App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 23, 2018 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018, Day 5 LIVE : In major upset, India lose to Iran in kabaddi SF; 15 year old Vihan bags Silver in Double Trap

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 23, 02:43 PM (IST)

    Here's India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 4

    Silver — 4

    Bronze — 9

    Total: 17

  • Aug 23, 05:29 PM (IST)

    Kabaddi | Men’s Semi-Final: Iran beat India 27-18. India will meet Pakistan in the bronze medal match. This is the first time India won’t win the gold medal at the Asian Games. Iran will compete with Korea for the gold medal.

  • Aug 23, 05:25 PM (IST)

    Kabaddi: This is likely to be a major upset! Iran is leading India 27-17 with just a few minutes to go.

  • Aug 23, 05:24 PM (IST)

    Squash | Women’s Singles: India’s Joshana Chinappa will take on Jemyca Aribado from the Philippines, while Dipika Pallikal Karthik will take on Indonesia’s Yeni Siti Rohmah shortly.

  • Aug 23, 05:18 PM (IST)

    Swimming | Men's 50 metres butterfly: Meanwhile, India's Virdhawal Vikram Khade has missed out on a medal chance after finishing eighth with a time of 24.48 seconds.

  • Aug 23, 05:08 PM (IST)

    Men's Kabaddi: Iran have taken a 14-11 lead over India.

  • Aug 23, 05:03 PM (IST)

    Men's Kabaddi: India and Iran are currently tied at 9-9 in the second half. This is turning out to be a tight contest. India has never failed to win a gold medal at the Asian Games.

  • Aug 23, 04:56 PM (IST)

    Kabaddi | Indian Men's team is currently playing in the semi-final match.
    Latest score: 9-9

  • Aug 23, 04:53 PM (IST)

    Swimming | India’s Srihari Nataraj will be competing in Men’s 200m Backstroke Final.

  • Aug 23, 04:50 PM (IST)

    Tennis | Men’s Singles Quarterfinal 2: India’s Gunneswaran Prabhakharan Prajnesh has beaten Korea’s Soonwoo Kwon 6(2)-7, 6-4 and 7-6(8).

  • Aug 23, 04:16 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister of India congratulating tennis star Ankita Raina for her Bronze Medal in Women's Singles at the games. 

  • Aug 23, 04:15 PM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 04:10 PM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 04:08 PM (IST)

    India's Medal Winners at the Asian Games 2018 

  • Aug 23, 03:24 PM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 03:21 PM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 03:20 PM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 03:19 PM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 03:10 PM (IST)

    Congratulatory messages continue for the 15 year old Shardul Vihan

  • Aug 23, 03:09 PM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 02:55 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | Women's team wins 27-14 against Chiniese Taipei in Semifinals. Confirms berth in the finals. 

  • Aug 23, 02:47 PM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 02:46 PM (IST)

    Shadul Vihan's Silver Medal in Men's Double Trap is India's 4th Silver in Shooting at these games. 

  • Aug 23, 02:41 PM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 02:37 PM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 02:35 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Shardul Vihan wins Silver Medal in Men's Double Trap

  • Aug 23, 02:31 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Shardul Vihan wins Silver Medal in Men's Double Trap. He finished with the score of 73 in the final.   

  • Aug 23, 02:09 PM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 02:07 PM (IST)

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.