enters women's freestyle 50kg quarters
Apurvi Chandela gets eliminated in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
Here's India's latest medal tally:
Gold — 4
Silver — 4
Bronze — 10
Total: 18
Tennis | Mixed Doubles quarter-finals: Indonesia’s Christopher Rungkat and Aldila Sutjiadi have beaten India’s Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina to enter the semi-finals.
Tennis | Mixed Doubles quarter-finals: Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina have clinched the second set (1-6) against Indonesia’s Christopher Rungkat and Aldila Sutjiadi.
Tennis | Mixed Doubles quarter-finals: India’s Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina have lost the first set (6-4) to Indonesia’s Christopher Rungkat and Aldila Sutjiadi.
Women's Basketball 5x5 Group A match: Indonesia have defeated India 66-69.
Women's Basketball 5x5 Group A match: India is now trailing Indonesia by a single point. The winner of the match will proceed to the quarterfinals and face China. (Image: Asian Games 2018 website)
Squash | Women’s Singles: India's Dipika Pallikal Karthik has clinched an easy 3-0 win over Indonesia's Yeni Siti Rohmah to reach the quarterfinals.
Tennis | Mixed Doubles quarter-finals: Meanwhile, India’s Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina has taking on Christopher Rungkat and Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia.
Women's Basketball 5x5 Group A match: India has taken a 64-63 lead against Indonesia in the fourth and final quarter.
Women's Basketball 5x5 Group A match: India continues to trail Indonesia 36-44 in the third quarter. (Image: Asian Games 2018 website)
Women's Basketball 5x5 Group A match: India lead in the second quarter 15-14 after losing the first quarter 14-17. However, India continues to trail 29-31 halfway through the game.
Swimming | Men’s 200m Backstroke Final: Meanwhile, India’s Srihari Nataraj has lost out on a medal opportunity after finishing sixth. His final timing was 2:02.83.
Kabaddi | Men’s Semi-Final: Iran beat India 27-18. India will meet Pakistan in the bronze medal match. This is the first time India won’t win the gold medal at the Asian Games. Iran will compete with Korea for the gold medal.
Kabaddi: This is likely to be a major upset! Iran is leading India 27-17 with just a few minutes to go.
Squash | Women’s Singles: India’s Joshana Chinappa will take on Jemyca Aribado from the Philippines, while Dipika Pallikal Karthik will take on Indonesia’s Yeni Siti Rohmah shortly.
Swimming | Men's 50 metres butterfly: Meanwhile, India's Virdhawal Vikram Khade has missed out on a medal chance after finishing eighth with a time of 24.48 seconds.
Men's Kabaddi: Iran have taken a 14-11 lead over India.
Men's Kabaddi: India and Iran are currently tied at 9-9 in the second half. This is turning out to be a tight contest. India has never failed to win a gold medal at the Asian Games.
Kabaddi | Indian Men's team is currently playing in the semi-final match.
Latest score: 9-9
Swimming | India’s Srihari Nataraj will be competing in Men’s 200m Backstroke Final.
Tennis | Men’s Singles Quarterfinal 2: India’s Gunneswaran Prabhakharan Prajnesh has beaten Korea’s Soonwoo Kwon 6(2)-7, 6-4 and 7-6(8).
Prime Minister of India congratulating tennis star Ankita Raina for her Bronze Medal in Women's Singles at the games.
India's Medal Winners at the Asian Games 2018
Asian Games 2018: India's medal winners so far
Take a look at the athletes who have made India proud at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.