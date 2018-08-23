Asian Games 2018, Day 5 LIVE : Bopanna, Sharan storm into Men's Double Finals in Tennis

Live now
Aug 23, 2018 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Here's India's latest medal tally:
TENNIS | Ankita Raina claims Bronze in Women's Singles
WUSHU | Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh settles for Bronze medal in Men's Sanda 60kg
WUSHU | Kumar Santosh Kumar settles for Bronze in Men's 56kg Sanda
WUSHU | Naorem Roshibina Devi settles for Bronze in Women's 60kg Sanda
SEPAKTAKRAW | Men's Team win Bronze medal
SHOOTING | Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold medal in women's 25m pistol
Hockey team wins match against Hong Kong
WUSHU | Medal Update
WUSHU | Santosh Kumar in Semi-Finals
WRESTLING | Divya Kakran wins bronze in Women’s 68kg Freestyle
TENNIS | Bopanna / Raina reach Round of 16
India's women's kabaddi team qualify for Semifinals
Bronze for India in Sepaktakraw
Asiad Swimming: Khade betters own national record, qualifies for final
Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th
Shreyasi Singh, Lakshay get eliminated in Trap Mixed finals
Sanjeev Rajput wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
India's women's kabaddi team beats Indonesia in Women's Team event
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma grabs bronze for India in 10m Air Pistol
India's men's rowing team qualifies for the Men's Quadruple Sculls Finals
Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh qualify for Men's Pair Finals
Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh qualify for Men's Double Sculls Finals
Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma qualify for 10m Air Pistol Men Finals
I have become stronger after Rio injury: Vinesh Phogat
Asiad Tennis: Ramanathan, Raina enter prequarterfinals; Rohan-Divij also win
Phogat's performance will inspire others: PM Modi
Asiad 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team
Here is India's Day 3 schedule:
WRESTLING | Sumit Malik misses out on bronze
SEPAK TAKRAW | India assured of maiden bronze in Sepak Takraw
WRESTLING | Sakshi Malik misses out on Bronze
Wrestling | Vinesh Phogat wins Gold in Women's 50kg final!
Lakshay Sheoran wins a silver in the Men's Trap
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Women's Freestyle 50kg Finals
Sakshi Malik aims for brone in Women's 62kg Freestyle
Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal
Seema Tomar qualifies for Trap Women Finals
Vinesh Phogat enters women's freestyle 50kg quarters
Apurvi Chandela gets eliminated in Women's 10m Air Rifle finals
Deepak Kumar wins silver for India in Men's 10m Air Rifle
SHOOTING | Ravi Kumar gets eliminated
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar qualify for 10m Air Rifle finals
Wrestling | Pawan Kumar to compete for bronze
Wrestling | Bajrang Punia marches into finals
Wrestling | No medal for Sushil Kumar
WRESTING | Bajrang Punia in Semis
WRESTING | Sandeep Tomar enters quarters
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
Here's India's latest medal tally:
Gold — 4
Silver — 3
Bronze — 9
Total: 16
TENNIS | Ankita Raina claims Bronze in Women's Singles
TENNIS | Ankita Raina loses her Women's Singles Semifinal against China's Shuai Zhang. The score in the match read 4-6 6-7. But, Raina is assured of a Bronze Medal.
TENNIS | Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan defeat Uesugi K and Shimabukuro S of Japan in Men's Doubles Semifinals. They win the match 6-4 3-6 10-8. Duo confirm their spot in the Men's Doubles Finals. At least a Silver Medal is confirmed for them.
SWIMMING | India's major breakthrough on Day 5 has come from swimming. Srihari Natraj and Virdhawal Kande qualifying for the finals of the 200m Backstroke and 50m butterfly respectively.
BADMINTON | India's Aswhini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy win their first round match against HongKong's Ng Wy and Yeung Nt in Women's Doubles Round of 32. They beat their opponents 21-16 21-15 in 32 minutes.
Confirmation of Srihari Natraj and Virdhawal Kande qualifying for the finals of the 200m Backstroke and 50m butterfly respectively.
SWIMMING | Srihari Natraj qualifies for the Men's 200m Backstroke final. He clocked 2:02.97 and finished first in his heat and seventh overall. His final is scheduled at 5.30 PM IST later today
SWIMMING | Virdhawal Kande qualifies for 50m butterfly final after clocking 24.09. He finished on top in his heat and was ranked fifth overall. The final is scheduled at 4.30 PM IST
This is India’s schedule for tennis, swimming, shooting and rowing for the Day. All timings in IST.
Tennis
Women's Singles | Semi Finals | 8 AM | Zhang Shuai vs India's Ankita Raina
Mixed Doubles | Quarterfinal 3 | 8 AM | Bopanna, Ankita Raina vs Rungkat CB, SutjiadiA
Men's Doubles | Semi Finals | 9-30 AM | Sharan D, R Bopanna vs Uesugi, Shimabukoro
Men's Singles | Quarterfinal 2 | Gunneswaran Prabhakharan, Prajnesh vs Kwon Sunwoo
Swimming
Men's 50m Butterfly | Heat 1 Start List | 7 AM | Vikram Virdhawal, Anshul Kothari
Men's 100m Freestyle | Heat 1 Start List | Agnel Aaron DSouza | 7-21 AM
Men's 200m Backstroke | 7-38 AM | Nataraj Srihari, Advait Page
Shooting
Double Trap Men | 8-30 AM | Shardul Vihan, Ankur Mittal
Double Trap Women (Medal event) | Start List Gold Medal Match | Varsha Varman
Rowing
Men's Single Sculls (7 AM)
Baban Dattu Bhokanal (India)
Men's Double Sculls | 7-20 AM | Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh
Women's Pair | Final A Start List | 7-30 AM | Sanjukta Dung Dung, Harpreet Kaur
Men's Pair | Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh | 8-40 AM
Men's Lightweight Four | Final A Start List | 9-10 AM | India
Good Morning sports enthusiast. Warm welcome to our Live Blog on the Day 5 of the 2018 Asian Games. There will be action in tennis, swimming, shooting and rowing.We shall bring you all the Indian records and winners of the Day as it happens.
No further action today. Thank you so much for being with us. We will brig you all the updates from Day 5. Till then Good-night!
This is India's medal distribution in the games so far.
WUSHU | Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh settles for Bronze medal in Men's Sanda 60kg
India's Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh loses 2-0 to Iran's Ahangarian Erfan in Men's Sanda 60kg semifinals. But, he assured of a Bronze medal.
WUSHU | Narender Grewal settles for Bronze medal in Men's 65kg Sanda