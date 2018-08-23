App
Aug 23, 2018 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Games 2018, Day 5 LIVE : 15 year old Vihan guns down Silver in Double Trap, Women's Kabaddi team in Finals

This blog will keep you posted on India's performance at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

highlights

  • Aug 23, 02:43 PM (IST)

    Here's India's latest medal tally:

    Gold — 4

    Silver — 4

    Bronze — 9

    Total: 17

  • Aug 23, 03:24 PM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 03:21 PM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 03:20 PM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 03:19 PM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 03:10 PM (IST)

    Congratulatory messages continue for the 15 year old Shardul Vihan

  • Aug 23, 03:09 PM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 02:55 PM (IST)

    KABADDI | Women's team wins 27-14 against Chiniese Taipei in Semifinals. Confirms berth in the finals. 

  • Aug 23, 02:47 PM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 02:46 PM (IST)

    Shadul Vihan's Silver Medal in Men's Double Trap is India's 4th Silver in Shooting at these games. 

  • Aug 23, 02:41 PM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 02:37 PM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 02:35 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Shardul Vihan wins Silver Medal in Men's Double Trap

  • Aug 23, 02:31 PM (IST)

    SHOOTING | Shardul Vihan wins Silver Medal in Men's Double Trap. He finished with the score of 73 in the final.   

  • Aug 23, 02:09 PM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 02:07 PM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 02:06 PM (IST)

     BADMINTON | Saina Nehwal crusies past Iran's Soraya Aghaeihajiagha in Women's Singles Round of 32. She won 21-7 21-9

  • Aug 23, 01:57 PM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 01:56 PM (IST)

    BADMINTON | World No. 3 P V Sindhu manages a tough win in Women' s Singles Round of 32 against World No. 53 Vietnam's Vu Thi Trang. She won 21-10 12-21 23-21

  • Aug 23, 01:32 PM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 12:51 PM (IST)

    TENNIS | Ankita Raina claims Bronze in Women's Singles

  • Aug 23, 12:30 PM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 12:29 PM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 12:28 PM (IST)

    TENNIS | Ankita Raina loses her Women's Singles Semifinal against China's Shuai Zhang. The score in the match read 4-6 6-7. But, Raina is assured of a Bronze Medal. 

  • Aug 23, 12:17 PM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 12:15 PM (IST)

    TENNIS | Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan defeat Uesugi K and Shimabukuro S of Japan in Men's Doubles Semifinals. They win the match 6-4 3-6 10-8. Duo confirm their spot in the Men's Doubles Finals.  At least a Silver Medal is confirmed for them.  

  • Aug 23, 11:28 AM (IST)

    SWIMMING | India's major breakthrough on Day 5 has come from swimming. Srihari Natraj and Virdhawal Kande qualifying for the finals of the 200m Backstroke and 50m butterfly respectively. 

  • Aug 23, 11:14 AM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 11:13 AM (IST)

    BADMINTON | India's Aswhini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy win their first round match against HongKong's Ng Wy and Yeung Nt in Women's Doubles Round of 32. They beat their opponents 21-16 21-15 in 32 minutes.  

  • Aug 23, 11:06 AM (IST)
