App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 23, 2018 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018, Day 5 LIVE : Bopanna, Sharan storm into Men's Double Finals in Tennis

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 23, 12:32 PM (IST)

    Here's India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 4

    Silver — 3

    Bronze — 9

    Total: 16

  • Aug 23, 12:46 PM (IST)

    TENNIS | Ankita Raina claims Bronze in Women's Singles

  • Aug 23, 12:42 PM (IST)

    TENNIS | Ankita Raina claims Bronze in Women's Singles

  • Aug 23, 12:30 PM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 12:29 PM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 12:28 PM (IST)

    TENNIS | Ankita Raina loses her Women's Singles Semifinal against China's Shuai Zhang. The score in the match read 4-6 6-7. But, Raina is assured of a Bronze Medal. 

  • Aug 23, 12:17 PM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 12:15 PM (IST)

    TENNIS | Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan defeat Uesugi K and Shimabukuro S of Japan in Men's Doubles Semifinals. They win the match 6-4 3-6 10-8. Duo confirm their spot in the Men's Doubles Finals.  At least a Silver Medal is confirmed for them.  

  • Aug 23, 11:28 AM (IST)

    SWIMMING | India's major breakthrough on Day 5 has come from swimming. Srihari Natraj and Virdhawal Kande qualifying for the finals of the 200m Backstroke and 50m butterfly respectively. 

  • Aug 23, 11:14 AM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 11:13 AM (IST)

    BADMINTON | India's Aswhini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy win their first round match against HongKong's Ng Wy and Yeung Nt in Women's Doubles Round of 32. They beat their opponents 21-16 21-15 in 32 minutes.  

  • Aug 23, 11:06 AM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 10:58 AM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 10:12 AM (IST)

    Confirmation of Srihari Natraj and Virdhawal Kande qualifying for the finals of the 200m Backstroke and 50m butterfly respectively. 

  • Aug 23, 10:09 AM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 10:08 AM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 10:02 AM (IST)

    SWIMMING | Srihari Natraj qualifies for the Men's 200m Backstroke final. He clocked 2:02.97 and finished first in his heat and seventh overall. His final is scheduled at 5.30 PM IST later today 

  • Aug 23, 09:51 AM (IST)

    SWIMMING | Virdhawal Kande qualifies for 50m butterfly final after clocking 24.09. He finished on top in his heat and was ranked fifth overall. The final is scheduled at 4.30 PM IST

  • Aug 23, 08:34 AM (IST)

    In the mean time catch up with all the medal winners at the Games so far here

  • Aug 23, 08:33 AM (IST)

    This is India’s schedule for tennis, swimming, shooting and rowing​ for the Day. All timings in IST. 

    Tennis

    Women's Singles | Semi Finals | 8 AM | Zhang Shuai vs India's Ankita Raina

    Mixed Doubles | Quarterfinal 3 | 8 AM | Bopanna, Ankita Raina vs Rungkat CB, SutjiadiA

    Men's Doubles | Semi Finals | 9-30 AM | Sharan D, R Bopanna vs Uesugi, Shimabukoro

    Men's Singles | Quarterfinal 2 | Gunneswaran Prabhakharan, Prajnesh vs Kwon Sunwoo

    Swimming

    Men's 50m Butterfly | Heat 1 Start List | 7 AM | Vikram Virdhawal, Anshul Kothari

    Men's 100m Freestyle | Heat 1 Start List | Agnel Aaron DSouza | 7-21 AM

    Men's 200m Backstroke | 7-38 AM | Nataraj Srihari, Advait Page

    Shooting

    Double Trap Men | 8-30 AM | Shardul Vihan, Ankur Mittal

    Double Trap Women (Medal event) | Start List Gold Medal Match | Varsha Varman

    Rowing

    Men's Single Sculls (7 AM)

    Baban Dattu Bhokanal (India)

    Men's Double Sculls | 7-20 AM | Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh

    Women's Pair | Final A Start List | 7-30 AM | Sanjukta Dung Dung, Harpreet Kaur

    Men's Pair | Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh | 8-40 AM

    Men's Lightweight Four | Final A Start List | 9-10 AM | India

  • Aug 23, 08:20 AM (IST)

    Good Morning sports enthusiast. Warm welcome to our Live Blog on the Day 5 of the 2018 Asian Games. There will be action in tennis, swimming, shooting and rowing.We shall bring you all the Indian records and winners of the Day as it happens. 

  • Aug 22, 07:30 PM (IST)

    No further action today. Thank you so much for being with us. We will brig you all the updates from Day 5. Till then Good-night!

  • Aug 22, 07:25 PM (IST)
  • Aug 22, 07:24 PM (IST)
  • Aug 22, 07:24 PM (IST)
  • Aug 22, 07:20 PM (IST)

    This is India's medal distribution in the games so far. 

    This is India's medal distribution in the games so far. 
  • Aug 22, 07:03 PM (IST)

    WUSHU | Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh settles for Bronze medal in Men's Sanda 60kg

  • Aug 22, 07:00 PM (IST)

    India's Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh loses 2-0 to Iran's Ahangarian Erfan in Men's Sanda 60kg semifinals. But, he assured of a Bronze medal. 

    India's Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh loses 2-0 to Iran's Ahangarian Erfan in Men's Sanda 60kg semifinals. But, he assured of a Bronze medal. 
  • Aug 22, 06:54 PM (IST)

    WUSHU | Narender Grewal settles for Bronze medal in Men's 65kg Sanda

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.